Elisabeth Sauerman C’24 Earns Environmental Fellowship
Sauerman will gain skills, pursue goals as a Rachel Carson Council Fellow. September 2022 – Over the summer, Drew University student Elisabeth Sauerman C’24 was named a Rachel Carson Council (RCC) Fellow for the 2022-23 academic year. Sauerman will complete an environmental-based project while soaking in lessons and...
Drew University’s Caspersen School of Graduate Studies Welcomes Incoming Students
The fall semester kicks-off with a strong enrollment. September 2022 – Drew University’s Caspersen School of Graduate Studies is pleased to welcome the fall students in all areas of study. The school offers master’s programs in Art & Letters, Data Analytics, Finance, History & Culture, Medical & Health...
