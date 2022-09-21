Following Violent Brawl in Arcata, Local Bartender Plans ‘Peace Picnic’ on the Plaza to Rally Against Violence

Read full article on original website
Related
lostcoastoutpost.com
Residents of Sizable Eureka Homeless Encampment to Be Removed Tomorrow Morning
Echoing a familiar pattern here in Eureka, a longstanding homeless encampment located in a greenbelt area behind the Humboldt County Office of Education is scheduled to be cleared out Saturday morning, leaving residents wondering where they’ll go next. Today the Eureka Police Department told the Outpost they planned to...
lostcoastoutpost.com
Domestic Violence Call Leads to Bayside Man’s Arrest for Kidnapping, False Imprisonment
Press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office:. On Sept. 22, 2022, at about 1:41 p.m., an adult female contacted the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Communications Center to report a domestic violence incident that had occurred at a residence on the 2300 block of Plunkett Road in Bayside.
kymkemp.com
Driver of Box Van Allegedly Evading CHP Officers on the Avenue of the Giants Arrested for DUI
A short pursuit of a box van in Southern Humboldt on September 21st resulted in an arrest of the driver for allegedly driving while under the influence of drugs. CHP Public Information Officer, Jonathon Clevenger told us that a CHP officer observed the vehicle driving erratically along the Avenue of the Giants. The vehicle continued south along the avenue adjacent to Highway 101 before entering onto the highway travelling south, failing to pull over for the officer. According to Clevenger, the driver of the vehicle pulled over near Hooker Creek Road at the south end of the Avenue of the Giants.
kymkemp.com
Barricaded Suspect in False Imprisonment and Domestic Violence Case Surrenders
A suspect wanted in connection with injuring a woman and sending to the hospital had barricaded himself in a residence in the 2000 block of Plunkett Road in Bayside this afternoon. The Humboldt County Sheriff’s Bearcat responded to the area. According to the Sheriff’s Department, however, the suspect has just surrendered to authorities about 4:30 p.m.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kymkemp.com
Humboldt County’s news podcast: Humboldt Last Week episode 260: Bareilles homecoming, demotion urge, PG&E economy woes, ketamine trips, huge drug bust, more
Grammy winner Sara Bareilles is doing a free homecoming concert in Eureka on October 16, ‘Supervisors moved to demote the chair of the ‘Planning Commission over offensive remarks, PG&E power limits could hamper important projects from the Eel River Valley to SoHum, a Eureka doctor is providing psychedelic ketamine trips, the largest one-time seizure in ‘Drug Task Force history, a new location for local beer, upcoming moves to ease sending folks to psychiatric treatment and housing, businessman Rob Arkley’s proposed housing project at Indianola, a local export is set to play for Team USA in the Rugby World Cup, cruise ships return to the Eureka waterfront, Eureka’s official top cop Todd Jarvis, proposed cannabis shipping once it’s federally legalized, local exports Alex Cappa and Jake Hanson continue doing their thing in the NFL, more about Hillary Clinton’s local visit, sentencing for the Redding neighbor who faked her own kidnapping, event picks, and more.
kymkemp.com
Stolen Pickup Full of Trash Stuck Then Abandoned in the Mad River Near Blue Lake
An abandoned pickup filled with a large amount of trash wallows in the algae filled Mad River near the town of Blue Lake today while its owners, the victims of vehicle theft, rush to the scene to reclaim it. Frank Onstine who captured the above photo notified the City of...
lostcoastoutpost.com
Suspect taken into custody without incident on Plunkett Rd. Law enforcement will be remaining in area to complete investigation.
A tweet from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office warns residents of Bayside to stay in their homes while law enforcement operate in the area. Here is what we know. We will update when we hear more. todd / 3:14 p.m. Trinidad Traffic Collision w/ Extrication: Cal Fire Engine 1274...
lostcoastoutpost.com
Preparing for ‘The Big One’: Emergency Responders Gather for Cascadia TsunamiCon in Blue Lake
Press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office:. As emergency management agencies across the country observe National Preparedness Month, emergency responders from near and far gathered in Blue Lake this week to talk about a threat that has long loomed over the North Coast: the Cascadia Subduction Zone. Nearly...
IN THIS ARTICLE
kymkemp.com
Humboldt Bay Firefighters Get Down in the Mud to Rescue a Dog
Yesterday afternoon, Humboldt Bay firefighters got down in the mud to save someone’s fur friend. According to Humboldt Bay Fire’s Facebook post, “Yesterday at approximately 4:22pm Humboldt Bay Fire truck 8181 responded to a public assist for a dog stuck in the mud on the waterfront.”. When...
krcrtv.com
Second drive-by shooting reported in two weeks in Eureka
EUREKA, Calif. — Gunshots were reportedly heard at around 8:45 p.m. Sunday on the 200 and 300 blocks of Dollison Street near Saint Bernard High School. There were numerous neighbors who heard the shots followed by the sound of a car speeding off. Police confirmed that a home on the 300 block of Dollison Street was hit.
kymkemp.com
[UPDATE 6 p.m.] Felony Stop on 101 Near South End of the Avenue
As of 4:15 p.m., the California Highway Patrol has a box truck pulled over and officers are conducting a felony stop on a box truck on Hwy 101 south of the southern end of the Avenue of the Giants. According to Jonathan Clevenger, public information officer for the CHP’s Garberville...
kymkemp.com
Arcata Police Seek Information on Early Sunday Morning Brawl That Sent Two to the Hospital
Arcata saw a rowdy Saturday night rolling into a wilder Sunday morning this last weekend. According to Lt. Bart Silvers of the Arcata Police Department, about 1:15 a.m., his department received multiple 911 calls to respond to a fight involving a number of subjects in front of the Jam. Silvers...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
lostcoastoutpost.com
Humboldt Brewing Company Returns to Arcata, Opening Café and Brewery in Old Mosgo’s Space
If you’re one of the many folks in Arcata’s Westwood neighborhood who were shocked to discover that you could no longer grab a cup of joe at Mosgo’s Coffee House, the café next to Murphy’s Market on Alliance that recently closed, you’ll be happy to know that the coffee shop will soon reopen under the ownership of a familiar local company name. And it will be even better, because there will be beer.
crimevoice.com
Humboldt County authorities make arson arrest in Willow Creek
Originally Published By: Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office Facebook Page. “On Sept. 11, 2022, at about 7:54 p.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a residence on the 39,000 block of Highway 299 in Willow Creek for the report of a possible arson. According to the reporting party,...
krcrtv.com
Humboldt-Del Norte house wanted for a movie
HUMBOLDT, Calif. — If you own a house in Humboldt or Del Norte County, you may be in luck: the Humboldt-Del Norte Film Commission is seeking a house to act as a set in a major motion picture. The Film Commission is looking for a modest one-story, two-bedroom home...
kymkemp.com
Fender Bender on Harris in Eureka Slowing Traffic
A car collided with the rear end of a pickup on Harris Street at the Walford Avenue stoplight about 1:20 p.m. According to Pat Cherry who provided the photo above, “[A]ll three cars were hit. I think the front blue car stopped short and the pickup hit the blue car then the car behind the pickup hit the truck.”
krcrtv.com
Eureka City Council to vote on Dolbeer and W Streets one-way traffic ordinance tonight
EUREKA, Calif. — At 5 p.m. Tuesday, parents, citizens and other groups gathered at Washington Elementary School to protest an ordinance that would convert Dolbeer and W Streets to one-way roads. Many of those same people then went to Eureka's City Council Chambers, where the council is discussing the...
lostcoastoutpost.com
‘Fridays for Future’ Climate March and Rally to Take Place on the Arcata Plaza
Local youth will again lead a climate march and rally at the Arcata Plaza today, joining Fridays for Future — a global climate strike inspired by the actions of young Swedish activist Greta Thunburg. Jamie Blatter, volunteer organizer for 350 Humboldt, a local movement dedicated to supporting climate action...
North Coast Journal
Tuna Water Still Sitting off Eureka
It's been one heck of a season for albacore tuna off the North Coast, and it looks like it's not over yet. In a typical year, you get a few shots at the warm water over the course of the summer and into early fall. But this year has seen opportunities every week since the latter part of July. The first tuna of the season was caught out of Brookings on July 21, and it's been good fishing at selective ports from Fort Bragg north to Brookings ever since. And the good weather and ocean conditions appear they'll stick around a little longer. The forecast looks good through Thursday of this week, with the warm water sitting straight west of Eureka 20 to 25 miles. Boats that chased tuna Saturday out of Eureka were rewarded with a wide-open bite 20 miles offshore. If you haven't got your fill of tuna yet, and I'm willing to bet most have, there's still time to fill the jars, freezers and smokers.
North Coast Journal
William Carson and his Mansion
"[The Carson Mansion] will stand as a monument to a life of unexampled energy and honest integrity. It's hard to find anyone who had a bad word to say about William Carson on record, other than his usual uncomplimentary label — "lumber baron" — and the fact that he was a Republican. Other than that, in accounts from his contemporaries, he comes over as an enlightened employer who, for instance, voluntarily reduced working hours from 12 to 10, paid Christmas bonuses every year ($5 for married men, half that for singles), and who provided board for his workers where the meals "rivaled those of hotels." When 2,000 local lumber workers went on strike for better wages and working conditions in 1907, his company was unaffected.
Comments / 1