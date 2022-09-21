Read full article on original website
Biggest Bitcoin Corporate Buyer Confirms Cryptocurrency Bet
Michael Saylor, who recently stepped down as CEO of software company MicroStrategy (MSTR) , remains a strong believer in bitcoin's resurgence. His latest tweets show that faith of this evangelist in the most popular cryptocurrency remains firm despite the market crash. Bitcoin (BTC) has lost almost 68% of its value since hitting an all-time high of $69,044.77 on November 10. Currently, BTC is trading around $22.375.99, according to data firm CoinGecko.
CoinTelegraph
JPMorgan CEO calls crypto ‘decentralized Ponzi schemes’
While testifying before United States lawmakers, JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon referred to himself as a “major skeptic” on “crypto tokens that you call currency like Bitcoin,” labeling them as “decentralized Ponzi schemes.”. Dimon was asked what keeps him from being more active in the...
dailyhodl.com
Billionaire Real Estate Tycoon to Raise $500,000,000 for Crypto and Private Equity Investments: Report
Hong Kong billionaire and real estate tycoon Adrian Cheng’s investment firm is reportedly raising funds to invest in the crypto space as the selloff further pushes down the price of Bitcoin (BTC) and the rest of the digital assets market. According to Bloomberg, C Capital is planning to pool...
Peloton Co-Founders Quit: Is a $3 Billion Fitness App a Stock to Buy?
The connected fitness equipment maker wants to lean more heavily into offering workout classes.
Social Security update: Regular benefit check worth $1,547 set to go out today for millions
Select Social Security recipients can expect their regular monthly payment, worth an average of $1,547, today.
Billionaire Mark Cuban Is No Longer Excited About Crypto
In November 2021, the cryptocurrency space was in full madness mode. Call it cryptomania. Retail investors, especially millennials and Gen Z, were investing heavily in cryptocurrencies and other crypto projects driven by FOMO, Fear of Missing Out. Institutional investors were investing in crypto projects like those related to decentralized finance,...
cryptoglobe.com
Billionaire Mike Novogratz Explains When We Will ‘See a Big, Big Rally in Crypto’
On Tuesday (September 20), billionaire investor Mike Novogratz was asked to share his thoughts on the crypto market. Former hedge fund manager Novogratz is the Founder and CEO of Galaxy Digital, “a technology-driven financial services and investment management firm that provides institutions and direct clients with a full suite of financial solutions spanning the digital assets ecosystem.”
Stimulus: Direct inflation relief checks worth $1,050 to be sent out in a few weeks
Eligible Californians are set to receive direct payments of up to $1,050 as part of an inflation relief effort to fight against rising costs for consumers. The direct payments are called the Middle Class Tax Refund by the state and will be sent out to eligible residents beginning in October via direct deposit or state-issued debit cards. The state expects all payments to be issued by January 2023.
CoinDesk
Hacked Crypto Market Maker Wintermute Has $200M in Outstanding DeFi Debt
Cryptocurrency market maker Wintermute, the victim of Tuesday's $160 million hack, has over $200 million in outstanding DeFi debt to several counterparties, according to on-chain data. The largest debt involves a $92 million tether (USDT) loan issued by TrueFi, which is due to mature on Oct. 15. Wintermute's loan book...
US News and World Report
'Fear Gauge' Futures Signals U.S. Stock Selling Crescendo
NEW YORK (Reuters) - Futures tied to Wall Street's fear gauge on Wednesday sent a signal that has historically marked intense selling pressure in markets, but has sometimes preceded stock market rebounds. The October VIX futures rose 0.28 points above the November futures on Wednesday, the widest margin since mid-June,...
coinjournal.net
Crypto to hit literally billions of users by 2027, says Pantera Capital’s CEO
The cryptocurrency market has millions of users at the moment, but Pantera Capital’s CEO believes that the number will massively grow by 2027. Pantera CEO Dan Morehead told CNBC in an interview on Wednesday that he believes the cryptocurrency market would hit billions of users over the next few years.
Broken Record? JPMorgan CEO Continues Rant On Bitcoin, Calls It A 'Ponzi Scheme'
JPMorgan Chase JPM CEO Jamie Dimon's tirade against cryptocurrencies continues. Despite the investment bank's ongoing efforts to boost its crypto capabilities, Dimon blasts Bitcoin BTC/USD for being a decentralized Ponzi scheme. "I am a major skeptic on crypto tokens, which you call currency like Bitcoin," he said. "They are decentralized...
What crisis? High-stakes crypto lending looks here to stay
LONDON/WASHINGTON, Sept 21 (Reuters) - On May 11, Scott Odell, an analyst at British crypto lender Blockchain.com, instant messaged Edward Zhao of Three Arrows Capital asking that the Singapore hedge fund repay at least part of a $270 million loan.
Coinbase Announces Ethereum Name Service (ENS) Integration
Coinbase Global Inc COIN announced Wednesday it would accept Ethereum ETH/USD Name Service domains to be linked to wallets on its platform. What Happened: ENS has become uber-popular among crypto users, specifically users with non-custodial wallets. The move to the Coinbase platform will bring the name service to a much larger pool of users.
Exchange Giant Coinbase Wins Dutch Crypto License
Coinbase secured regulatory approval to operate crypto services in the Netherlands. The approval was awarded by the De Nederlandsche Bank, the Dutch central bank. Coinbase becomes the first major exchange to receive the green light from the Dutch regulator. Thursday’s news means the exchange can now offer a full suite...
US News and World Report
Cano Health Exploring Sale After Receiving Buyout Interest
(Reuters) -U.S. primary care provider Cano Health is exploring a sale and working with advisors after receiving acquisition interest, according to people familiar with the matter. Cano Health has received buyout interest from potential buyers including Humana Inc and CVS Health Corp, the sources said. Cano, which went public last...
Why Kevin O'Leary Believes You Have to Be 'Bullish' to Want Crypto Regulation
This crypto bull believes regulation is the only way forward.
Investors may soon be able to replicate stock trades by Republican and Democratic lawmakers with the NANC and CRUZ ETFs
Two proposed exchange-traded funds would mimic stock trades made by members of Congress and their spouses. If approved, the ETFs would track trades by Democrats and Republicans, under tickers NANC and CRUZ. One poll shows 70% of likely voters in America do not want lawmakers to trade stocks while in...
decrypt.co
IRS Targets Crypto Tax Evaders With M.Y. Safra Bank Summons Over SFOX Data
A New York court has granted the IRS permission to serve a 'John Doe' summons on a bank that provided services for SFOX customers. The U.S. Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has been granted the authority to issue a 'John Doe' summons to M.Y. Safra Bank, a court in New York ruled on Thursday. The summons will oblige the bank to produce information about customers who may have failed to report and pay taxes on crypto transactions through prime dealer SFOX.
decrypt.co
Coinbase Rejects Proprietary Trading and Crypto ‘Market Maker’ Allegations
Coinbase vociferously denies that it engages in proprietary trading—but asserts that some of its competitors do. A Wall Street Journal report published Thursday alleges that Coinbase hired traders to use the company’s own funds to make trades and stake crypto with the goal of making a profit. According to the report, $100 million of Coinbase funds was used in a test trade that an undisclosed number of unnamed Coinbase employees reportedly called “proprietary.”
