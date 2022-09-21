ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chester, IL

MSHP report

JEFFERSON CITY — The Missouri State Highway Patrol has released its latest report. 29-year-old Virgil E. Dickerson of St. Louis at 12:48 p.m. Friday on a warrant out of O’Fallon for failing to appear on a charge of expired plates. He was being held in the Ste. Genevieve County Jail pending the posting of bond.
IDOT reports lane closures on IL 154 in Randolph County

RED BUD – The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) has announced that both lanes of IL 154 from B&E Industrial Drive in Red Bud to North 1st Street in Baldwin will be intermittently restricted to one lane during daytime hours only on Wednesday, September 28, 2022 and Thursday, September 29, 2022, weather permitting. These lane closures are necessary for investigations of the pavement.
Perryville Police say active shooter report was false

PERRYVILLE – The Perryville Police Department reports a rather unusual situation Friday morning. This notice was posted to social media: “This morning at approximately 11:04 am the Perryville Police Department received a second-hand report of a possible active shooter on the cell tower near Kiefner St. “Officers responded...
Police officers chase down and arrest alleged wine shoplifter

PERRYVILLE — The Perryville Police Department has released its latest reports. 21-year-old John Hiram Thompson III of Perryville was charged with stealing, resisting arrest and two counts of assault on a law enforcement officer. Police say a patrol car was passing Mary Jane Burgers and Brew, 102 N. Jackson...
Chester Yellow Jacket Golf places 2nd at 2022 Cahokia Conference Match

CHESTER –The Chester High School Yellow Jacket Golf Team traveled to Governor’s Run Golf Course in Carlyle, Illinois to compete in the 2022 Cahokia Conference Tournament Wednesday September 21. The Jackets joined fellow Cahokia Conference teams Okawville, Carlyle, Wesclin, Sparta, and Red Bud to determine who would be...
CHESTER, IL

