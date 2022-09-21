Read full article on original website
Margot Robbie says she was 'dying on the inside' when 'hundreds of people' gathered to watch her and Ryan Gosling film a 'Barbie' scene in LA
Margot Robbie talked about the viral "Barbie" set photos on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon." "I was like, 'This is the most humiliating moment of my life,'" she said. Robbie admits she had no idea the photos would become a viral sensation.
EW.com
Margot Robbie fights a snake and Brad Pitt gets drunk in decadent first Babylon trailer
Hollywood in the 1920s was a bacchanal of drugs, sex, and white-hot envy. At least that's what we can gather from the trailer for director Damien Chazelle's forthcoming Babylon. The highly anticipated feature from the La La Land Oscar winner drops this Christmas, and the first trailer is finally here (audiences got a sneak peek of it yesterday at the Toronto International Film Festival).
Margot Robbie says she was 'mortified' when 'Barbie' photos with Ryan Gosling leaked: 'So embarrassed'
Margot Robbie wasn't quite ready to let people into her "Barbie" world when photos were leaked from set in June. Robbie, 32, appeared on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" Monday where she recalled the moment pictures of her and "Barbie" co-star Ryan Gosling went viral. The Australian actress and...
John Travolta’s Sister Was Actually In ‘Grease’ — Can You Spot Her?
Two members of the John Travolta family starred in Grease, but many people’s attention was focused on the second one, John Travolta. Ellen Travolta, John Travolta’s elder sister, made a cameo appearance as one of the waitresses at the Frosty Palace Diner. Ellen is a TV and Broadway...
Ex-Scientologist Claims Church Turned Tom Cruise & Nicole Kidman's Kids 'Against' Their Mother With 'Suppressive Person' Order
Mike Rinder, who served as a senior executive within the Church of Scientology for more than 20 years, went into detail about Tom Cruise's strong ties with the religion and how it impacted the actor's marriage to Nicole Kidman and her relationship with their kids. RadarOnline.com can confirm Rinder wrote...
Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie Embrace Old School Hollywood Hedonism in New ‘Babylon’ Trailer
Brad Pitt falls off a balcony, Margot Robbie prepares to fight a snake, and so much more chaos consumes the extremely bonkers first trailer for Damien Chazelle’s next film, Babylon. Compared to the high-gloss contemporary Los Angeles featured in Chazelle’s Oscar-winner La La Land, the L.A. in Babylon looks...
TMZ.com
'Diff'rent Strokes' Star Todd Bridges Gets Married in Beverly Hills
Todd Bridges, who famously played Willis on "Diff'rent Strokes," has tied the knot for a second time ... this time with a low-key Bev Hills ceremony. Sources at the wedding tell TMZ ... Todd married a woman named Bettijo on Wednesday at Greystone Mansion & Gardens, and it was an intimate and exclusive affair for those closest to the bride and groom.
Everything to Know About Margot Robbie’s Live-Action ‘Barbie’ Movie
Come on, Barbie, let's go party! The live-action approach to the story of iconic doll line has been a long time in the making. The Barbie movie was originally set to be rewritten by Diablo Cody with Amy Schumer in the lead role. After the writer departed from the project, Cody opened up about the […]
Shailene Woodley and Ansel Elgort Reunite to Recreate ‘Dirty Dancing’ Finale Number: ‘Took a Few Tries’
They looked wonderful out there! Shailene Woodley and Ansel Elgort reunited for a spot-on rendition of the famous finale scene from Dirty Dancing. The West Side Story actor, 28, and the Big Little Lies alum, 30, both shared photos and videos from the dance session via Instagram on Tuesday, September 6. In a series of […]
Complex
Timothée Chalamet on Career Advice Leonardo Dicaprio Gave Him: ‘No Hard Drugs and No Superhero Movies’
Over the past five years, Timothée Chalamet has established himself as the hottest young actor in Hollywood, catapulting into the mainstream on the strength of career-making roles in movies such as 2017’s Call Me by Your Name and last year’s Dune. In a new interview with British...
Olivia Wilde & Harry Styles Pose Solo At ‘DWD’ Premiere As Florence Pugh Skips It
Despite being an IRL couple, Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles once again avoided posing for photos together at the premiere of their movie Don’t Worry Darling in New York City. The two, who met on the movie set in 2020 and have been dating since the end of that year, took solo shots on the red carpet. In group cast photos, they also stood far apart from one another, just like they did at the Venice Film Festival earlier this month. However, photographers did catch the couple chatting for a moment as they walked past one another on the carpet.
Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles’ Frequent Disappearances Caused a ‘Screaming Match’ With Florence Pugh on Don’t Worry Darling Set: Report
Don’t Worry Darling? Too late, we’re worried. Capping off the drama surrounding the September theatrical release of Don’t Worry Darling, a new report states that Olivia Wilde and Florence Pugh got into in a “screaming match” while on set. The reason? Wilde’s frequent disappearances with co-star Harry Styles.
wegotthiscovered.com
Margot Robbie says working with controversial ‘Amsterdam’ director is ‘terrifying but exhilarating’
The 1930s period comedy mystery film Amsterdam, director David O. Russell’s first film since 2015’s Joy, boasts a star studded cast so packed it could be an Academy Awards afterparty. It features Christian Bale, John David Washington, and Margot Robbie as three best friends who get caught up in a mystery.
'Top Gun: Maverick' is unlike any blockbuster Hollywood has seen in years
There are summer blockbusters, and then there's "Top Gun: Maverick."
Kevin Costner’s Western ‘Horizon’ Adds Another Hollywood Star to Cast
Kevin Costner‘s Western saga is filling out its cast. Recently, the project added Isabelle Fuhrman to its list of Hollywood stars, along with Sienna Miller, Sam Worthington, Jamie Campell Bower, and Luke Wilson. Costner’s “Horizon” is set to be four films released every three months. It’s produced through his Territory Pictures and distributed by Warner Bros. and New Line. Additionally, this is the first film Costner has directed since 2003’s “Open Range.”
thedigitalfix.com
Olivia Wilde clarifies that no, Harry Styles didn’t spit on Chris Pine
The director of drama-ridden psychological thriller movie Don’t Worry Darling has cleared up #SpitGate once and for all. Unless you’ve been living under a particularly isolated rock for the past fortnight, you’ve probably heard about #SpitGate. It was that insane drama where Harry Styles spat on his Don’t Worry Darling co-star Chris Pine at the Venice International Film Festival, right?
'Don't Worry Darling' Stars Tangle over Harry Styles in Film's Latest Drama
Critics have largely panned Don't Worry Darling, but the film has captivated the world thanks to its endless stream of behind-the-scenes drama. And on Friday—the day of its long-awaited release—news broke of a supposed on-set "screaming match." Vulture reported on Friday that the verbal brawl in question occurred...
EW.com
Charlize Theron says male director made her do multiple costume fittings to look more 'f---able'
Charlize Theron is done letting men dictate her fashion choices onscreen. The actress, who is set to star in Netflix's The Old Guard 2 and The School For Good and Evil, recalled an experience with an unnamed male director who she said had her attend multiple costume fittings in an attempt to sexualize both her and her character.
Vice
Blonde's director: Marilyn Monroe was 'not a figure of female empowerment'
We’ve been waiting forever for the fantastical and fucked up biopic of Marilyn Monroe from Netflix. Now, the film has hit movie theatres ahead of its streaming debut on Wednesday 28 September. Critics have seen it, and the opinion is split perfectly down the middle: it has, at the time of writing, a 50% Freshness rating on Rotten Tomatoes. But before the adaptation of Joyce Carol Oates’ book Blonde — a loose reimagining of Marilyn’s life — had even been released, the movie has caused endless controversy. Now, at the final hurdle, its director Andrew Dominik has dropped another clanger in the mix.
ComicBook
Secret Invasion: Emilia Clarke Shares New Photos, Says Her Dog Almost Destroyed Set
Phase Five of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is set to bring some epic stories to life in movies and Disney+ shows, beginning with Secret Invasion. The Disney+ exclusive series will be based on the 2008-2009 crossover event of the same name, and will revolve around a crop of new and returning faces. Among the former category is Game of Thrones and Solo: A Star Wars Story's Emilia Clarke, who has been cast in a currently-unknown role in the show, and who recently took to Instagram to share a new behind-the-scenes look at it. In a post, which you can check out below, Clarke shared photos of herself and her dog Ted, who apparently "nearly destroyed a set" on Secret Invasion after wanting to be on camera.
