Dog of the Week: Luffy (50228015) Luffy is a two-year-old Greater Swiss Mountain Dog/Terrier mix with lots of energy! Because of his high energy, he would benefit from being in a home where there are older children, plenty of room to run and play, and a secure fence. Luffy walks very well on leash and can't wait for his new family to give him basic training so he can be a superstar pup!

SAN MARCOS, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO