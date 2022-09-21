Read full article on original website
WCIA
Oktoberfest brings Champaign beer and fun
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — What place in downtown Champaign gathers all your favorite local brewers, most sought-after food trucks and a group of fun dancers in dirndl or lederhosen?. You don’t want to miss the 9th Oktoberfest under the big tents in the parking lot near Neil and Washington...
Apple ‘n Pork Festival returns to Clinton
CLINTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Having a hard time coming up with a place to go this weekend? The 54th Apple ‘n Pork Festival at DeWitt County Museum may be a perfect choice for you. “The modest fundraising event…originated on the C.H. Moore Homestead DeWitt County Museum grounds years ago around a kettle of soup simmered over […]
smilepolitely.com
Weekender: September 23-25
Eat a chicken sammich, Watson’s food truck, 4 to 9 p.m., $12. Watson’s Shack and Rail food truck will be parked at the Rose Bowl Tavern in Urbana this Friday night for PYGMALION 2022. Watson’s chicken sandwich has a tasty herb mayo that goes great with the house-made pickles. I like to order my chicken fried, but you can also have it grilled. (AB)
WAND TV
Take to the sky at inaugural balloon festival in Champaign
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Take to the sky this weekend at the Champaign County Balloon Festival!. Visitors are welcome to take a ride in a tethered hot air balloon Friday and Saturday at Dodd's Park. There will also be a carnival, food vendors, and activities. Gates open at 4 p.m....
smilepolitely.com
Happy ninth birthday, Flying Machine Coffee
Flying Machine Coffee, perhaps now best known to everyone as Flying Machine Avionics, turns nine today, September 22nd. Once upon a time, nine years ago, Flying Machine opened in Downtown Urbana. For a brief time, the Urbana location and the Midtown Champaign Flying Machine Avionics location were both open. While...
WCIA
What does the future hold for the Illinois Amish Heritage Center?
Wilmer Otto shares what the future looks like for the Illinois Amish Heritage Center. The mission of the Illinois Amish Heritage Preservation Center is to enhance the preservation, understanding, and appreciation of all aspects of the culture and heritage of the Amish people in Illinois from 1865 to the present.
smilepolitely.com
Country Fair is a massive lot of untapped potential
With the recent news that the CVS at the Country Fair Shopping Center in West Champaign is set to close on October 3rd, there are questions about the future of the shopping complex. If you’ve ever driven by or visited Country Fair, you’ll know that it largely resembles a massive empty parking lot with a Big Lots and a handful of other discount stores. Located near at the intersection of Springfield and Mattis Avenues, this unsightly shopping center is in close proximity to a large residential area with a number of homes and apartment complexes as well as another large strip mall, the Round Barn Shopping Center.
WCIA
The history behind the Moses Yoder home
Levi Yoder takes us through the Moses Yoder home on the site of the Illinois Amish Heritage Center. The Illinois Amish Heritage Center is hosting a public horse-drawn slip scraper groundbreaking event. September 23, 2022 at 4:00 p.m. at their campus located between Arcola and Arthur, Illinois, on Illinois Route...
A Mayor, Fire and Police Chief dance for charity
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Three well-known Danville officials will be dancing for charity. Fire Chief Dan McMaster, Mayor Rickey Williams, and Police Chief Chris Yates will be dancing at the first annual Dancing for the Stars event hosted by the Survivor Resource Center. It will take place Oct. 1 at 7 p.m. at the Historic […]
chambanamoms.com
Champaign Women New Owners of Downtown Plant Store
Like most things in life, timing is everything. For friends Kristyn McReaken and Riley Ramirez, the timing was right for the pair to buy Plantify, a houseplant store in downtown Champaign. The two took official ownership of Plantify on Aug. 15, renamed the store Planted, and are excited to see...
WATCH: Large Alligator Floats In Lazy River At Illinois Waterpark
The 12-foot-long reptile weighed in at 300 pounds.
A website lists one town in Illinois as “Unexpectedly Great”
It is a town in Illinois that you wouldn't think to spend a weekend getaway in. But one website in Illinois says not only should you take a weekend getaway there, but the town is unexpectedly great for a weekend getaway, which town is it...?. According to the website Thrillist.com,...
ADM teams up with Decatur church to fight hunger
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — ADM and St. Paul’s Lutheran Church are teaming up to combat world hunger and provide meals to those in need. The two organizations will be hosting a team-specific Feed My Starving Children MobilePack event this Saturday at the church, located at 1 Bachrach Court. ADM plans to have 230 volunteers pack […]
Fiberoptic work coming to Champaign
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Construction for a fiberoptic construction project is set to commence soon in Champaign. i3 Broadband will install fiberoptic utilities in an area bordered by Devonshire Drive to the north, Windsor Road to the south, O’Donnell Drive to the west and Prospect Avenue to the east. The project is expected to last […]
Alligator swims down lazy river – must see video!
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — An alligator from Scovill Zoo got to take the last dip of the season at Splash Cove on Wednesday afternoon. Splash Cove employees drained the chlorine pool before G the gator took off swimming in the lazy river. The gator is 39 years old, weighs 300 pounds and is 12 feet […]
Rescued eaglets released on Danville golf course
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) – If you’re an avid golfer, you probably don’t expect to see bald eagles flying around the course. But at the Harrison Park Golf Course in Danville, people sometimes come out just to watch one eagle family. That’s why Wednesday was an exciting day – a rescue center released two eaglets there. […]
Doctor selected for Rural Physician Lifetime of Service Award
GIBSON CITY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois Rural Health Association has selected a doctor from the Gibson Area Hospital Health Services for its 2022 Rural Physician Lifetime of Service Award. Dr. Patricia Johnson started providing oncology services to GAHHS in 1991. The GAHHS Facebook page wrote, “She is a skilled oncologist with a loyal patient […]
Herald & Review
Watch now: Decatur CAT employees celebrate motor grader milestone
DECATUR — When you are the largest of something made at Caterpillar Inc.'s Decatur plant, you are already the center of attention when you show up on most work sites across the world. On Thursday, it wasn't the size of the 24 Motor Grader that put it in the...
Police: Church vandalized overnight
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign Police confirmed Friday morning that a church was vandalized overnight. Joe Lamberson, Champaign Police Public Information Officer, said an unknown suspect shattered the glass door on the front of a church located on Glen Park Drive near Mattis Avenue. He added that church leadership was contacted and is working to […]
