Montana State gets commitment from 3-star tight end Hunter Provience
BOZEMAN — Montana State's latest football commitment came Wednesday from a Southern California tight end. Hunter Provience is a senior at Christian High School in El Cajon, a suburb of San Diego. He's a three-star prospect who received offers from 10 Division I programs, according to 247Sports. He becomes the ninth Class of 2023 recruit to commit to MSU.
Mic'd Up: High School Football Crew
Shaun Rainey goes behind the scenes putting a mic on a Missoula ref crew for a Thursday night game between Sentinel and Bozeman. Chris Anderson, Doug McAlear, Richie Borden, Damien Droessler, and Marc Brekke give us a look behind the curtain of what a high school football night looks like.
Attorney behind Montana's stream access cases discusses career at Montana State University event
A Bozeman attorney who helped enshrine Montana’s stream access rights into law said during a talk on Thursday that he believes the state’s public trust doctrine is well-protected, and it would be difficult for legislators to alter it. Jim Goetz, the attorney who defended stream access rights along...
This Delicious Montana Favorite Has Been Popular For Years
I was blessed to grow up in a town that hosts a state fair. Every year, for 10 days, the fair would come and us locals would head out to see all the attractions. Of course, as a youth, I wanted to spend all of my time in the midway. That's where all of my friends—and to be honest, most of the fun—was located.
Missoula not only community seeing more bear sightings
Montana Fish Wildlife and Parks responded to more than five separate reports of bear sightings in the Bozeman area over the weekend.
This is One of The Most Unique Places to Stay in Montana
If you're planning a trip to Montana and are looking for somewhere to stay, you need to check out this incredible place. One of Montana's most unique bed & breakfasts is close to Bozeman and offers guests something extraordinary. That's because it's also a wolf sanctuary. The Howlers Inn B&B...
This Popular Montana Breakfast Spot Is Closing. Here’s Why
One of my favorite places to have breakfast is closing, and I'm absolutely heartbroken. When I first moved to Montana, I discovered a hidden gem located along the Gallatin River between Bozeman and Big Sky. The Inn on the Gallatin instantly became one of my favorite places for breakfast in the Bozeman area.
Looking To Make Some Quick Fun Cash? Apply For This Montana Gig.
With concerts constantly coming to Montana and as we continue to add shows to Bozeman, there are going to be numerous opportunities for you to be a part of the show. Working backstage and helping stars set up their show is not only fun but rewarding. You can tell your friends, "yeah I set up all those lights" or "I brought all of Thomas Rhett's equipment on stage".
Did You Know Belgrade Ranks In The Top 3 For This? Me Either.
Just outside of Bozeman lies the cozy town of Belgrade. With a population of just under 10,000 back in 2020, Belgrade has grown a whole lot over the last few years as the housing and rent prices have forced folks to move outside of Bozeman city limits. Belgrade certainly has...
Locals Won’t Be Happy With the List Bozeman Just Made
This news will get under the skin of many locals. If there is one thing that annoys locals here in the Gallatin Valley, it's tourists. The way they drive, act ridiculous, and try to pet the wildlife, they have a way of getting under the skin of Montanans. Well, this won't help their case.
Montana Town Overrun By Bears Moves Quickly To Fix Problem
I have never seen anything quite like this in all my years growing up in Montana, and I wonder if this could happen in Bozeman. The Daily Inter Lake reports that Columbia Falls in Northwest Montana passed an emergency law to deal with their ongoing bear problem. This law requires residents to secure garbage and other attractants, like fruit, in trees. This means residents will need to secure their garbage in bear-proof garbage cans.
Crash with reported injuries blocking traffic at Baxter and 19th in Bozeman
BOZEMAN, Mont. - A crash with reported injuries is blocking traffic at Baxter and 19th in Bozeman Wednesday. Bozeman Alerts warned drivers via Facebook to prepare for delays in the area. Police and firefighters are responding to the crash.
Authorities Quick To Identify Victim and Suspect in Montana Murder Case
Authorities have released the names of the victim and suspect in a Montana homicide investigation. On Monday, September 19th, the Park County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a body in a camper along East River Road south of Livingston in the Paradise Valley. A suspect was arrested and taken into custody later the same day.
10 Bozeman Businesses On Our Best-Kept Secrets List
Bozeman may be known for its outdoor adventure, but for those who prefer a quieter pastime, you’ll find plenty to do within town. Dining, shopping, and art in this little mountain reprieve rival those in urban areas. And the hype isn’t all on Main Street. Instead, you’ll find special little shops tucked in the nooks and crannies of town, with personalities as unique as their wares.
Man identified in fatal crash on Huffine Lane Friday morning
An early morning crash left one man dead Friday morning at the intersection of Gooch Hill Rd and Huffine Lane.
