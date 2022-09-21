Read full article on original website
Related
Ram is discontinuing its diesel pickup that can drive 1,000 miles between fill-ups
It's last call for Ram's light duty diesel pickups. The Ram 1500 EcoDiesel will be discontinued next January as the brand prepares to launch its first all-electric model. The turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 was added to the lineup in 2014 as the first diesel available for the light duty Ram truck in the U.S.
Road & Track
Listen to the 2024 Mustang Dark Horse Accelerate
Ford's new S650 Mustang range includes a track-focused, new-for-2024 variant called the Dark Horse. While we do not know exactly how powerful the car is going to be, we know that a targeted output of around 500 hp should make it a fairly capable track car. Now, we also know what it sounds like under acceleration.
Walmart Lets People Sleep in Their Parking Lots Overnight
Relatively few people in America sleep in their cars, even rarely. For those who do, the nation’s largest retailer is accommodating.
I drove a Tesla Model Y and discovered 6 reasons not to buy Elon Musk's $66,000 electric SUV
Driving the Tesla Model Y showed me why people are so in love with Elon Musk's cars. Impressive as it may be, the Model Y SUV isn't the perfect electric SUV for everyone. If you need a comfy, plush ride and uncomplicated physical controls, it may be best to consider other models.
IN THIS ARTICLE
C-130 Seaplane Should Fly In 2023 Says Air Force Special Ops Commander
AFSOCFaced with a potential fight against China across vast swaths of ocean, the amphibious C-130 could soon finally become a reality.
Win A Twin Supercharged 427 'Super Snake' Cobra By ERA
As a reader, you get more chances to win. Twin, as in double the fun, superchargers make this 427 "Super Snake" Cobra by ERA a bonkers roadster. Can you imagine owning one? What if you could bring one home for practically nothing? Does that dream sound too good to be true? It’s a reality as a Motorious reader; you get more entries to win this mind-blowing Twin Supercharged 427 "Super Snake" Cobra by ERA for a donation as little as $25! To sweeten the deal, you get more entries with donations as a thank you to our Motorious readers.
Do Car Headlight Restoration Kits Actually Work? Here’s What Consumer Reports Found
When car headlights lose their luster and become foggy, headlight restoration kits are a cheaper alternative than a body shop. The post Do Car Headlight Restoration Kits Actually Work? Here’s What Consumer Reports Found appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
pv-magazine-usa.com
Redflow targets US market with lithium-ion battery alternative
Queensland-headquartered redox-flow battery specialist Redflow and clean energy project solutions firm Empower Energies have signed a Letter of Intent to develop integrated solar and zinc-bromine flow battery solutions for the North American commercial and industrial (C&I), remote community micro grid, and utility markets. Redflow said the energy storage solution architecture...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
electrek.co
Wallke H6 review: The fastest, most massive folding electric bike I’ve ever tested
Generally speaking, folding electric bikes are usually on the smaller and lighter end of the spectrum. They tend to prioritize compactness over performance, which makes sense for a folder. At least that was until the Wallke H6 came around and flipped the script, saying “Screw your compactness. We’re a crazy fast e-bike that just happens to fold in half!”
The fastest street-legal supercar promises the closest feeling to driving an F1 car
Delage, a French automaker, has declared that their hybrid supercar D12 will be the world's fastest vehicle for public roads. The company earlier declared that the D12 hybrid supercar would revive the brand, which was founded in 1905 and ceased operation in 1953, back in 2019. The car, which will...
Meet The Fastest-Charging EV Yet: 124 Miles Of Range In Five Minutes
The selection of electric vehicles for consumers to choose from continues to grow. Many now have a decent range of at least 300 miles and more attainable alternatives like the Chevrolet Equinox EV are coming. But one area that still stops many consumers from making the switch to EVs is...
As the V8 Engine Era Ends, We Look at the Worst Ones Ever Made
While American V8 engines have been the powerhouse of car production over the last 75 years, there were some real duds. That's what we look at here. The post As the V8 Engine Era Ends, We Look at the Worst Ones Ever Made appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
electrek.co
Cops on electric Harley-Davidsons, but with a twist: Police department adopts Serial 1 e-bikes
Police departments around the country have been going electric quickly. You might think that means more cops in Teslas and electric trucks, but many departments are seeking out electric two-wheelers for patrol use. The latest example happens to be on a fleet of Harley-powered Serial 1 electric bikes. Harley-Davidson motorcycles...
IGN
Best Pistol Guide
Pistols are a secondary type of weapon in Escape from Tarkov. While it’s not recommended to go in a Raid without a primary gun, a good pistol can be a savior in hard situations or when you’re running out of ammo. They are usually fast, easier to use, and can get the job done with the correct ammo.
Toyota's Hitchless Towing Technology Turns Science Fiction Into Reality
From Hyundai's deployable hoverboards to Tesla's laser windshield wipers, automakers are constantly pushing the boundaries behind the scenes, testing technologies that may or may not make it to production at some point in the future. However, many of these innovations don't make it beyond the patent filing stage, so we're unlikely to see them in action.
Our Best Look Yet At Kratos’ Air Wolf ‘Loyal Wingman’ Drone
KRATOSAir Wolf could prove attractive on cost and expendability grounds as procurement of unmanned 'collaborative combat aircraft' heats up.
Pirelli Developed A Special Tire Just For Americans
Tires are one of the most critical components of your car, and few make a better tire than famed Italian rubber-slinger Pirelli. The brand makes tires for some of the most sought-after sports cars in the world, which may soon include the new 992-generation Porsche 911 GT3 RS, and continues to be at the cutting edge of tire technology across the car spectrum. From all-season tires to bespoke sports car tires, Pirelli does it all. But its newest offering is quite unlike any other, in that it has been developed exclusively for America. Called the 'Weather Active' range, it's going to become prevalent across the USA, as Pirelli claims it to be a true all-weather tire unlike any other.
H1, the eVTOL that can go up to 140 mph and fit into a garage
The good news is that it only needs a 20-hour training over a regular driver's license.
IFLScience
Gravity Founder Shows Off New Jet Pack By Flying Around Chicago
In case you weren’t paying attention, Iron Man-style flying suits are relatively normal now. The UK ambulance service has tested them for reaching difficult spots, the Royal Navy flew between an escort ship and an aircraft carrier, and armed police held a high-speed chase to catch a simulated criminal – it turns out there are a lot of jobs that are made easier with flight.
Canada Lynx Overpowers Adult Mule Deer More Than Four Times Its Size
In this insane video filmed near Fort Saint John, British Columbia, we get to see just how powerful a lynx can be, even against an animal that weighs four times more than it does. For starters, a full grown Canada Lynx tops out around 30 pounds, with most of them...
Comments / 0