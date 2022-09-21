ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

unfspinnaker.com

UNF student finds anti-semitic symbol on dorm door

[Story updated at 7 p.m. on Friday, Sep. 23 to correct a factual error about when the student’s Mezuzah was torn from their door.]. A Jewish University of North Florida (UNF) student found a sticky note with a Swastika drawing on their dorm room front door on Wednesday, according to a University Police Department (UPD) report.
