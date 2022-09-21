ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
1 dead, 16 injured in 3-vehicle crash south of Orlando

One person died and 16 people were taken to hospitals following a three-vehicle crash south of Orlando early Wednesday, officials said.

A Dodge Ram pickup truck, a box truck and a motor coach were involved in the collision shortly after 6 a.m. in Kenansville, the Florida Highway Patrol said. The motor coach was carrying inmates to a work-release program.

A passenger in the pickup truck died at the scene, troopers said. The truck's driver and the driver of the box truck suffered serious injuries and were airlifted to a hospital.

Fourteen of the 23 passengers in the motor coach were also taken to hospitals with injuries that were not considered serious, the highway patrol said.

Troopers were staying with the inmates at the hospitals until the Department of Corrections picks them up, the agency said.

An investigation is continuing.

