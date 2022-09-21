PUBLIC NOTICE THE STATE OF ALABAMA ELMORE COUNTY NOTICE OF SHERIFF'S SALE By virtue of an execution on a judgment issued out of the Circuit Court of Jefferson a County, Alabama in Case No. Case No.: CV-2012-000209.00 on or about August 20, 2013, for a total of $222,315.01 plus interest which has accrued since that date, plus costs in which William B. Cashion, et. al. is the Plaintiff and Steven Mark Hayden, et.al. is the Defendant, as well as the Final Judgment in Elmore County Case Number CV-2017-900189.00 on or about January 22, 2022 wherein certain deeds and subsequent deeds were declared to be void I, Bill Franklin as Sheriff of Elmore County, Alabama will sell at public auction for cash between the legal hours of sale, on Monday the 24th day of October ,2022, at approximately 1 pm , in front of the Elmore County Judicial Complex located at 8935 U. S. Highway 231, North, whatever equity the Defendant(s) may possess in and to the following described realty, to wit: Parcel: Commence at an iron pin at the Southwest corner of the Northeast Quarter of Section 10, Township 18 North, Range 19 East, Elmore County, Alabama; thence South 87°09'19" East, along one-half section line, 295.15 ft to an iron pin, said point being the point of beginning; thence North 38°08'59" East, 299.20 ft to an iron pin; thence South 53°11'36" East, 532.67 ft to an iron pin on the north right of way of Alabama Highway No. 14, Tallassee Highway, 80' R.O.W.; thence southwesterly, along said right of way and curve to the right, having a radius of 2683.62 ft, 299.84 ft, chord being South 70°07'06" West, 229.77 ft to an iron pin; thence leaving said right of way, North 17°43'53" West, 99.77 ft to an iron pin; thence North 57°30'16" West, 98.56 ft to an iron pin on the south line of the Northeast Quarter of Section 10, thence North 87°09'19" West, along one-half section line, 282.06 ft to the point of beginning. Parcel ID: 17-02-10-0-000-002.001 Property address: 76297 Tallassee Hwy, Wetumpka, AL 36092 Any and all properties described above are subject to any and all restrictions, encumbrances, mortgages, reservations, rights of way, covenants, easements, setback lines, mineral and mining rights of record which affect the subject property. The Draftsman of this document acts as scrivener only. No title search has been made nor title opinion rendered, nor has one been requested. Purchasers are solely and exclusively responsible for their own title history searches and accuracy of legal descriptions and the consequences thereof. Said property will be sold "as is" and subject to all matters of record and all matters which would be revealed by a visible inspection of the premises. /s/Bill Franklin, Sheriff Elmore County, Alabama Wetumpka Herald: Oct. 5, 12 and 19, 2022 SHERIFF'S SALE.

