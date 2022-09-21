ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

cntraveler.com

How to Sip Your Way Through Kentucky's Lesser-Known Bourbon Trail

The distilleries of the official Kentucky Bourbon Trail, which stretches between Louisville and Lexington, have long been a popular draw. In fact, 2021 was one of the biggest years for visitors, with some 1.5 million tours given. But the story of the amber spirit isn’t limited to just one place. Northern Kentucky is considered to be bourbon’s original home. In the early days, the Ohio River served as the original “bourbon trail” as distillers shipped their products in barges to the big cities. And a local man was responsible for the Bottled-in-Bond Act, a law to show a spirit’s quality during a time when dangerous additives were sometimes used.
Cincinnati, OH
Cincinnati, OH
CNBC

Here's how I quit my job at 33 and moved to Cincinnati with $300,000

Diania Merriam, 35, had $30,000 in student loan and credit card debt in 2015. Then, Merriam's life took a turn: She discovered the FIRE — or Financial Independence, Retire Early — movement, "a refreshing punch in the face," that spurred her to clean up her debt, cut her expenses and begin saving. She was 33 when she quit her corporate job with $300,000 in savings. After spending time with a friend in Ohio, Merriam left New York City and moved to Cincinnati where she started her early retirement.
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincinnati CityBeat

The Most Miserable Places in Cincinnati

We love Cincinnati… most of the time (well some of the time). But there are definitely moments when the Queen City isn’t at its best. Whether it’s sitting in traffic, waiting in line for a bar in the freezing cold, trying to pee during Oktoberfest or dealing with a Bengals loss, there are some times when our city is truly miserable.
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

2 Tri-State men accused of flying drones over Bengals, Reds games

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A federal grand jury has charged two Tri-State men in separate incidents alleging they illegally flew drones over Cincinnati Bengals and Cincinnati Reds games, according to the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio. U.S. Attorney Kenneth Parker says it’s alleged that Dailon Dabney, 24, of...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Things to do in Cincinnati: Sept. 23-25

CINCINNATI — If you're looking to enjoy the fall weather and find something to do this weekend, there's a lot going on across Cincinnati. Here's our list of events happening this weekend. The Kroger Wellness Festival will be taking over The Banks in Cincinnati this weekend. The festival will...
CINCINNATI, OH
linknky.com

Acute Hearing moves company HQ to Covington

Acute Hearing is moving their company headquarters into Covington’s urban core. Acute Hearing is a family-owned healthcare practice that provides hearing tests and hearing aid technology. They are currently headquartered in Milford, Ohio, and operate offices in Lexington, Louisville and Dayton, Ohio. “Thank you for coming to our city...
COVINGTON, KY
WHIO Dayton

Local health officials warn of ‘highly toxic’ mushrooms growing in the area

Local health officials are warning people not to eat wild mushrooms growing in the area. The Warren County Health District said in a social media post Friday morning that there are multiple patients who have reported eating mushrooms foraged from a public area in the southwest Ohio region whose symptoms and medical evaluation are consistent with having eaten “highly toxic” mushrooms.
WARREN COUNTY, OH
linknky.com

NKY philanthropist and local leader learn they are father and son

Editor’s note: This story is written by LINK nky contributor Patricia A. Scheyer, who was once married to Bill Scheyer, a main subject in this story. Typically such a close connection would prohibit one of our journalists from writing on the topic, but given the nature of the article pertaining to family connections, we permitted it and are disclosing the connection here.
COVINGTON, KY

