What time is NASA's Artemis 1 moon mission launch?
NASA's Artemis 1 SLS rocket launch to the moon is scheduled to launch on Sept. 3, but could slip to Sept. 5 due to weather or glitches.
NASA's SpaceX Crew-5 astronauts ready for historic mission
SpaceX's next astronaut launch for NASA will bring a Russian and the first Native American woman in space to the International Space Station no earlier than Oct. 3.
SpaceX fires up all 6 engines of Starship prototype ahead of orbital test flight (video)
SpaceX fired up the engines of its space-bound Starship prototype Thursday afternoon (Sept. 8) in a dramatic test that also set some of the surrounding landscape ablaze.
scitechdaily.com
NASA Astronaut and Two Cosmonauts Launching Soyuz Mission to Space Station – How To Watch Live
NASA will provide live coverage of key events today, September 21 as a NASA astronaut and two cosmonauts launch and dock to the International Space Station (ISS). They will spend six months aboard the orbital laboratory. NASA astronaut Frank Rubio and Roscosmos cosmonauts Sergey Prokopyev and Dmitri Petelin will launch...
Europe's reusable 'Susie' spacecraft could launch astronauts on future deep-space missions
ArianeGroup's 'Susie' is a fully reusable craft designed to fit future rockets, one of which is being made right now for Arianespace.
Space calendar 2022: Rocket launches, sky events, missions & more!
Here's a guide to all the rocket launches and astronomical events in 2022, as well as milestones for space missions, anniversaries and conferences.
Tyvak International SRL to Participate in NASA DART Impact Event
TURIN, Italy--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 23, 2022-- Tyvak International SRL, a leading European nano and microsatellite provider based in Torino, Italy, today announced it will participate in the NASA DART Impact Event on September 26 from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. ET, located on campus at Johns Hopkins University. Tyvak International’s Vice President of Programs and Program Manager for the Hera Milani satellite, Margherita Cardi, will help operate ESA’s Hera display at the event and will be available for media questions. DART impact is scheduled for 7:14 p.m. ET that day. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220923005380/en/ Tyvak International SRL to Participate in NASA DART Impact Event
Raise a bottle: Maison Mumm champagne to fly on Axiom Space missions
A champagne developed for the microgravity environment of space has found its ride into Earth orbit. Maison Mumm has partnered with Axiom Space to launch Mumm Cordon Rouge Stellar on future missions.
Universe Today
Axiom’s Next Trip to the ISS Will Carry the First Saudi Woman in Space
Axiom Space says it’s working with the Saudi Space Commission to send two spacefliers from the Arab kingdom, including the first Saudi woman to go into orbit, to the International Space Station as early as next year. The inclusion of a female astronaut is particularly notable for Saudi Arabia...
Gizmodo
Bezos's 'Orbital Reef' Space Station Is Set to Be Hollywood's Newest Star
Orbital Reef, a yet-to-be-constructed space station from Blue Origin and Sierra Space, will appear in the forthcoming sci-fi movie titled HELIOS, which is set in the year 2030. Science fiction films have seen an increased interest in portraying the scientific facets of their worlds more accurately, from the hyperrealistic black...
TechCrunch
Rocket Lab expands US presence with engine testing, launch facilities
The company shared the news with investors and the general public during Rocket Lab’s Investor Day. While the event livestream hit a technical snafu, Rocket Lab shared all the updates in a long tweet thread concurrent with the event (read it here). Here are a few of the biggest takeaways.
China to launch missions to Jupiter and Uranus as space race with US intensifies
CHINA has revealed plans to explore Jupiter and Uranus in an upcoming mission. The ambitious project has been dubbed Tianwen 4 and will be carried out using two spacecraft. The pair of spacecraft will be launched using China's Long March 5 rocket to investigate Jupiter and Uranus in around 2030.
Ingenuity Mars helicopter soars on 32nd flight
Ingenuity traveled about 308 feet (94 meters) on Sunday (Sept. 18), staying aloft for more than 55 seconds and reaching a maximum speed of 10.6 mph (17.1 kph).
Russia launches NASA astronaut to space station under new 'crew swap' agreement
A U.S. astronaut has lifted off for the International Space Station, flying in a seat on a Soyuz spacecraft that was reserved through the first "crew swap" agreement since the space shuttle program.
geekwire.com
NASA ‘encouraged’ by tanking test for SLS moon rocket, but launch plan is still in flux
NASA says it achieved all its objectives during today’s launch-pad rehearsal for fueling up its giant Space Launch System rocket for an uncrewed round-the-moon mission known as Artemis 1 — but will have to review the data, check the weather and get final approvals before going ahead with plans for a liftoff next Tuesday.
