Economy

Road & Track

Listen to the 2024 Mustang Dark Horse Accelerate

Ford's new S650 Mustang range includes a track-focused, new-for-2024 variant called the Dark Horse. While we do not know exactly how powerful the car is going to be, we know that a targeted output of around 500 hp should make it a fairly capable track car. Now, we also know what it sounds like under acceleration.
Motorious

Win A Twin Supercharged 427 'Super Snake' Cobra By ERA

As a reader, you get more chances to win. Twin, as in double the fun, superchargers make this 427 "Super Snake" Cobra by ERA a bonkers roadster. Can you imagine owning one? What if you could bring one home for practically nothing? Does that dream sound too good to be true? It’s a reality as a Motorious reader; you get more entries to win this mind-blowing Twin Supercharged 427 "Super Snake" Cobra by ERA for a donation as little as $25! To sweeten the deal, you get more entries with donations as a thank you to our Motorious readers.
pv-magazine-usa.com

Redflow targets US market with lithium-ion battery alternative

Queensland-headquartered redox-flow battery specialist Redflow and clean energy project solutions firm Empower Energies have signed a Letter of Intent to develop integrated solar and zinc-bromine flow battery solutions for the North American commercial and industrial (C&I), remote community micro grid, and utility markets. Redflow said the energy storage solution architecture...
electrek.co

Wallke H6 review: The fastest, most massive folding electric bike I’ve ever tested

Generally speaking, folding electric bikes are usually on the smaller and lighter end of the spectrum. They tend to prioritize compactness over performance, which makes sense for a folder. At least that was until the Wallke H6 came around and flipped the script, saying “Screw your compactness. We’re a crazy fast e-bike that just happens to fold in half!”
IGN

Best Pistol Guide

Pistols are a secondary type of weapon in Escape from Tarkov. While it’s not recommended to go in a Raid without a primary gun, a good pistol can be a savior in hard situations or when you’re running out of ammo. They are usually fast, easier to use, and can get the job done with the correct ammo.
CarBuzz.com

Toyota's Hitchless Towing Technology Turns Science Fiction Into Reality

From Hyundai's deployable hoverboards to Tesla's laser windshield wipers, automakers are constantly pushing the boundaries behind the scenes, testing technologies that may or may not make it to production at some point in the future. However, many of these innovations don't make it beyond the patent filing stage, so we're unlikely to see them in action.
CarBuzz.com

Pirelli Developed A Special Tire Just For Americans

Tires are one of the most critical components of your car, and few make a better tire than famed Italian rubber-slinger Pirelli. The brand makes tires for some of the most sought-after sports cars in the world, which may soon include the new 992-generation Porsche 911 GT3 RS, and continues to be at the cutting edge of tire technology across the car spectrum. From all-season tires to bespoke sports car tires, Pirelli does it all. But its newest offering is quite unlike any other, in that it has been developed exclusively for America. Called the 'Weather Active' range, it's going to become prevalent across the USA, as Pirelli claims it to be a true all-weather tire unlike any other.
IFLScience

Gravity Founder Shows Off New Jet Pack By Flying Around Chicago

In case you weren’t paying attention, Iron Man-style flying suits are relatively normal now. The UK ambulance service has tested them for reaching difficult spots, the Royal Navy flew between an escort ship and an aircraft carrier, and armed police held a high-speed chase to catch a simulated criminal – it turns out there are a lot of jobs that are made easier with flight.
