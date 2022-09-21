RICHLAND COUNTY (WACH) — A mother and her boyfriend have been charged after the death of a 4-month-old baby was determined to be a homicide. According to the Richland County Sheriff's Department, a local hospital staff reported that a 4-month-old baby had been transported to the hospital by EMS and was unresponsive on Sept. 6.

