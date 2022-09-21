Read full article on original website
US ‘will retaliate with devastating strike’ if Putin follows through on nuclear threat
The United States will hit back at Moscow with a “devastating strike” if Vladimir Putin follows through with his threat to use nuclear weapons in Ukraine, the US Army’s former commander has warned. It comes as the Russian president today sent a chilling warning to the West,...
Putin’s losses in Asia are bigger than in Ukraine
The views expressed by contributors are their own and not the view of The Hill. While the United States and European Union have focused on limited but hopefully important Russian reverses in Ukraine, a potentially more important setback to imperial Putinism is occurring in Central Asia. The game in Central...
‘The Time Has Come’: Top Putin Official Admits Ugly Truth About War
Vladimir Putin’s defense minister sent a clear message to the people of Russia on Wednesday: Their country is at war not just with Ukraine, but with the entirety of the West. “I cannot but emphasize the fact that today, we are at war not so much with Ukraine and...
Ukrainian collaborators who sided with Russian occupation were given top jobs and fancy titles. Now they're being hunted down.
In occupied Melitopol, a once-obscure local politican became mayor, but, Galina Danilchenko now lives in fear both of Russia and her neighbors.
The trouble with King Charles’ unorthodox views on modern farming
During his long tenure as the successor to the throne, then-Prince Charles was a defender of the environment. The Prince of Wales website underlines the use of “his unique position to champion action for a sustainable future.”He testifies to having made changes in his own lifestyle that made him more eco-friendly: running his Aston Martin luxury car on surplus white wine, not eating meat or fish two days of the week and forgoing dairy products one day a week. When the monarch was in charge of Highgrove farm in southwest England, all production was only organic farming.
Moderna sues Pfizer-BioNTech over COVID-19 vaccine patents
Moderna said Friday it is suing Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech, alleging patent infringement over the COVID-19 vaccine. The move sets up a showdown between two major vaccine makers that together have helped blunt the impacts of the pandemic in the United States and other countries. “We believe that Pfizer and BioNTech…
TechCrunch
Building control startup PassiveLogic inks partnership with Nvidia, secures $15M
The investment represents a major vote of confidence in PassiveLogic, considering that the startup hasn’t released any products to the public yet (although a beta’s planned for later this year). Nvidia was perhaps won over by PassiveLogic’s go-to-market strategy, which netted the startup contractual commitments for the first two years of sales and distribution partners that plan to include PassiveLogic’s platform in construction and retrofit projects.
bicmagazine.com
Honeywell names Lucian Boldea, President and CEO Performance Materials and Technologies
Honeywell announced that Lucian Boldea, 51, has been named to the role of President and Chief Executive Officer for Honeywell's Performance Materials and Technologies (PMT) segment, effective October 3, 2022. Boldea will succeed Vimal Kapur, who was promoted to President and Chief Operating Officer of Honeywell in July 2022. Boldea...
Why do businesses have to inundate us with scents? Something smells | Letters
What’s that smell? At Tampa’s airport, hotels, it’s not your imagination | Sept. 1. In response to the article about business using fragrances to sell products, many of us are over-sensed to the point of sickness arising from the array of scents in our everyday lives. This doesn’t have to do with not liking scents; it’s a matter of “life and breath,” as many fragrances contain top notes and chemicals that create breathing problems (asthma attacks in my case), coughing, migraines and headaches and taste disorders. Other than avoiding scents when and wherever possible, there’s nothing sufferers can do to alleviate this problem. While the article mentions that some businesses spend millions of dollars to pump in fragrances, there are many stores and restaurants that those of us who suffer with this problem avoid. People tend to go overboard putting on perfumes and colognes and don’t realize it. What’s wrong with just being and smelling clean and not contributing to air pollution?
2 Reasons This Tiny Crypto Has Explosive Potential
This cryptocurrency is up by 190% from its 2022 low as it inks deals with some of the world's biggest soccer teams.
maritime-executive.com
Review Finds Missteps in Failed Auckland Terminal Automation Project
The port of Auckland has come under criticism for multiple failures that resulted in the termination of an automation project for the Fergusson container terminal, costing the port approximately $36 million in investment write-offs. An independent review of the project identified multiple shortcomings, including an insufficient business case for the...
US News and World Report
Beyond Meat Eliminates Supply Chain Chief Role After Exec Steps Down
(Reuters) - Beyond Meat Inc said on Friday it would eliminate the role of chief supply chain officer after Bernie Adcock notified he would step down from the role, effective Sept. 30. The plant-based meat producer said interim chief operating officer and senior vice president of manufacturing operations, Jonathan Nelson,...
Billboard
Executive Turntable: Republic Loses A&R SVP to Restaurant Biz; UnitedMasters Hires 6 Execs
Mel Carter will exit his role as senior vp of A&R at Republic Records on Sept. 30. Along with Quality Control’s Kevin “Coach K” Lee, Carter recently purchased 18 Bojangles restaurants in three states and will depart the label to focus on that venture. He also plans to open his own recording studio. “Republic Records is such an amazing label,” said Carter in a statement. “Anyone would be blessed to learn from Monty Lipman and Avery Lipman who are two extraordinary brothers. They both run the label in different ways, and it was very cool to watch. Republic was the first label to give me a real shot and it has been nothing but a pleasant learning experience that I will cherish for the rest of my life.”
Capitalize On The Cyber Security Crunch With This Tech Certification Bundle
Cyber security remains one of the most relevant fields available today. That’s in part because of the prevalence of computers worldwide and the number of companies and organizations that use them and the cloud to store and secure data. Further adding to the growing need for revamped cyber security...
TechCrunch
DocuSign has hired former Google ad exec Allan Thygesen as its new CEO
He was in charge of Google’s $100 billion advertising business in the Americas, a rather significant business by any measure, and a position that should prepare him for his new job. He joins a company that continues to lead the e-signature business, but one where the stock price has...
Pension Funds Are Loading Up On Commercial Real Estate
As of August 19, approximately 8.7% of total assets managed by North American public pension funds are allocated towards real estate, per research firm Preqin Ltd. These pension funds have more than $6 trillion in assets under management. Commercial real estate, primarily office spaces, used to dominate a conventional pension...
ValueWalk
Financial Times Announces The Shortlist For The 2022 Business Book Of The Year Award
The Financial Times published the shortlist for the 2022 Business Book of the Year Award. Now in its eighteenth year, the Award is an essential calendar fixture for authors, publishers and the global business community. Each year it recognises a book which provides the ‘most compelling and enjoyable insight into...
US News and World Report
Medical Device Makers See Little Impact From Fiona on Puerto Rico Operations
(Reuters) - Medical device companies and some drugmakers with manufacturing operations in Puerto Rico said they do not expect meaningful disruption from Hurricane Fiona, which knocked out power for over 3 million people and caused flooding and landslides on the island. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration, which worked with...
If you’re applying for a CFO role, having an MBA degree on your resume beats a CPA credential
The ability for their companies to attract and retain talent is a top concern for CFOs. But the current war for talent isn’t ending anytime soon. “I certainly think we will be living with this demand pace that we’ve seen for at least the next five years,” Clem Johnson, president of Crist|Kolder Associates, an executive search firm, told a group of CFOs last night in Chicago.
China using civilian ships to enhance navy capability, reach
BANGKOK (AP) — A Chinese scientific ship bristling with surveillance equipment docked in a Sri Lankan port. Hundreds of fishing boats anchored for months at a time among disputed islands in the South China Sea. And ocean-going ferries, built to be capable of carrying heavy vehicles and large loads of people. All are ostensibly civilian ships, but experts and uneasy regional governments say they are part of a Chinese civil-military fusion strategy, little concealed by Beijing, that enhances its maritime capabilities. China’s navy is already the world’s largest by ship count, and has been rapidly building new warships as part of a wider military expansion. It launched its first domestically designed and built aircraft carrier in June, and at least five new destroyers are on the way soon. The buildup comes as Beijing attempts to exert broader influence in the region. It is increasing its military activities around the self-governing island of Taiwan, seeking new security agreements with Pacific islands and building artificial islands in disputed waters to fortify its territorial claims in the South China Sea, which the U.S. and its allies have challenged.
