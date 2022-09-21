Read full article on original website
Related
Tropical Storm Ian forms, expected to hit Florida as a major hurricane
Florida's governor on Friday declared a pre-landfall state of emergency for 24 counties as the threat of a damaging hurricane strike next week escalated. Tropical Storm Ian formed over the central Caribbean Sea late Friday night, and, as AccuWeather meteorologists have been warning since early in the week, it looks increasingly likely that there could be a serious hurricane threat to the continental U.S., particularly for Florida.
Take a look at these 10 smaller cities with some of America's lowest property prices
As mortgage costs continue to rise, some home buyers are considering smaller urban centers that offer more affordable housing options.
Storm Fiona destroys houses and leaves extensive damage in Canada
Storm Fiona has washed away houses and brought down power lines in two major provinces in Canada, including Toronto.Fiona transformed from a hurricane into a post-tropical storm on Friday, but still brought huge winds and waves with it as it tore rooves off homes.Justin Trudeau said in a speech that the federal government would deploy the Canadian Armed Forces to help with rescues.No fatalities or injuries have been confirmed as of yet.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Winds pick up as Hurricane Fiona hits Nova ScotiaSandra Oh: Actress ‘proud’ to represent Canada at Queen’s funeralSandra Oh attends Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral at Westminster Abbey
Comments / 0