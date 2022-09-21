RED BUD – The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) has announced that both lanes of IL 154 from B&E Industrial Drive in Red Bud to North 1st Street in Baldwin will be intermittently restricted to one lane during daytime hours only on Wednesday, September 28, 2022 and Thursday, September 29, 2022, weather permitting. These lane closures are necessary for investigations of the pavement.

RED BUD, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO