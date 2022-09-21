ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bozeman, MT

Montana State gets commitment from 3-star tight end Hunter Provience

BOZEMAN — Montana State's latest football commitment came Wednesday from a Southern California tight end. Hunter Provience is a senior at Christian High School in El Cajon, a suburb of San Diego. He's a three-star prospect who received offers from 10 Division I programs, according to 247Sports. He becomes the ninth Class of 2023 recruit to commit to MSU.
Mic'd Up: High School Football Crew

Shaun Rainey goes behind the scenes putting a mic on a Missoula ref crew for a Thursday night game between Sentinel and Bozeman. Chris Anderson, Doug McAlear, Richie Borden, Damien Droessler, and Marc Brekke give us a look behind the curtain of what a high school football night looks like.
This Delicious Montana Favorite Has Been Popular For Years

I was blessed to grow up in a town that hosts a state fair. Every year, for 10 days, the fair would come and us locals would head out to see all the attractions. Of course, as a youth, I wanted to spend all of my time in the midway. That's where all of my friends—and to be honest, most of the fun—was located.
This is One of The Most Unique Places to Stay in Montana

If you're planning a trip to Montana and are looking for somewhere to stay, you need to check out this incredible place. One of Montana's most unique bed & breakfasts is close to Bozeman and offers guests something extraordinary. That's because it's also a wolf sanctuary. The Howlers Inn B&B...
This Popular Montana Breakfast Spot Is Closing. Here’s Why

One of my favorite places to have breakfast is closing, and I'm absolutely heartbroken. When I first moved to Montana, I discovered a hidden gem located along the Gallatin River between Bozeman and Big Sky. The Inn on the Gallatin instantly became one of my favorite places for breakfast in the Bozeman area.
Looking To Make Some Quick Fun Cash? Apply For This Montana Gig.

With concerts constantly coming to Montana and as we continue to add shows to Bozeman, there are going to be numerous opportunities for you to be a part of the show. Working backstage and helping stars set up their show is not only fun but rewarding. You can tell your friends, "yeah I set up all those lights" or "I brought all of Thomas Rhett's equipment on stage".
Montana Town Overrun By Bears Moves Quickly To Fix Problem

I have never seen anything quite like this in all my years growing up in Montana, and I wonder if this could happen in Bozeman. The Daily Inter Lake reports that Columbia Falls in Northwest Montana passed an emergency law to deal with their ongoing bear problem. This law requires residents to secure garbage and other attractants, like fruit, in trees. This means residents will need to secure their garbage in bear-proof garbage cans.
Bicyclist killed in accident in Gallatin County

BOZEMAN, Mont. - A bicyclist was killed in an accident near the corner of Huffine Ln and Gooch Hill Rd. Richard Evers, 75, was trying to cross Huffine Ln. on his bicycle when a vehicle struck him, the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office reported. The cause of death was determined...
Car v. bicycle crash in Gallatin Co. kills one

10 Bozeman Businesses On Our Best-Kept Secrets List

Bozeman may be known for its outdoor adventure, but for those who prefer a quieter pastime, you’ll find plenty to do within town. Dining, shopping, and art in this little mountain reprieve rival those in urban areas. And the hype isn’t all on Main Street. Instead, you’ll find special little shops tucked in the nooks and crannies of town, with personalities as unique as their wares.
