Kent, OH

Students leave residence halls as awareness of mold grows

Kent State has begun moving residents out of dorms as the news of mold in residence halls breaks. Freshman journalism major Hevin Wilkey moved out of her dorm in Fletcher Hall on Sept. 19 after she saw what looked like mold on her vents. Since she moved in, Wilkey was...
