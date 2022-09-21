ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallmadge, OH

cleveland19.com

Lebron James and childhood friends open new clothing store in Akron

CLEVELAND, Ohio (CLE WEEKEND) - Lebron James and his childhood friends are opening a second store for their clothing brand “UNKNWN” in Downtown Akron. The idea started back in childhood. A simple love for sneakers and sports brought childhood friends Jaron Kanfer, Frankie Walker, and Lebron James together.
CLEVELAND, OH
barbertonherald.com

Mansion was the finest between New York and Chicago

Contributed to The Barberton Herald from the late Stephen Kelleher. The Mansion was built between Easter Monday in 1909 and O. C. Barber moved into it on October of 1910. He occupied the Mansion for less than 10 years. If ever there was heaven on earth it was the Barber Mansion.
BARBERTON, OH
City
Tallmadge, OH
Local
Ohio Entertainment
Farm and Dairy

2 Story home, 1974 Corvette, 2008 Ford F-150, and misc.

Very Clean Two-Story Brick Home – 1,800+ Sq. Ft. Corner Lot – Two-Car Garage – Real Estate Sells. To settle the estate, all sells on location: 2455 Ridgewood Avenue, Alliance, OH 44601. Directions: Take State St. (Rt. 62) west of Union Ave. .4 miles to Ridgewood Ave. and south .4 miles to auction. Watch for KIKO signs.
ALLIANCE, OH
Cleveland.com

Christmas Connection set for 3-day run at I-X Center

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cleveland’s 36th Christmas Connection is scheduled for Nov. 18-20 at the International Exposition Center. More than 450 exhibitors are slated to fill the convention center’s aisles, tables and booths with crafts, specialty foods, soaps, ornaments, wood creations, jewelry, clothing and a lot more. It’s a one-stop holiday shopping event.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Collecting milkweed seeds to save the monarch butterfly

CLEVELAND, Ohio – The monarch butterfly population in Ohio has declined by an estimated 80% over the past 30 years. One effort to reverse the trend is to promote more growth of native milkweed. The striking orange-and-black monarchs, known for their remarkable migration to and from Mexico each year,...
CLEVELAND, OH
cityofmentor.com

If You See It, Squish It – Invasive ‘Spotted Lanternfly’ Spotted in Ohio

The Ohio Department of Agriculture continues to urge citizens to be on the lookout for the Spotted Lanternfly (Lycorma delicatula), an invasive insect native to China, that is now spreading throughout the eastern U.S. Several small populations have been found and treated in Cuyahoga county and Jefferson county, among a...
MENTOR, OH
whbc.com

Arrest Made in Shooting Death of Young Woman Caught in Crossfire

AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – There’s been an arrest made in that horrific shootout in Akron back in April where a young pregnant woman innocently riding in a car was shot in the head. The Marshal Service task force arrested 21-year-old Jeremiah Williams of Akron Thursday...
AKRON, OH
daltonkidronnews.com

Prayers for Dalton grad to recover

A week after a 2022 Dalton graduate was hospitalized for his injuries from a head-on collision while riding his motorcycle, Bradie Ramella’s aunt Janna Bowers ended a post with two words on a website where loved ones had been closely watching for daily updates on his condition. Those two...
DALTON, OH

