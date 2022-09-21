ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

98.3 The KEY

Dear Gov. Inslee, Please Give Us These Days Off From Work

I took two months off from work this year for Paid Family Leave. It was nice and I would do it all over again. I got to bond not only with my new baby but with her older sister as well. Many days were spent at the swimming pool. When my oldest started school I was able to drop her off and pick her up. As I said, it was nice.
98.3 The KEY

This Impossible Way To Fish In Washington Ends In Jail

Believe it or not, there are 7 ways to catch fish in Washington State that are completely illegal. Obviously a hook, line, and fishing pole are not on the list, but what is? One of these ways is so unlikely and impossible I would be surprised if anyone has ever been charged. However the law exists so someone has to have done it at least once!
Washington State
Big Country News

Western Washington Officials Release Video Calling for Changes to State's Police Pursuit law

SEATTLE - Law enforcement agencies in Washington state are blaming laws that restrict police pursuits, and the Washington Supreme Court's State vs Blake decision which rules the felony drug possession law unconstitutional, for "a tide of rising crime" as criminals across the state are now showing blatant disregard for the law. Police say suspects have figured out they can flee law enforcement without being chased, and that's leading to a significant increase in crime.
Chronicle

Washington in 'Markedly Different Place' in COVID Pandemic

OLYMPIA — Looking ahead at the fall and winter — seasons known for spikes in respiratory illness — Washington is in a much different place than it was a year ago, health officials said Thursday. COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are down, with only about 7% of hospital...
rentonreporter.com

Inslee’s nightmare before Christmas | Shiers

Gov. Jay Inslee has announced that all remaining COVID-19 emergency proclamations and state of emergency will end by Oct. 31. The announcement was made Sept. 8. According to the governor’s office, 85 total COVID-19 emergency orders have been lifted already. Ten remaining orders, including the underlying emergency order and vaccination requirements for health care and education workers, will remain in place until the emergency order is lifted Oct. 31. These orders include most mask requirements as well as restrictions on restaurants and businesses, according to the AP.
98.3 The KEY

WA Sheriff Buys Homeless Bus Tickets & Invites to WA Leaders Homes

Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich has written a harsh letter to Washington State leaders about the homeless camp problem in his city. The letter sent September 22nd 2022 is in response to the homeless camp in Spokane in which Knezovich describes as " inhumane conditions created by WSDOT's inaction." His letter, which you can read in full below, describes his plans for solving the problem that are nothing short of controversial. Here is what he is going to do.
97 Rock

There’s a Godzilla Church in Zillah, Washington

You've heard about the Jedi Alliance in Spokane, the teeny-tiny Wayside Church near Monroe, but this next Washington state attraction could take the cake. Zillah, a town of just over 3,000 people, is well-known to most eastern and central Washingtonians. But did you know about the Church of God-Zillah?. That's...
Chronicle

State Employees Likely to Get $1,000 Bonuses for COVID Booster, Raises

Washington state employees would get $1,000 bonuses for receiving a COVID-19 booster shot under a tentative agreement between the state and the largest union representing state workers. The deal, between the state and the Washington Federation of State Employees, also includes 4% pay raises in 2023, 3% pay raises in...
NEWStalk 870

Inslee Says Nordic Trip Produces Results

(Olympia, WA) -- Washington Governor Jay Inslee says his Nordic trade mission is getting answers and results. This week, he visited Sweden, Finland, and Norway meeting with political leaders and businesses. The Governor says he talked with six businesses that are interested in possibly doing business with Washington state. Inslee also saw electric-powered ferry technology. Washington wants to eventually convert its ferries to electric power. Inslee says he received a clear message from businesses to find ways to accelerate the permitting process.
98.3 The KEY

5 Highest Rated “Diners, Drive-Ins, & Dives” In Washington State

Not only have these Washington restaurants been featured on the hit show "Diners, Drive-Ins, & Dives" but they are the highest rated on the list. All the restaurants on the list are amazing, but with 26 in total I had to shrink it down to only the best. I looked at google reviews for ranking and if any were tied I ranked the businesses by the most reviews. So what are the highest rated restaurants featured on the show in Washington State?
97 Rock plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Richland, Kennewick, and Pasco, Washington.

