GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Davenport University women's soccer team has now won or tied four matches in a row after a scoreless draw with Michigan Tech on Friday afternoon at The Farm. That's the longest such streak for the Panthers since 2019 and they'll look to make it five straight on Sunday when they host No. 23 Northern Michigan at noon.

GRAND RAPIDS, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO