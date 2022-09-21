Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
linknky.com
Dan Weber’s Just Sayin’: It’s about fame and family for new NKSHOF inductees
Margaret Jones didn’t think she was famous – or even realize that for many male sports consumers, she was the first Northern Kentucky female athlete any of them had ever read about. Talk to the newest inductee in the Northern Kentucky Sports Hall of Fame and you realize...
WKRC
Study examines possible pain treatment for patients with arthritis in their knees
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Local sports medicine specialists are sharing research, they say, will help your knees. A study looked at what may and may not work for you if you have osteoarthritis of the knee. It was specifically looking at viscosupplementation, or using injections of hyaluronic acid (HA) to see...
Winton Woods' Trey Cornist was an 'absolute machine' in win over Anderson
Cornist, a Georgia Tech commit, tied a Winton Woods program record with 2020 grad Miyan Williams (Ohio State) with six rushing touchdowns.
cntraveler.com
How to Sip Your Way Through Kentucky's Lesser-Known Bourbon Trail
The distilleries of the official Kentucky Bourbon Trail, which stretches between Louisville and Lexington, have long been a popular draw. In fact, 2021 was one of the biggest years for visitors, with some 1.5 million tours given. But the story of the amber spirit isn’t limited to just one place. Northern Kentucky is considered to be bourbon’s original home. In the early days, the Ohio River served as the original “bourbon trail” as distillers shipped their products in barges to the big cities. And a local man was responsible for the Bottled-in-Bond Act, a law to show a spirit’s quality during a time when dangerous additives were sometimes used.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mason high schooler receives $10K for invention
Laalitya Achary, 18, invented Nereid, a low-cost, globally applicable device that can detect water contamination within seconds.
Drone flown into Cincinnati stadium during Reds-Guardians game results in federal charge
CINCINNATI, Ohio — Two men accused of flying drones into stadiums during games for the Cincinnati Reds and Bengals now are facing federal charges and could be sent to prison if convicted. Travis Lenhoff, 38, of Northern Kentucky, reportedly flew a drone into the restricted flight area of Great...
CNBC
Here's how I quit my job at 33 and moved to Cincinnati with $300,000
Diania Merriam, 35, had $30,000 in student loan and credit card debt in 2015. Then, Merriam's life took a turn: She discovered the FIRE — or Financial Independence, Retire Early — movement, "a refreshing punch in the face," that spurred her to clean up her debt, cut her expenses and begin saving. She was 33 when she quit her corporate job with $300,000 in savings. After spending time with a friend in Ohio, Merriam left New York City and moved to Cincinnati where she started her early retirement.
Cincinnati CityBeat
The Most Miserable Places in Cincinnati
We love Cincinnati… most of the time (well some of the time). But there are definitely moments when the Queen City isn’t at its best. Whether it’s sitting in traffic, waiting in line for a bar in the freezing cold, trying to pee during Oktoberfest or dealing with a Bengals loss, there are some times when our city is truly miserable.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fox 19
2 Tri-State men accused of flying drones over Bengals, Reds games
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A federal grand jury has charged two Tri-State men in separate incidents alleging they illegally flew drones over Cincinnati Bengals and Cincinnati Reds games, according to the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio. U.S. Attorney Kenneth Parker says it’s alleged that Dailon Dabney, 24, of...
WKRC
Actor in lead role of 'Hamilton' shares his experiences and influences
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - You still have time to see one of Broadway's most captivating shows "Hamilton". It's thrilling audiences at the aronoff center through October 2. That means just a few more days to see actor Edred Utomi in the lead role.
WLWT 5
Kroger Wellness Festival: Celebrity appearances, event schedule, road closures
CINCINNATI — The Kroger Wellness Festival will be taking over The Banks in Cincinnati this weekend. Here's everything you need to know. The festival will take place Sept. 23 and 24 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. What celebrities will be there?. The free festival includes celebrity fitness challenges,...
WLWT 5
Things to do in Cincinnati: Sept. 23-25
CINCINNATI — If you're looking to enjoy the fall weather and find something to do this weekend, there's a lot going on across Cincinnati. Here's our list of events happening this weekend. The Kroger Wellness Festival will be taking over The Banks in Cincinnati this weekend. The festival will...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WKRC
Enjoy a more intimiate Oktoberfest in Newport
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - There's yet another chance to celebrate Oktoberfest, this time in a more intimate setting. Ludwig Roll shares a preview of Newport's Oktoberfest which kicks off Sept. 23.
linknky.com
Acute Hearing moves company HQ to Covington
Acute Hearing is moving their company headquarters into Covington’s urban core. Acute Hearing is a family-owned healthcare practice that provides hearing tests and hearing aid technology. They are currently headquartered in Milford, Ohio, and operate offices in Lexington, Louisville and Dayton, Ohio. “Thank you for coming to our city...
High school football scores for Week 6
Friday Frenzy crews are in Northern Kentucky for Covington Catholic at Cooper, the Game of the Week, but that doesn't mean our crews aren't all over the Tri-State.
WLWT 5
Cincinnati Children's reports multiple cases of people eating 'highly toxic' wild mushrooms
CINCINNATI — Doctors at Cincinnati Children's are warning residents in the area to stop eating wild mushrooms. The hospital sent out a tweet Thursday urging people to be careful after multiple cases of patients eating mushrooms that were highly toxic. The hospital said the mushrooms were forage from a...
Is it safe to get both Covid booster and flu shots at once?
DAYTON — Flu season is coming as well as a possibility for people to still catch Covid-19 this fall. With both of those viruses circling at the same time, people are wondering if it is safe to get a flu shot and Covid-19 booster all at once. >>What to...
Local health officials warn of ‘highly toxic’ mushrooms growing in the area
Local health officials are warning people not to eat wild mushrooms growing in the area. The Warren County Health District said in a social media post Friday morning that there are multiple patients who have reported eating mushrooms foraged from a public area in the southwest Ohio region whose symptoms and medical evaluation are consistent with having eaten “highly toxic” mushrooms.
CBS Sports
Cincinnati vs. Indiana: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
The Indiana Hoosiers have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head out on the road. They will square off against the Cincinnati Bearcats at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Nippert Stadium. With a combined 945 yards of offense in their previous games, we can expect a fast-paced matchup.
linknky.com
NKY philanthropist and local leader learn they are father and son
Editor’s note: This story is written by LINK nky contributor Patricia A. Scheyer, who was once married to Bill Scheyer, a main subject in this story. Typically such a close connection would prohibit one of our journalists from writing on the topic, but given the nature of the article pertaining to family connections, we permitted it and are disclosing the connection here.
Comments / 0