Margot Robbie fights a snake and Brad Pitt gets drunk in decadent first Babylon trailer

Hollywood in the 1920s was a bacchanal of drugs, sex, and white-hot envy. At least that's what we can gather from the trailer for director Damien Chazelle's forthcoming Babylon. The highly anticipated feature from the La La Land Oscar winner drops this Christmas, and the first trailer is finally here (audiences got a sneak peek of it yesterday at the Toronto International Film Festival).
TMZ.com

'Diff'rent Strokes' Star Todd Bridges Gets Married in Beverly Hills

Todd Bridges, who famously played Willis on "Diff'rent Strokes," has tied the knot for a second time ... this time with a low-key Bev Hills ceremony. Sources at the wedding tell TMZ ... Todd married a woman named Bettijo on Wednesday at Greystone Mansion & Gardens, and it was an intimate and exclusive affair for those closest to the bride and groom.
HollywoodLife

Olivia Wilde & Harry Styles Pose Solo At ‘DWD’ Premiere As Florence Pugh Skips It

Despite being an IRL couple, Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles once again avoided posing for photos together at the premiere of their movie Don’t Worry Darling in New York City. The two, who met on the movie set in 2020 and have been dating since the end of that year, took solo shots on the red carpet. In group cast photos, they also stood far apart from one another, just like they did at the Venice Film Festival earlier this month. However, photographers did catch the couple chatting for a moment as they walked past one another on the carpet.
Decider.com

Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles’ Frequent Disappearances Caused a ‘Screaming Match’ With Florence Pugh on Don’t Worry Darling Set: Report

Don’t Worry Darling? Too late, we’re worried. Capping off the drama surrounding the September theatrical release of Don’t Worry Darling, a new report states that Olivia Wilde and Florence Pugh got into in a “screaming match” while on set. The reason? Wilde’s frequent disappearances with co-star Harry Styles.
Outsider.com

Kevin Costner’s Western ‘Horizon’ Adds Another Hollywood Star to Cast

Kevin Costner‘s Western saga is filling out its cast. Recently, the project added Isabelle Fuhrman to its list of Hollywood stars, along with Sienna Miller, Sam Worthington, Jamie Campell Bower, and Luke Wilson. Costner’s “Horizon” is set to be four films released every three months. It’s produced through his Territory Pictures and distributed by Warner Bros. and New Line. Additionally, this is the first film Costner has directed since 2003’s “Open Range.”
thedigitalfix.com

Olivia Wilde clarifies that no, Harry Styles didn’t spit on Chris Pine

The director of drama-ridden psychological thriller movie Don’t Worry Darling has cleared up #SpitGate once and for all. Unless you’ve been living under a particularly isolated rock for the past fortnight, you’ve probably heard about #SpitGate. It was that insane drama where Harry Styles spat on his Don’t Worry Darling co-star Chris Pine at the Venice International Film Festival, right?
Vice

Blonde's director: Marilyn Monroe was 'not a figure of female empowerment'

We’ve been waiting forever for the fantastical and fucked up biopic of Marilyn Monroe from Netflix. Now, the film has hit movie theatres ahead of its streaming debut on Wednesday 28 September. Critics have seen it, and the opinion is split perfectly down the middle: it has, at the time of writing, a 50% Freshness rating on Rotten Tomatoes. But before the adaptation of Joyce Carol Oates’ book Blonde — a loose reimagining of Marilyn’s life — had even been released, the movie has caused endless controversy. Now, at the final hurdle, its director Andrew Dominik has dropped another clanger in the mix.
ComicBook

Secret Invasion: Emilia Clarke Shares New Photos, Says Her Dog Almost Destroyed Set

Phase Five of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is set to bring some epic stories to life in movies and Disney+ shows, beginning with Secret Invasion. The Disney+ exclusive series will be based on the 2008-2009 crossover event of the same name, and will revolve around a crop of new and returning faces. Among the former category is Game of Thrones and Solo: A Star Wars Story's Emilia Clarke, who has been cast in a currently-unknown role in the show, and who recently took to Instagram to share a new behind-the-scenes look at it. In a post, which you can check out below, Clarke shared photos of herself and her dog Ted, who apparently "nearly destroyed a set" on Secret Invasion after wanting to be on camera.
