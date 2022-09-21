Read full article on original website
Related
Scientists found drinking one soft drink per day had a 73% higher risk of developing cancer
A recent study published in Current Developments in Nutrition (CDN) found that drinking just one soft drink per day had a 73% higher risk of developing liver cancer. The University of South Carolina led this research, where they examined data from 90,000 postmenopausal women who participated in the Women's Health Initiative. A long-term study started in the early 1990s was analyzed for the current study.
How Bad Is It Really to Drink Water That's Been Out Overnight?
How Bad Is It Really? sets the record straight on all the habits and behaviors you’ve heard might be unhealthy. Leaving a glass of water on your nightstand is a relatively common practice. If you wake up thirsty in the middle of the night or morning, you'll be thankful for the readily available H2O.
Cardiologists Agree: This Is The Fast Food Meat You Should Stop Eating Immediately
This story has been updated since it was originally posted on 04/03/2022. Heart disease is the leading cause of death in the United States, according to the CDC. Women are at especially high risk—cardiovascular disease causes 1 in 3 deaths in women each year. While things like genetics can play a role, a healthy diet and lifestyle are the best ways to prevent putting yourself at risk of heart-related illness.
5 Foods No One Should Be Eating Anymore Because They Spike Your Blood Sugar
Ah, sugar—most of us would probably agree it makes food taste incredible. Unfortunately for those of us cursed with a serious sweet tooth, though, eating too much of it can cause some serious damage to our health and lead to issues like inflammation, weight gain, diabetes, and serious disease over time. Of course, a little bit of dessert now and then won’t kill you, but there are a few less obvious options that may have worked their way into your daily diet and could be causing major blood sugar spikes, making it difficult for you to lose weight.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Urgent chicken recall: Check your fridge for chicken sold by this major grocery chain
If you recently purchased Perdue Chicken Breast Tenders from BJ’s Wholesale Club, you should know that there’s a big health alert in place for the product that’s similar to a recall. It’s not technically a recall though, because the product isn’t available in stores anymore. However, customers who purchased the chicken tenders before the health alert might still have a supply in their freezer. After all, they don’t expire until July 2023.
This Is The Best Fruit To Naturally Cleanse Your Body And Lose Weight Fast, According To Nutritionists
Losing weight healthily is all about having a well-balanced diet and exercise plan, experts say, and a fruit and vegetable-filled daily menu can provide energy needed for working out. With that said, we checked in with registered nutritionists and health experts to learn more about the benefits of one surprising fruit— dragon fruit— when it comes to weight loss. Read on for tips, suggestions and insight from Lisa Richards, registered nutritionist and creator of The Candida Diet.
Are Sweet Potatoes Good for People with Diabetes?
Don’t skip out on sweet potatoes! You’re missing a great opportunity to give your body a boost of stay-healthy nutrients. If you’re mindful about how you eat them, these colorful tubers (did you know they come in yellow and purple, too?) can be an easy-to-prep side dish or a low-calorie, high-fiber ingredient in recipes.
marthastewart.com
Do You Take a Daily Multivitamin? Scientists Say It May Be the Secret to Preventing Mental Decline as You Age
There are plenty of ways we try to protect our brains against cognitive decline, like doing crossword puzzles and exercising regularly—but can keeping your mind sharp be as simple as taking a daily multivitamin? Scientists seem to think so. According to new research published in Alzheimer's & Dementia: The Journal of the Alzheimer's Association, multivitamins can improve thinking skills in older individuals and help prevent cognitive decline.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Sausage recall: 2 tons of sausage recalled due to possible contamination
It’s time to check your refrigerator and freezer for any Sunset Farm Foods sausage you might have purchased recently. That’s because the company issued a recall for 4,480 pounds of chicken and pork smoked sausage that might be contaminated with extraneous material. Specifically, customers discovered thin blue plastic inside the meat product, triggering the recall.
Drink loved by almost everyone raises risk of throat cancer
BRITS who enjoy a hot brew are at a soaring risk of developing cancer - but it all depends on how you drink it. Researchers found a link between those who drank tea and coffee with esophageal cancer. Around 10,000 people are diagnosed with the illness in the UK each...
A Scary Listeria Outbreak Is The Reason Why Butter Is Being Pulled From Grocery Stores Right Now
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recently issued a recall notice for certain Wegmans butter products sold across the United States due to the fact that they may be contaminated with a dangerous bacteria called listeria. The recall notice s...
You Should Avoid Broccoli If You're Taking This Medication
Broccoli generally is delicious and incredibly healthy. While it has long been enjoyed by many worldwide, it can actually be dangerous to some people.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The One Processed Food Dietitians Want You to Eat More Often
You've probably heard a whole heap of warnings about processed foods and how they're harmful to your health and why you should ditch them from your diet. But if you follow this blanket advice and pass over all processed foods, you'd be doing your health a disservice. While some ultra-processed fare like chips and cured meats are innutritious, other less processed food varieties can be an amazing addition to your daily diet.
Popculture
Frozen Chicken Recalled Due to Listeria Concerns
The frozen chicken brand Connoisseur's Kitchen has recalled two products due to possible contamination with Listeria, according to an announcement by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA). The recall applies to two "ready-to-eat" frozen entrees – "Spice Mantra Chicken Korma" and "Spice Mantra Butter Chicken," both sold in two-pound packages. They were confirmed to be distributed in Washington state and Alaska.
If you have this soup at home, there’s a recall you need to see
MSI Express (Unilever) issued a recall for about 16,498 pounds of Knorr chicken and rice soup mix products that contain an undeclared allergen. The allergen in question is milk, an ingredient that can cause mild or even severe reactions in some people. The labels on these soup products do not list milk, which led to a recall once the problem was discovered.
Warning to all diet cola fans as drink ‘increases risk of killer conditions’
DIET fizzy drinks raise your risk of heart disease and stroke by 10 per cent, a study claims. Less than a can a day could be enough to cause health damage. Millions of Brits drink the sugar-free sweetened drinks because they have zero calories. But scientists at the French National...
New pizza recall: 156,000 pounds of pizza was just recalled, so check your freezer
Pizza John’s just announced the third pizza recall in recent weeks, after the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) discovered the manufacturer produced the goods at an establishment that did not benefit from a federal inspection. The Pizza John’s recall is also the largest of these three actions, with the...
4 Fat-Blasting Foods Doctors Say You Should Be Eating Daily For A Flatter Stomach
When you think about foods that can help you lose weight in order to achieve a flatter stomach, the first things that pop into your mind may include low-calorie meals that barely fill you up. However, if you want to shed pounds at a healthy, steady r...
Cookie recall: Check your pantry for these cookies because they might be contaminated
If you purchased Market Pantry White Fudge Animal Cookies from Target, you should know there’s a recall for certain lots. That’s because the cookies might be contaminated with pieces of metal, which can lead to injuries if you eat any. Market Pantry White Fudge Animal Cookies recall. D....
Popculture
Bacon Recalled Due to Concerning Inspection Issue
You're going to want to skip that side of bacon with your breakfast meal. On Wednesday, Aug. 31, Wisconsin farm issued a voluntary Class I recall of bacon. Cedar Wedge Farm in Shawano County issued the recall after it was found the product was produced without the benefit of inspection, according to the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection.
Interesting Engineering
San Francisco, CA
118K+
Followers
11K+
Post
49M+
Views
ABOUT
Interesting Engineering is a cutting edge, leading community designed for all lovers of engineering, technology and science.https://interestingengineering.com
Comments / 0