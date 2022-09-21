Read full article on original website
LEAD Academy is raising money to add a high school
Montgomery’s LEAD Academy launched its annual capital campaign on Tuesday. LEAD Academy is a public charter school separate from the troubled Montgomery Public School System. Alabama Today was given a guided tour of the campus by Chief Academic Officer Cody Shumaker and Principal Danielle Webster. The LEAD Academy has...
elmoreautauganews.com
SEHS will Play Prattville High Tonight at 7 p.m.; Please Note rules which will be Enforced for all guests
Here are reminders of the rules guests of events at Foshee-Henderson Stadium for Stanhope Elmore High School are required to follow. Please know, there is no crossway from the home to the visitor side inside of the stadium. If you are a guest team, please park in the area accessed by Chapman Road. The SEHS Mustangs will play Prattville High School tonight at 7 p.m.
WTVM
Restaurant: Impossible coming to Opelika restaurant
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The popular Food Network series is coming to Opelika and offers guests the opportunity to secure reservations to dine while filming at a local restaurant. Restaurant: Impossible is hosted by celebrity Chef Rober Irvine. The series aims to save America’s most desperate restaurants from impending failure...
WSFA
MPS students sickened after alleged participation in ‘one-chip challenge’
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Students onboard a Montgomery Public Schools bus may have been sickened after allegedly participating in the “one-chip challenge.”. According to MPS Senior Communications Officer Jade Jones, a few students on one of the buses allegedly participated in the challenge. Transportation called authorities, including EMTs. All students are said to be doing fine.
WSFA
City of Prattville approves purchase of ice rink
PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - The City of Prattville has purchased an ice rink, according to the mayor’s office. Lisa Byrd, the Mayor’s executive assistant, confirmed the city’s purchase, which was approved during a regularly scheduled city council meeting held Wednesday. Additional details about the purchase were not...
elmoreautauganews.com
Visitation for Sam Turner is today, Funeral Saturday: A Lifetime of Community Service
WETUMPKA – Mr. Samuel Clifton Turner, a lifelong resident of Wetumpka, Alabama, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 21, 2022. The family will receive friends, Friday, September 23, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Gassett Funeral Home. Funeral service will be held Saturday, September 24, 2022 at 3:00 p.m. at First Baptist Church of Wetumpka with Rev. Clint Landry officiating. Burial will be at Wetumpka City Cemetery with Gassett Funeral Home of Wetumpka directing.
wbrc.com
Calera man finds racial slur carved into park picnic table
CALERA, Ala. (WBRC) - A man in Calera taking a break from a run, found a disturbing racial slur carved into a picnic table at Calera Oliver Park. Geoffrey Gwin runs every two to three days and part of his routine is resting at the picnic tables at the end of his workout.
alabamanews.net
Parent Threatens Teacher With a Baseball Bat
A Dallas County woman is arrested after threatening a teacher with a baseball bat at Keith High School in Orrville. Video surveillance from the school — shows Latarsha Jones of Orrville walk down the hall with an aluminum baseball bat in her hand — approach a male teacher as he’s leaving his classroom — and begin arguing.
Wetumpka Herald
SHERIFF'S SALE
PUBLIC NOTICE THE STATE OF ALABAMA ELMORE COUNTY NOTICE OF SHERIFF'S SALE By virtue of an execution on a judgment issued out of the Circuit Court of Jefferson a County, Alabama in Case No. Case No.: CV-2012-000209.00 on or about August 20, 2013, for a total of $222,315.01 plus interest which has accrued since that date, plus costs in which William B. Cashion, et. al. is the Plaintiff and Steven Mark Hayden, et.al. is the Defendant, as well as the Final Judgment in Elmore County Case Number CV-2017-900189.00 on or about January 22, 2022 wherein certain deeds and subsequent deeds were declared to be void I, Bill Franklin as Sheriff of Elmore County, Alabama will sell at public auction for cash between the legal hours of sale, on Monday the 24th day of October ,2022, at approximately 1 pm , in front of the Elmore County Judicial Complex located at 8935 U. S. Highway 231, North, whatever equity the Defendant(s) may possess in and to the following described realty, to wit: Parcel: Commence at an iron pin at the Southwest corner of the Northeast Quarter of Section 10, Township 18 North, Range 19 East, Elmore County, Alabama; thence South 87°09'19" East, along one-half section line, 295.15 ft to an iron pin, said point being the point of beginning; thence North 38°08'59" East, 299.20 ft to an iron pin; thence South 53°11'36" East, 532.67 ft to an iron pin on the north right of way of Alabama Highway No. 14, Tallassee Highway, 80' R.O.W.; thence southwesterly, along said right of way and curve to the right, having a radius of 2683.62 ft, 299.84 ft, chord being South 70°07'06" West, 229.77 ft to an iron pin; thence leaving said right of way, North 17°43'53" West, 99.77 ft to an iron pin; thence North 57°30'16" West, 98.56 ft to an iron pin on the south line of the Northeast Quarter of Section 10, thence North 87°09'19" West, along one-half section line, 282.06 ft to the point of beginning. Parcel ID: 17-02-10-0-000-002.001 Property address: 76297 Tallassee Hwy, Wetumpka, AL 36092 Any and all properties described above are subject to any and all restrictions, encumbrances, mortgages, reservations, rights of way, covenants, easements, setback lines, mineral and mining rights of record which affect the subject property. The Draftsman of this document acts as scrivener only. No title search has been made nor title opinion rendered, nor has one been requested. Purchasers are solely and exclusively responsible for their own title history searches and accuracy of legal descriptions and the consequences thereof. Said property will be sold "as is" and subject to all matters of record and all matters which would be revealed by a visible inspection of the premises. /s/Bill Franklin, Sheriff Elmore County, Alabama Wetumpka Herald: Oct. 5, 12 and 19, 2022 SHERIFF'S SALE.
wvua23.com
Possible prison strike to start Monday across Alabama
BIBB COUNTY – Prison inmates and prison workers are prepping for a possible statewide strike for all inmates within Alabama’s prison system. On Monday, Sept. 26, Alabama prisoners will reportedly go on strike from food service, grounds work or any jobs assigned. Inmates said they’re taking action because...
Opelika police investigating weekend shooting with injuries
OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – A weekend shooting with injuries is under investigation by the Opelika Police Department. The incident was reported Saturday just after lunch near Oakwood Apartment Complex and the 1600 block of Pepperell Parkway. Police remain on the scene. WRBL will update you as we get more details.
WSFA
Coalition, community rally around incarcerated Millbrook man
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It’s been seven years since LaKeith Smith was sentenced to 65 years for a murder his attorney and family say he did not commit. Smith and A’Donte Washington were involved in a burglary in a Millbrook neighborhood when Millbrook Police shot and killed Washington, but Smith was held responsible for the death under the Alabama Felony Murder Statute.
Wetumpka Herald
Incident reports of the Wetumpka Police Department from Sept. 14 to Sept. 20
• Criminal trespass was reported on Camellia Drive. • Theft was reported on U.S. Highway 231. • Assault was reported on U.S. Highway 231.
thegreenvillestandard.com
BCBOE approves new GHS stadium
The Butler County Board of Education (BCBOE) met for a regular business meeting on Thursday, Sept. 15. In attendance were board members Wayne Boswell, Michael Nimmer, Brandon Sellars, and Eric Gomillion. Carolyn Crenshaw was not present. After a call to order and approval of the agenda, the board approved the...
Troy Messenger
Byrd Drugs sold
Joe Watson walked into his home and said to his wife, “It’s time.”. Evelyn Watson nodded in agreement. “I have always been told that you know when it’s time to retire,” Joe Watson said, with a smile. “I knew ‘that’ day that it was time.”
The Daily South
"Please Adopt Or Foster!": Over-Capacity Alabama Animal Shelter Forced To Put Dogs Outside
An Alabama animal shelter is so overcrowded, they've been forced to house some dogs outside. Leaders at the Shelby County Humane Society in Columbiana declared a "shelter emergency" on Facebook Monday, calling the situation they've been faced with "absolutely urgent" in a plea for more people to foster and adopt.
Alabama man killed in head-on collision with truck
An Alabama man was killed Friday when his car collided head-on with a truck, state troopers reported. The two-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 3:40 p.m. Friday. A Hayneville, Alabama, man. Jerry L. Thornton, 74, was fatally injured when the 2022 Chevrolet Malibu he was driving collided head-on with the 2005 Ford F-150 pickup driven by William E. Bryant Jr., 69, of Pine Apple, Alabama, troopers said.
alabamanews.net
Montgomery man arrested in homicide on Woodley Circle
Montgomery police have arrested a man in connection to a homicide that happened earlier this month. Police have charged 20-year-old Maurion Hinson, of Montgomery, in the shooting death of 23-year-old Dante Gholston, of Montgomery. Gholston was found shot to death on Thursday, September 15 just after midnight in the 6000...
WSFA
Man killed in I-85 NB crash before Taylor Road exit
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police say a man is dead following a crash on Interstate 85 northbound before the Taylor Road exit Friday morning. According to Montgomery Police Sgt. Tina McGriff, police and fire medics responded to the wreck before 11 a.m. There, they found a man who was pronounced dead at the scene.
wbrc.com
ADOC correctional officer on leave after fight with inmate
ELMORE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A correctional officer for the Alabama Department of Corrections is on leave after an apparent fight between him and an inmate. A viewer sent a video of the incident to WAFF. It appears to show an ADOC guard hitting an inmate on a prison roof repeatedly.
