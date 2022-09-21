What’s that smell? At Tampa’s airport, hotels, it’s not your imagination | Sept. 1. In response to the article about business using fragrances to sell products, many of us are over-sensed to the point of sickness arising from the array of scents in our everyday lives. This doesn’t have to do with not liking scents; it’s a matter of “life and breath,” as many fragrances contain top notes and chemicals that create breathing problems (asthma attacks in my case), coughing, migraines and headaches and taste disorders. Other than avoiding scents when and wherever possible, there’s nothing sufferers can do to alleviate this problem. While the article mentions that some businesses spend millions of dollars to pump in fragrances, there are many stores and restaurants that those of us who suffer with this problem avoid. People tend to go overboard putting on perfumes and colognes and don’t realize it. What’s wrong with just being and smelling clean and not contributing to air pollution?

