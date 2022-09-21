ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Comments / 0

Related
nddist.com

Core & Main to Acquire Distributors Inc.

ST. LOUIS — Core & Main Inc., a leading specialized distributor of water, wastewater, storm drainage, fire protection products and related services, has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire substantially all of the assets of Distributors Inc., a full-service distributor of fire protection products based in Hawaii. “By...
HAWAII STATE
nddist.com

Optimas Bolsters Business Intelligence Team

WOOD DALE, Ill. — Optimas Solutions, a manufacturer and distributor of fasteners, inventory management services and supply chain solutions, recently reached a vital milestone in its "Forward Faster" transformation strategy. The benchmark included onboarding key business intelligence personnel, implementing new analytics tools, and publishing custom certified reporting to provide...
BUSINESS
nddist.com

Moblico, LeadSmart Technologies Announce Strategic Partnership

KANSAS CITY, Mo., and SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — LeadSmart Technologies, a leader in the cloud-based CRM, channel collaboration, and customer intelligence market, and Moblico, the premier innovator of mobile engagement solutions tailored to the needs of wholesale distributors, jointly announced a strategic partnership and technology integration. Moblico provides a...
BUSINESS
nddist.com

Crosby Group, Kito Corp. Merger Approved by Regulators

RICHARDSON, Texas, and SHOWA-CHO, Japan — The Crosby Group, a provider of lifting and rigging solutions, and Kito Corporation, a manufacturer of material handling equipment with 90 years of experience developing and producing hoists and cranes, announced Thursday they have secured all regulatory clearances for their business combination. The...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Data Analytics#Business Industry#Linus Business
nddist.com

Honeywell Names Performance Materials and Technologies CEO

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Honeywell announced Wednesday that Lucian Boldea has been named to the role of president and chief executive officer for Honeywell's Performance Materials and Technologies (PMT) segment, effective Oct. 3. Boldea, 51, will succeed Vimal Kapur, who was promoted to president and chief operating officer of Honeywell...
BUSINESS
nddist.com

The Top 10 Technologies at IMTS 2022

Last week, the industry descended upon McCormick Place in Chicago for the International Manufacturing Technology Show. IMTS 2022 was more of a marathon than a sprint and of the 1,272 exhibitors at the show, here are the top ten that stood out to us. 10: Stratasys. In January 2021, Stratasys...
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy