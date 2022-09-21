ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

The Independent

New Covid-like virus discovered in Russian bat may infect humans and evade vaccines, study finds

A virus recently discovered in a Russian bat is similar to the one causing the Covid-19 pandemic and may also infect humans, a new study finds. Researchers, including those from Washington State University in the US, found that the spike proteins from the bat virus – named Khosta-2 – can infect human cells, and that it is resistant to both the antibodies and serum from individuals vaccinated for Sars-CoV-2.
Interesting Engineering

Chinese scientists claim to have engineered the world's first mouse with fully reprogrammed genes

Researchers from the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) claim to have found a novel technique for programmable chromosome fusion successfully producing mice with genetic changes "that occur on a million-year evolutionary scale" in the laboratory. The findings could shed light on how chromosome rearrangements—the tidy packages of organized genes provided...
SCIENCE
BGR.com

Hand sanitizer recall: A cancer-causing chemical was found in this sanitizer

Hand sanitizer is the kind of product many people still carry with them, as the pandemic is far from over. It’s a quick and effective way to clean your hands when you don’t have immediate access to soap and water. But hand sanitizers can be dangerous if they contain potentially harmful substances. After a hand sanitizer recall in April caused by methanol and benzene contamination, we now have an action involving an Antica Farmacista hand sanitizer that might contain benzene.
studyfinds.org

Pelvis power: Scientists reveal why this remarkable bone structure unique to humans is so important

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — It seems like a no-brainer to point to superior intellect and bigger brains of humans if asked what separates people from animals. An equally correct answer, however, would be the human pelvis. Scientists say it’s our unique pelvis that allows humans to walk upright on two legs, while also making it possible for mothers to give birth to babies with large heads (housing those big brains).
scitechdaily.com

Normally Taking a Million Years: Scientists Successfully Fuse Chromosomes in Mammals

Researchers engineer the first sustainable chromosomal alterations in mice. In nature, evolutionary chromosomal changes may take a million years, but scientists have recently reported a novel technique for programmable chromosome fusion that has successfully created mice with genetic changes that occur on a million-year evolutionary scale in the laboratory. The findings might shed light on how chromosomal rearrangements – the neat bundles of structured genes provided in equal numbers by each parent, which align and trade or mix characteristics to produce offspring – impact evolution.
