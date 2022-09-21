The Ozark Steam Engine Association (OSEA) held Steam-O-Rama, their 60th annual steam engine show at the Steam-o-Rama grounds in Republic from Thursday, Sept. 15 through Sunday, Sept. 18. The well-known draw featured tractor pulls, various craft and food vendors, demonstrations of the use of farming equipment from the early 20th century and more. About 200 tractors and steam engines, many over 100 years old, were also on display during the event. This year may very well be the final year that Steam-O-Rama will be held in Republic, as the OSEA plans to move the event to a new location, south of Halltown, as soon as next year.

