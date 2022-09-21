Read full article on original website
Science Daily
New study reveals breakthrough infections increase immunity to COVID-19
Vaccine boosters and breakthrough infections following vaccination both provide a substantial and potentially pandemic-breaking immunity against COVID-19, according to new laboratory research from Oregon Health & Science University. The study, published Wednesday in the journal Med, is the latest in a series of OHSU discoveries using blood samples to characterize...
survivornet.com
Pregnant Mom, 29, Had ‘Severe Toothache’ And Was Rushed To The Hospital For A Root Canal: It Turned Out To Be Cancer
Emma Webster, a 29-year-old Scottish woman, knew something was wrong when her toothache wouldn’t go away, but she wasn’t prepared for a cancer diagnosis. After she underwent a root canal and was misdiagnosed with neuralgia, the mom of one was referred to the neurology department at Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, Glasgow, where an MRI scan revealed she had a brain tumor behind her right eye.
The coronavirus infects fat cells, study shows
Research shows that SARS-CoV-2 infects fat cells and certain immune cells in fat.
Science Daily
Transition to newer clot-busting drug improves patient outcomes, lowers cost in treating ischemic stroke
A newer-generation clot-busting drug called tenecteplase outperforms the traditional treatment for ischemic strokes in several key areas, including better health outcomes and lower costs, according to a new study published today in the American Stroke Association's journal Stroke. The study was led by a team of neurologists at Dell Medical...
Science Daily
Researchers test a novel hypothesis to explain the cause of autoimmunity in patients with type 1 diabetes
Type 1 diabetes (T1D) is an autoimmune disease in which the pancreas makes little or no insulin. The details on the events that occur during autoimmune destruction of the pancreatic beta-cells have been studied extensively yet the mystery of what causes autoimmunity is unknown. In a new study, researchers from Boston University School of Medicine (BUSM), Indiana University School of Medicine and Temple University School of Medicine, present a testable hypothesis to explain the initiation of autoimmunity. If validated, this would allow early detection and possible prevention of T1D in susceptible individuals.
Science Daily
More older adults should be checking blood pressure at home, study suggests
Only 48% of people age 50 to 80 who take blood pressure medications or have a health condition that's affected by hypertension regularly check their blood pressure at home or other places, a new study finds. A somewhat higher number -- but still only 62% -- say a health care...
Science Daily
Reusable contact lenses more than triple risk of rare preventable eye infection
People who wear reusable contact lenses are nearly four times as likely as those wearing daily disposables to develop a rare sight-threatening eye infection, finds a study led by UCL and Moorfields researchers. The case control study, published in Ophthalmology, identifies multiple factors that increase the risk of Acanthamoeba keratitis...
Science Daily
New study identifies cortisol level as indicator of addiction recovery success
A new study by researchers at the Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine found that lower initial cortisol levels may serve as a predictor for retention in treatment programs for substance use disorder. The prospective observational study examined the salivary cortisol, stress exposure, adverse childhood experiences (ACEs) and...
Science Daily
Mutation in key molecules could stop gonorrhea infection, biomedical sciences researchers find
Creating a mutation that inhibits how the bacterial pathogen Neisseria gonorrhoeae causes gonorrhea, a common sexually transmitted infection, could offer a new way to prevent and treat the disease, according to researchers in the Institute for Biomedical Sciences at Georgia State University. The researchers found that generating a mutation in...
Science Daily
An icy swim may cut 'bad' body fat, but further health benefits unclear
Taking a dip in cold water may cut 'bad' body fat in men and reduce the risk of disorders such as diabetes, suggests a major scientific review published in the peer-reviewed International Journal of Circumpolar Health. The authors say many of the 104 studies they analysed demonstrated significant effects from...
Science Daily
Newly discovered COVID-like virus could infect humans, resist vaccines
A recently discovered virus in a Russian bat that is similar to SARS-CoV-2, the virus behind COVID-19, is likely capable of infecting humans and, if it were to spillover, is resistant to current vaccines. A team lead by researchers in Washington State University's Paul G. Allen School for Global Health...
Science Daily
Uncovering the skin's secrets: Studies show how skin forms differently across the body
Why are certain body parts more prone to skin diseases than others?. Two new UC Davis Health studies explored how differences in skin composition may lead to dermatological conditions, such as psoriasis and atopic dermatitis. "Skin does not have a uniform composition throughout the body," said Emanual Maverakis, professor of...
Science Daily
Study findings suggest association between exposure to air pollution -- particularly in the first 5 years of life -- and alterations in brain structure
Barcelona Institute for Global Health (ISGlobal) A study published in the journal Environmental Pollution has found an association, in children aged 9-12, between exposure to air pollutants in the womb and during the first 8.5 years of life and alterations in white matter structural connectivity in the brain. The greater the child's exposure before age 5, the greater the brain structure alteration observed in preadolescence.The study was led by the Barcelona Institute for Global Health (ISGlobal), a research centre supported by the "la Caixa" Foundation.
Science Daily
Intestinal fortitude: Gut coils hold secrets of organ formation
Our guts, and all our organs, are arranged in left-right asymmetric patterns inside our bodies, so that everything may fit. At the same time, development of organs such as the intestine is anything but haphazard. In healthy embryos, rotation of the gut during development always occurs in a counterclockwise direction and is perfectly timed. It's a complicated process that scientists have long worked to understand.
Science Daily
Monkeypox outbreaks associated with human-to-human transmission outside endemic areas
Since May 2022, cases of monkeypox have increased globally, stirring fears of a new pandemic. A study published in the open-access journal PLOS Pathogens on September 22 by Professor Souha Kanj and colleagues at the American University of Beirut Medical Center, Beirut, Lebanon, presents synthesized descriptions of its clinical characteristics, risk factors, infection control and prevention measures, as well as potential treatments.
Science Daily
New research finds that viruses may have 'eyes and ears' on us
A virus's ability to sense its environment, including elements produced by its host, adds "another layer of complexity to the viral-host interaction," says Ivan Erill, professor of biological sciences and senior author on the new paper. Right now, viruses are exploiting that ability to their benefit. But in the future, he says, "we could exploit it to their detriment."
Science Daily
Discovery could power up platelet production to battle blood shortages
A new discovery from the University of Virginia School of Medicine could let doctors ramp up production of blood-clotting platelets on demand, a timely finding following the Red Cross' declaration earlier this year of a national blood "crisis." The group labeled it the worst blood and platelet shortage in more than a decade and said it posed a "concerning risk to patient care."
Science Daily
Findings explain exceptional auditory abilities in Williams-Beuren Syndrome
Williams-Beuren syndrome (WBS) is a rare disorder that causes neurocognitive and developmental deficits. However, musical and auditory abilities are preserved or even enhanced in WBS patients. Scientists at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital have identified the mechanism responsible for this ability in models of the disease. The findings were published today in Cell.
Science Daily
A new understanding of the neurobiology of impulsivity
While not all impulsive behaviour speaks of mental illness, a wide range of mental health disorders which often emerge in adolescence, including depression and substance abuse, have been linked to impulsivity. So, finding a way to identify and treat those who may be particularly vulnerable to impulsivity early in life is especially important.
