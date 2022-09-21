ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football

Family Proof

How To Make Deviled Eggs Dip: Recipes Worth Cooking

Deviled Eggs Dip with paprika and chives is a great way to use leftover eggs. It’s creamy, spicy, and an easy-to-make delicious appetizer worth tasting. This recipe takes 15 minutes to prepare and 10 minutes to cook. Check out the video above to see how it is done, or read through the ingredients and step-by-step instructions below.
RECIPES
The Kitchn

Slow Cooker Chicken Noodle Soup

A long simmer in the slow cooker creates the tastiest broth for chicken noodle soup and is a more hands-off way to enjoy this classic comfort food. It also results in an extra-big batch that can be stored in the fridge or freezer for a rainy day. Chicken soup starts...
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
Gear Patrol

Food52 Just Revealed an Online Pantry of Top-Shelf Ingredients. Here's What to Buy

For more than a decade, Food52 has been among the best places for gourmets to gather on the internet thanks to their expertly-curated collection of recipes, kitchenware (including their own line) and cooking advice. Now, the brand has taken the next logical step in their quest to conquer your kitchen by unveiling the Food52 Pantry, their debut line of ingredients for use in their recipes.
RECIPES
Taste Of Home

Our Community’s Holiday Essentials

We asked our community members to share the holiday tools, gear, gadgets and ingredients they can't live without. Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication.
LIFESTYLE
Gin Lee

Homemade country-style handheld fruit pies

Homemade country-style handheld fruit pies/Gin Lee. Handheld fruit pies look as delicious as they taste and the best part is that the centers can be filled with fresh cut fruit, canned fruit, fruit jams, jellies, and marmalades.
Real Simple

Breakfast Strata

Everyone needs a make-ahead breakfast in their repertoire, and this one feeds a crowd. The stars of this bread-pudding-like casserole are mushrooms, leeks, asparagus, and spinach, so everyone can start their day loaded with veggies. Pour a simple egg custard flavored with chives and Dijon mustard over sauteed veggies, whole-grain bread, and Asiago cheese. Then let it all soak overnight (or for at least an hour) before finishing it in the oven. There's no shortage of flavor in this satisfying breakfast casserole.
RECIPES
Gin Lee

Creamy slow cooked great northern beans

Great northern beans aren't only delicious, but they are super nutritious. They're high in fiber, potassium, magnesium, and calcium (among others). Plus, these babies are cholesterol free.
The Guardian

Pear tart and banoffee pavlova: Chetna Makan’s easy baking recipes

Two easy baked puddings to see you through early autumn. First, my banana chocolate pavlova, a dreamy combination of banoffee on a chocolate-flavoured meringue – the combination of crunch, cream and caramel makes it outstandingly decadent, belying its simplicity. The tarte tatin, meanwhile, is ideal at this time of the year, using seasonal pears, which, when cooked with the star anise caramel, absorb the warmth of the spice. Dark chocolate and hazelnuts add drama, as do lashings of fresh cream or ice-cream.
RECIPES
TODAY.com

Back-to-school lunches: Chicken potpie soup and cheesy turkey roll-ups

Culinary content creator Winny Hayes is stopping by the TODAY kitchen to share a few of her go-to lunchbox-friendly recipes for back-to-school season. She shows us how to make comforting, creamy chicken potpie soup and cheesy turkey pinwheel roll-ups. Helen Healey. This is one of our favorite comfort foods —...
RECIPES
Medical News Today

5 heart-healthy dessert recipes

Eating a heart-healthy diet does not mean a person needs to cut out all sweets and desserts. Substituting ingredients such as butter for heart-healthy alternatives can allow people to include baked goods and treats in their diet. Heart disease is one of the leading causes of death in the United...
RECIPES

