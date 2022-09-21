Read full article on original website
Related
NIH Director's Blog
Greene County Medical Society on the Move
Founded in 1874, the Greene County Medical Society has provided a voice for generations of southwest Missouri physicians. As with most membership organizations, the GCMS needed to address changes in medicine and membership. To remain relevant we had to evaluate how we “do” organized medicine in Springfield, Missouri. Under the leadership of 2015 President Robert B. Shaw, Jr., MD, our Society made plans to modernize our society in hopes of continuing our success in today’s changing times.
KTLO
Missouri attorney general files criminal contempt motion against area dog breeder
Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt announced Friday his office has filed an application for a show cause hearing and a Motion for Judgment of Criminal Contempt against Douglas County dog breeder Marilyn Shepherd, after finding she currently possesses dogs on her property and a billboard advertising her business. According to...
Four nature sites in Missouri renamed to remove indigenous slur
Four nature sites in Missouri have been renamed under a new national policy to remove their previous names over a slur used against Native American women.
This Missouri town is celebrating title of US population center
KSNF/KODE — The U.S. Census Bureau announced Tuesday that the nation’s new center of population in 2020 is Hartville, Missouri, a small town located in the Ozark Mountains. “If the population of the United States was a little disk, and you distributed the population around it based on where people are living, then this would […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
UPDATE: Man and woman identified in an officer-involved shooting after trying to run over deputy, drawing gun
A man and woman are dead after a chase involving several law enforcement agencies in Christian County early Saturday morning.
KYTV
Springfield business owner accused of PPP fraud
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The federal government is suing a southwest Missouri business owner over using PPP funds in the pandemic. Federal authorities accuse John Michael Felts of using money to help businesses during the pandemic for personal home improvements. Felts is a prominent business owner of familiar restaurants such as Hot Cluckers, Taco Habitat, Bourbon & Beale.
Search for Jeffrey Telleen underway
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A Springfield man is missing, and the Springfield Police Department is asking for any information relating to his whereabouts. According to an SPD release, Jeffrey A. Telleen is missing. He is 5 feet 11 inches tall and about 220 pounds, has brown and gray hair, and has a goatee, Police believe that […]
myozarksonline.com
Court of Impeachment proceeding against Waynesville Mayor Jerry Brown is being delayed
That Court of Impeachment proceeding against Waynesville Mayor Jerry Brown is being delayed. It was originally scheduled to take place this evening at 5 o’clock. Mayor Pro Tem Sean Wilson explains. My Ozarks Online · Sean5. The postponement allows city attorneys for Mayor Brown more time to prepare...
RELATED PEOPLE
lakeexpo.com
105 Troutdale Road, Gravois Mills, Missouri 65037
This is your once in a lifetime opportunity to secure the iconic LAKE CULTURED MARBLE - the Lake Area's premier manufacturer of quality marble for over 31 years! Offering approximately 20,000 square feet building in Gravois Mills with large showroom to display products, small office, 1 bathroom and lots of storage area. This property comes with all of the molds and equipment. Some employees with years of experience may want to stay on. Business, equipment and real estate are all yours. Be quick - this is priced to sell!
houstonherald.com
Licking resident, 18, hurt in accident
An 18-year-old Licking man was injured early Saturday in a Stone County accident, the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Tpr. Kyle Elledge said an eastbound 2005 Dodge 1500 operated by Ryan W. Hoeme, 19, of Cape Fair, ran off Shadrock Road one west of Cape Fair and struck a tree at about 12:50 a.m.
Woman wanted in Springfield, Mo. has ties to Joplin
GREENE COUNTY, Mo. — A woman with Joplin ties is being sought by authorities in Greene County and the Springfield Area Crime Stoppers features her as the Fugitive of the Week. Randi Joann Gross, 33, “active felony Greene County warrant for, failure to appear – stealing a firearm / unlawful use of weapon and possession of a controlled substance along...
SGF man arrested: 4 felonies for 5 years of molestation
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Justin William Howell, 45, of Springfield was arrested on suspicion of years of child molestation. Howell is formally charged with four felony counts of first-degree child molestation and two misdemeanor counts of second-degree child molestation. He has a counsel status hearing on Oct. 17 at 9 a.m. at the Greene County Courthouse. […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
ksgf.com
New Missouri State Park To Open Friday
(KTTS News) – Missouri is adding a new State Park this week. Bryant Creek State Park will open to tourists at 11 am Friday and will offer multiple trails and scenic overlooks. Park developers say the park is still in the process of being developed, and once completed will...
birchrestaurant.com
14 Best Mexican Restaurants in Springfield, MO
Springfield, MO, is known for its dining scene and is home to more than 800 restaurants. Dining venues include everything from casual to elegant and American cuisine to seafood restaurants. With so many dining options available, the city is also home to many fabulous Mexican restaurants for those looking for...
44% of SGF homeless lost homes during COVID, study says
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Connecting Grounds, a religious nonprofit that serves the homeless and those in need in the Springfield area, conducted a study in which they questioned homeless people about their work readiness. For the study, the Connecting Grounds interviewed 204 people, which represents about 10% of the homeless population in Springfield. Nearly 50% […]
greenecountycommonwealth.com
Steam-O-Rama returns for possible final whistle
The Ozark Steam Engine Association (OSEA) held Steam-O-Rama, their 60th annual steam engine show at the Steam-o-Rama grounds in Republic from Thursday, Sept. 15 through Sunday, Sept. 18. The well-known draw featured tractor pulls, various craft and food vendors, demonstrations of the use of farming equipment from the early 20th century and more. About 200 tractors and steam engines, many over 100 years old, were also on display during the event. This year may very well be the final year that Steam-O-Rama will be held in Republic, as the OSEA plans to move the event to a new location, south of Halltown, as soon as next year.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
sgfcitizen.org
Colony of cats at old homeless camp west of Springfield rescued
After Greene County Sheriff Jim Arnott told a KY3 reporter that his deputies were clearing a homeless camp in the woods just west of Springfield a few weeks ago, a woman who had been bringing food to those unsheltered folks (and their cats) approached Leslie Sawyer for help. Sawyer is...
houstonherald.com
One injured in Highway Z crash
A Columbia woman received moderate injuries in an accident Saturday morning on Highway Z about seven miles south of Houston, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Angela M. Barnes, 53, was traveling northbound in a 2015 Nissan Juke that ran off the right side of the roadway and overturned, coming to rest on its top, said Tpr. Zayne Tate.
KYTV
A man wanted for a deadly shooting in Springfield, Mo. is found dead at his house
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -Police say Robert Parmley, Jr. died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound during a stand-off with police. Officers were called to Parmley’s house at 10:00 Thursday night after they received a tip that he might be there. A swat team and negotiators were called in to assist the police. They found Parmley dead three hours later.
Two Missouri Cities are in the Top 10 US Cities for Car Thefts
Two cities in Missouri are in the Top 10 for Cities Where your Car is Most Likely to be Stolen, and those cities are NOT St. Louis or Kansas City... Which cities from the Show-Me State make this troublesome list?. According to Reader's Digest, Springfield, and Independence, Missouri make the...
Comments / 0