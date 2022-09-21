With the recent news that the CVS at the Country Fair Shopping Center in West Champaign is set to close on October 3rd, there are questions about the future of the shopping complex. If you’ve ever driven by or visited Country Fair, you’ll know that it largely resembles a massive empty parking lot with a Big Lots and a handful of other discount stores. Located near at the intersection of Springfield and Mattis Avenues, this unsightly shopping center is in close proximity to a large residential area with a number of homes and apartment complexes as well as another large strip mall, the Round Barn Shopping Center.

