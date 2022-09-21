ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marquette, MI

NMU Conservation Crew Details New Events for the Fall Semester

Brady Rudh has been a part of the NMU Conservation Crew (CC) since Aug. 2019. However, when hearing him discuss the group, you would think he had always been a part of it. Rudh touted the most visible elements of the Conservation Crew, like community outreach and environmental activism as well as the relaxing and “revitalizing” parts of hiking.
Opinion — Practicing spontaneity

I am a creature of habit. The intricate details of my school year routine have not changed since I first came to Northern Michigan University in 2020. While the shift in class times from semester to semester surely switches things up, every other aspect of my life has stayed the same since I was a freshman. Wake up, work out, study, go to class, do homework, sleep and repeat the next day.
NMU Football shows up for homecoming, destroying Post University 42-14

After coming off of a loss to Davenport last weekend, the Wildcats football team put together a complete game in order to beat Post University 42-14. NMU cornerback Tavion McCarthy set the tone early in the game with two pass break ups and an interception. “I felt like the energy...
