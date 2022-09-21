ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Hungary faces reckoning with EU that could cost it billions

After his headline performance at Hungary's Sziget Festival last month, pop star Justin Bieber held a grandiose party for his staff in a luxurious countryside setting — a 19th century castle owned by the son-in-law of the country's prime minister. The castle, to the critics of Prime Minister Viktor Orban, is emblematic of the corruption, nepotism and largesse of which the populist leader and his government have been accused for years — the kinds of behavior which now threaten to cost Hungary billions in European Union funding. Standing beside the iron gates of Schossberger Castle this week, an independent...
US News and World Report

Russian Rouble, Stocks off Lows After Mobilisation Triggers Slump

KAZAN, Russia (Reuters) -The rouble recovered from two month lows and Russian stocks pared losses on Wednesday after earlier plunges triggered by President Vladimir Putin's move to order Russia's first military mobilisation since World War Two. Putin said he had signed a decree on partial mobilisation, significantly escalating what Russia calls its "special military operation" in Ukraine, and warned Moscow would respond with the might of all its vast arsenal if the West continued with what he called its "nuclear blackmail".
US News and World Report

Russia to Spend $600 Billion on Defence and Security by 2025 - Source

LONDON (Reuters) - Russia is planning to spend a total of 34 trillion roubles ($600 billion) on national defence, security and law enforcement between 2022 and 2025 under its latest expenditure plan, a source familiar with finance ministry calculations told Reuters on Friday. Russia is engaged in a costly military...
Daily Mail

Liz Truss tells Israel she is 'considering' moving British embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem as PM mulls major foreign policy shift to copy Donald Trump's controversial action as US president

Liz Truss has told Israel she is 'positively considering' moving the UK embassy to Jerusalem in a major shift in British foreign policy. The Prime Minister informed her Israeli counterpart Yair Lapid she was reviewing the British embassy's current location in Tel Aviv. Moving the British embassy to Jerusalem would...
The Independent

Tens of thousands protest against Czech government

Tens of thousands of protesters from the far right and far left joined forces to rally against the country’s pro-Western Czech government in the capital on Saturday.Police estimated that the crowd at Prague's central Wenceslas Square numbered around 70,000. Some of the groups represented at the demonstration included the major anti-migrant populist Freedom and Direct Democracy party and the Communist Party.The protesters demanded the resignation of the current coalition government led by conservative Prime Minister Petr Fiala, criticizing it for a number of issues, including its Western-oriented policies.They condemned the government for its support of the sanctions against Russia...
The Guardian

The US’s ‘immigration crisis’ is admitting too few immigrants, not too many

Florida governor Ron DeSantis’s cruel scheme to lure and transport vulnerable asylum seekers from the south to Massachusetts marks a new low in the immigration culture wars. The refugee crisis in our hemisphere demands bold and humane solutions, but the policy debate is frozen by the politics of fear and racism. Republicans grandstand about the issue for political advantage, while many Democrats would prefer to change the subject.
960 The Ref

As Ukraine worries UN, some leaders rue what's pushed aside

UNITED NATIONS — (AP) — In speech after speech, world leaders dwelled on the topic consuming this year’s U.N. General Assembly meeting: Russia’s war in Ukraine. A few, like Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari, prodded the world not to forget everything else. He, too, was quick to...
960 The Ref

European spyware investigators criticize Israel and Poland

WARSAW, Poland — (AP) — European Parliament members investigating the use of surveillance spyware by European Union governments sharply criticized Israel on Wednesday for a lack of transparency in allowing the sale of powerful Israeli spyware to European governments that have used it against critics. The European lawmakers...
The Associated Press

Zelenskyy aide: Ukraine needs funds, expand Russia sanctions

BERLIN (AP) — In addition to the human cost of the war, Ukraine’s efforts to defend itself from Russia are placing a severe financial burden on the country that it can only bear with the help of outside support, a top Ukrainian government economist said Thursday. The speed of victory, however, will depend in large part on the pressure that Ukraine’s allies place on Russia, said Oleg Ustenko, chief economic advisor to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Ukraine is currently running a monthly fiscal deficit of 5 billion euros (dollars), compared with a shortfall of 7 billion euros the country had projected for the whole of 2022 before the war started. Prewar forecasts of 3-4% economic growth in 2022 have also been dashed, and gross domestic product is expected to shrink by 30-40% this year as factories lie in ruins and vast tracts of Ukraine’s fertile land are inaccessible or too dangerous to farm, Ustenko said.
