Texans BREAKING: Houston Moves Starter Justin Britt During 'Personal' Absence

By Mike Fisher
 3 days ago

Veteran center Justin Britt is being moved by the Houston Texans to the NFL's reserve-non-football illness list.

The Houston Texans are making a move with veteran center Justin Britt, on Tuesday shifting him to the NFL's reserve-non-football illness list.

“I don’t know that yet,” Texans coach Lovie Smith said on Monday when asked if he knew whether the team's starting center, who was absent from the team last week due to personal reasons and therefore missed the Week 2 loss to the Denver Broncos , would be available this week.

"We’ll see how the rest of the week plays out.”

The "rest of the week'' is obviously important as it relates to things beyond football for Britt, though after a Week 1 tie against the Colts he was publicly critical of his own performance due to the "high standards'' to which he said he tries to hold himself.

The Texans, while working to respect the player's privacy , also have to get ready for a game with a backup in Britt's center spot. Scott Quessenberry was the starter against the Denver Broncos and is preparing to serve as a first-teamer for Smith's team again Sunday against the Chicago Bears.

The Texans could add another offensive lineman off their practice squad, with Jimmy Morrissey a likely candidate to be promoted to the active roster.

The Texans in another move, meanwhile placed linebacker Kevin Pierre-Louis on injured reserve with a groin injury.

