AAA: Tight supply and fluctuating oil prices may cause slight increase for gas prices
After nearly 100 straight days of fluctuating fuel prices, the national average increased for the first time. It was only by a penny, but the AAA says the reason can be pinned, in part, to planned and unplanned maintenance work at refineries on the West Coast and Midwest. Although gasoline...
Lewis County Health System announces latest graduates from Residency Program
LOWVILLE- Lewis County Health System celebrated the first class of Nursing Residency Program graduates last Thursday. Officials say ten registered nurses received graduation certificates during a brief ceremony. The 15-week program began in July and prepared the new graduate nurses to transition from the school to the work environment. The...
Copenhagen region will have fire, emergency protection despite vote to disband fire department
LEWIS COUNTY- Copenhagen Fire Department has been disbanded and will officially cease its existence within the next month, but residents who need coverage will always have it. That’s according to Lewis County Manager, Ryan Piche. He told WWNY-TV that arrangements with neighboring departments have been secured to make sure there is no lack of emergency response.
Lewis County Clerk Moser warns of military discharge scam that targets Veterans
Veterans have recently become the target of a scam to pay outlandish fees for copies of their military discharge papers. This development is according to Lewis County Clerk, Jake Moser. He says there was a company out in Phoenix, AZ that charged Veterans $79 for a copy of their papers, or $119 for an e-mail copy and hard copy to follow.
New York State Police and Poland Fire Department to host upcoming child car seat safety check
POLAND- The New York State Police and Poland Fire Department have teamed up to host an upcoming child car seat safety check event. It will be held Sunday, October 9 from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at Poland Fire Department, 216 State Route 8, Cold Brook, NY. No reservations are...
Village of Copenhagen votes to eliminate Fire Department
COPENHAGEN- It’s official – the village of Copenhagen, NY has chosen to do away with its fire department. This update is according to the latest from WWNY-TV. Last week, it was reported that a deadline to meet such decision was not met. On Wednesday night, the board met...
Lewis County man charged by State Police for felony identity theft in Pinckney
PINCKNEY- A Lewis County man is faced with a felony charge in the wake of a North Country fraud complaint from last fall, authorities say. David A. Sutton, 30, of Copenhagen, NY was arrested by the New York State Police (Lowville) shortly before 4:00 p.m. Thursday. He is officially charged with one felony count of identity theft in the second-degree (obtaining goods).
Matt Nimey takes over Lee Buick and GMC in Boonville
BOONVILLE- The deal is done. Lee Buick & GMC has officially changed ownership. Earlier this week, Matt Nimey officially took over the renowned dealership off Route 12. “We're so excited to be a part of the Boonville Community,” Nimey said. “We look forward to serving the Boonville community...
NWS: Frost Advisory for entire listening region Friday night through early Saturday
LEWIS COUNTY: FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 8 AM EDT SATURDAY. * WHAT...Temperatures in the lower to mid 30s will result in frost formation. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 8 AM EDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...Take steps now...
Interview: Guy Case talks annual Charlie's Liquor and Great Lot Sportsman's Club pet food and donation drive for Lewis County Humane Society
BOONVILLE- The stash of pet food, cleaning supplies and donations has been growing all month long at Charlie's Liquor. All of this pet food is being collected to benefit Lewis County Humane Society, thanks once again to a local initiative sparked by Charlie's Liquor and the Great Lot Sportsman's Club.
Furniture.
We have 2 couches, one with a pull out queen mattress. Also have two recliners. All are older, used, but comfy, would be good for camp. $50 each. Just outside of Boonville (315)327-5613.
Snow Tires
Set of 4 Snow Tires. Size 215/45 R17. Excellent condition. Asking 50.00 for the set of 4. Tires located in Brantingham. Info call 315-348-6515.
