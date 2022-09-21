Read full article on original website
Core & Main to Acquire Distributors Inc.
ST. LOUIS — Core & Main Inc., a leading specialized distributor of water, wastewater, storm drainage, fire protection products and related services, has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire substantially all of the assets of Distributors Inc., a full-service distributor of fire protection products based in Hawaii. “By...
Optimas Bolsters Business Intelligence Team
WOOD DALE, Ill. — Optimas Solutions, a manufacturer and distributor of fasteners, inventory management services and supply chain solutions, recently reached a vital milestone in its "Forward Faster" transformation strategy. The benchmark included onboarding key business intelligence personnel, implementing new analytics tools, and publishing custom certified reporting to provide...
Moblico, LeadSmart Technologies Announce Strategic Partnership
KANSAS CITY, Mo., and SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — LeadSmart Technologies, a leader in the cloud-based CRM, channel collaboration, and customer intelligence market, and Moblico, the premier innovator of mobile engagement solutions tailored to the needs of wholesale distributors, jointly announced a strategic partnership and technology integration. Moblico provides a...
Crosby Group, Kito Corp. Merger Approved by Regulators
RICHARDSON, Texas, and SHOWA-CHO, Japan — The Crosby Group, a provider of lifting and rigging solutions, and Kito Corporation, a manufacturer of material handling equipment with 90 years of experience developing and producing hoists and cranes, announced Thursday they have secured all regulatory clearances for their business combination. The...
Honeywell Names Performance Materials and Technologies CEO
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Honeywell announced Wednesday that Lucian Boldea has been named to the role of president and chief executive officer for Honeywell's Performance Materials and Technologies (PMT) segment, effective Oct. 3. Boldea, 51, will succeed Vimal Kapur, who was promoted to president and chief operating officer of Honeywell...
The Top 10 Technologies at IMTS 2022
Last week, the industry descended upon McCormick Place in Chicago for the International Manufacturing Technology Show. IMTS 2022 was more of a marathon than a sprint and of the 1,272 exhibitors at the show, here are the top ten that stood out to us. 10: Stratasys. In January 2021, Stratasys...
