Read full article on original website
Related
dupanthers.com
Davenport Earns Program's First Win Over Ferris State
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Davenport University women's volleyball team has defeated Ferris State for the first time in nine all-time meetings. Despite dropping the first set on Friday night inside the Student Center, the Panthers came back to win in five and snap the Bulldogs' seven-match winning streak. Riding a three-match winning streak of its own, Davenport will host Lake Superior State on Saturday at 5 p.m.
dupanthers.com
DU Runs Unbeaten Streak to Four with Draw Against MTU
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Davenport University women's soccer team has now won or tied four matches in a row after a scoreless draw with Michigan Tech on Friday afternoon at The Farm. That's the longest such streak for the Panthers since 2019 and they'll look to make it five straight on Sunday when they host No. 23 Northern Michigan at noon.
dupanthers.com
PREVIEW: Davenport Set to Host Ferris State and Lake Superior State
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Getting set to play their final home matches for the month of September, the Davenport University women's volleyball team will host Ferris State on Friday at 7 p.m. and Lake Superior State on Saturday at 5 p.m. The Panthers come in having won two matches in a row to get to 10-4 overall and 3-2 in GLIAC play.
dupanthers.com
Football Weekly Preview: DU welcomes Northwood for Homecoming
The annual tradition of homecoming will be in full swing this Saturday, Sept. 24 as the Panthers will kickoff with Northwood at 2:00 PM at the Farmers Insurance Athletic Complex in Caledonia. OPENING DRIVE. ● A bye week did not stop the momentum that Davenport gained after a week one...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
dupanthers.com
DAVENPORT UNIVERSITY
Serve FSU Visiting Team Score Scoring Team Logo Home Team Score Daven. -- Daven subs: Odeen, Nicole. -- FSU subs: Henneman-Dallape, Olivia. -- Daven subs: Turnquist, Emma. -- Daven subs: Nowak, Ola. -- FSU subs: Tecumseh, Hannah. Set #2 Plays. Serve FSU Visiting Team Score Scoring Team Logo Home Team...
Comments / 0