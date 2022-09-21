Storm Fiona has washed away houses and brought down power lines in two major provinces in Canada, including Toronto.Fiona transformed from a hurricane into a post-tropical storm on Friday, but still brought huge winds and waves with it as it tore rooves off homes.Justin Trudeau said in a speech that the federal government would deploy the Canadian Armed Forces to help with rescues.No fatalities or injuries have been confirmed as of yet.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Winds pick up as Hurricane Fiona hits Nova ScotiaSandra Oh: Actress ‘proud’ to represent Canada at Queen’s funeralSandra Oh attends Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral at Westminster Abbey

ENVIRONMENT ・ 36 MINUTES AGO