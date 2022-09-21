Read full article on original website
Are Lollipops Really Illegal In Tri-Cities Washington?
If you do a regular google search about the strange laws in Washington State, there is one law I notice that can't be true can it? I can find about 100 articles that claim "lollipops are illegal in Washington State", but are they really?. For instance, one of the first...
Dear Gov. Inslee, Please Give Us These Days Off From Work
I took two months off from work this year for Paid Family Leave. It was nice and I would do it all over again. I got to bond not only with my new baby but with her older sister as well. Many days were spent at the swimming pool. When my oldest started school I was able to drop her off and pick her up. As I said, it was nice.
KUOW
Redistricting pulled thousands of voters east of Seattle into one of the state's most competitive races
Kevin Ashe pulled out his unused primary ballot and opened it, scanning the races for a familiar face. He couldn’t remember who represents him in Congress. Was it Suzan DelBene? Or Rick Larsen? Either way, he didn’t vote for them. After a moment, he realized it was neither....
This Impossible Way To Fish In Washington Ends In Jail
Believe it or not, there are 7 ways to catch fish in Washington State that are completely illegal. Obviously a hook, line, and fishing pole are not on the list, but what is? One of these ways is so unlikely and impossible I would be surprised if anyone has ever been charged. However the law exists so someone has to have done it at least once!
Incredible places in Washington state are becoming disgusting (opinion)
Diablo LakePhoto by RC Victorino (Unsplash) There are some incredible hidden gems in Washington state that look like they are straight from a movie or a postcard. Recently, Tiktok user Heidi.rai shared a few of her favorites in a recent post with some amazing photographs that look like they are not real.
focushillsboro.com
Nevada Joins Oregon And Washington In The Prescription Drug Waiver Program. What Do You Think About It?
The debut of ArrayRx, a prescription medicine discount card, was announced by Democratic Governor Steve Sisolak on Thursday. Sisolak claimed that regardless of their income, age, or citizenship, Nevadans will be able to save up to 80% on generic prescription prescriptions and 20% on name-brand medications. Nevada currently participates in...
Western Washington Officials Release Video Calling for Changes to State's Police Pursuit law
SEATTLE - Law enforcement agencies in Washington state are blaming laws that restrict police pursuits, and the Washington Supreme Court's State vs Blake decision which rules the felony drug possession law unconstitutional, for "a tide of rising crime" as criminals across the state are now showing blatant disregard for the law. Police say suspects have figured out they can flee law enforcement without being chased, and that's leading to a significant increase in crime.
The complicated process of recycling batteries in Washington state
At first glance, you might think Phil Currie is holding the world’s least appetizing bar of chocolate. But the damaged computer battery — glossy, dark and segmented into bulging squares within a large Ziploc — presents a much bigger health risk than a Hershey’s. “We can’t...
Chronicle
Washington in 'Markedly Different Place' in COVID Pandemic
OLYMPIA — Looking ahead at the fall and winter — seasons known for spikes in respiratory illness — Washington is in a much different place than it was a year ago, health officials said Thursday. COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are down, with only about 7% of hospital...
Chronicle
Washington Makes Undocumented Immigrants Eligible for COVID-19 Relief Funds
Undocumented immigrants in Washington affected by COVID-19 can now apply for a new round of financial relief, as part of an unprecedented $340 million fund approved last year by the state legislature. Eligible people can apply to the Washington COVID-19 Immigrant Relief Fund and receive at least $1,000 via check...
Yes, the Washington program where incarcerated people pick up litter was paused
SEATTLE — Parts of western Washington have a bad litter problem and the state said it has only gotten worse during the COVID-19 pandemic because litter pickup operations were impacted. It’s a noticeable problem for residents. So much so that viewer Pat, who lives in Seattle, emailed our Verify...
You Won’t Believe What Kind of Toilet Is Illegal in Washington State
One Type Of Toilet Is Illegal In Washington State, Can You Name It?. It might surprise you to know that believe it or not, some toilets could be considered illegal in the State of Washington. You Need To Know The Law If You Want To Live Off The Grid In...
rentonreporter.com
Inslee’s nightmare before Christmas | Shiers
Gov. Jay Inslee has announced that all remaining COVID-19 emergency proclamations and state of emergency will end by Oct. 31. The announcement was made Sept. 8. According to the governor’s office, 85 total COVID-19 emergency orders have been lifted already. Ten remaining orders, including the underlying emergency order and vaccination requirements for health care and education workers, will remain in place until the emergency order is lifted Oct. 31. These orders include most mask requirements as well as restrictions on restaurants and businesses, according to the AP.
WA Sheriff Buys Homeless Bus Tickets & Invites to WA Leaders Homes
Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich has written a harsh letter to Washington State leaders about the homeless camp problem in his city. The letter sent September 22nd 2022 is in response to the homeless camp in Spokane in which Knezovich describes as " inhumane conditions created by WSDOT's inaction." His letter, which you can read in full below, describes his plans for solving the problem that are nothing short of controversial. Here is what he is going to do.
KREM
Ellensburg doctor who sold COVID-19 vaccine waivers has license suspended
ELLENSBURG, Wash. — A Washington state medical board has suspended the license of an Ellensburg doctor who was at the center of a KING 5 investigation for selling COVID-19 vaccine waivers to help workers dodge a state vaccine mandate. The Washington state Board of Osteopathic Medicine and Surgery announced...
There’s a Godzilla Church in Zillah, Washington
You've heard about the Jedi Alliance in Spokane, the teeny-tiny Wayside Church near Monroe, but this next Washington state attraction could take the cake. Zillah, a town of just over 3,000 people, is well-known to most eastern and central Washingtonians. But did you know about the Church of God-Zillah?. That's...
Feds Seek 10-Year Term for Central Washington man who Billed Tyson for 200,000 Head of Cattle That Didn't Exist
The Justice Department has recommended ex-cattleman Cody Easterday spend at least 10 years and one month in prison for defrauding Tyson Fresh Meats and another victim out of $244 million. In a memo filed in the U.S. District Court for Eastern Washington, federal prosecutors called the theft "staggering." Following standard...
Chronicle
State Employees Likely to Get $1,000 Bonuses for COVID Booster, Raises
Washington state employees would get $1,000 bonuses for receiving a COVID-19 booster shot under a tentative agreement between the state and the largest union representing state workers. The deal, between the state and the Washington Federation of State Employees, also includes 4% pay raises in 2023, 3% pay raises in...
Inslee Says Nordic Trip Produces Results
(Olympia, WA) -- Washington Governor Jay Inslee says his Nordic trade mission is getting answers and results. This week, he visited Sweden, Finland, and Norway meeting with political leaders and businesses. The Governor says he talked with six businesses that are interested in possibly doing business with Washington state. Inslee also saw electric-powered ferry technology. Washington wants to eventually convert its ferries to electric power. Inslee says he received a clear message from businesses to find ways to accelerate the permitting process.
5 Highest Rated “Diners, Drive-Ins, & Dives” In Washington State
Not only have these Washington restaurants been featured on the hit show "Diners, Drive-Ins, & Dives" but they are the highest rated on the list. All the restaurants on the list are amazing, but with 26 in total I had to shrink it down to only the best. I looked at google reviews for ranking and if any were tied I ranked the businesses by the most reviews. So what are the highest rated restaurants featured on the show in Washington State?
