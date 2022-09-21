Read full article on original website
Related
iowa.media
DNR drops fine against Ottumwa man for backyard junk
The Iowa Department of Natural Resources rescinded its fine for a rural Ottumwa man with a pit of trash in his back yard. (Photo by Anthony Kerker/Iowa DNR) A rural Ottumwa man has cleaned a crater filled with junk in his backyard after the state levied a $7,000 fine against him in June after repeated requests to remove the trash, according to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources.
KBOE Radio
OTTUMWA PUBLIC LIBRARY ANNOUNCES NEW LIBRARY CARDS
OTTUMWA — The Ottumwa Public Library is excited to announce newly designed library cards available for patron use. As of today patrons will have a choice of three designs when they sign up for a new library card. Current library card owners can also update their account to one of the new cards.
kciiradio.com
BREAKING NEWS: Ainsworth Issues Drinking Water Advisory
The City of Ainsworth has issued a statement regarding their water supply. The city encountered an issue with their water supply distribution Thursday. Due to the potential for bacterial contamination, it is recommended that residents boil their water. It is suggested that all water be boiled for one minute prior to use in drinking, making ice, brushing teeth or food preparation. The city is recommending this be done until further notice. When regular water service is restored, there may be air in piping and water may appear discolored. Those using water in the city should run water first from a faucet that does not have an aerator screen, such as a bathtub to clear the lines.
KBOE Radio
MAHASKA COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE, AUDITOR'S OFFICE WARN OF ELECTION FRAUD SCHEME
OSKALOOSA — It has come to the attention of the Mahaska County Auditor’s Office and the Mahaska County Sheriff’s Office that a few Mahaska County residents have received telephone calls originating from the state of New York. During these telephone calls, the caller begins asking questions about the upcoming general election on Nov. 8, including the resident’s request for an absentee ballot. As these calls continue, the caller tells the resident they can register their absentee ballot vote over the phone, and there is no need to return it to the Mahaska County Auditor’s Office.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ktvo.com
Southeast Iowa residents warned about possible election fraud scheme
MAHASKA COUNTY, Iowa — Authorities in southeast Iowa are warning residents about a possible election fraud scheme. The Mahaska County Auditor's Office and the Mahaska County Sheriff's Office have received reports that residents have been getting phone calls originating from New York state. The caller reportedly asks questions about...
KBOE Radio
OTTUMWA PUBLIC LIBRARY ANNOUNCES SEPTEMBER REMINISCE SOCIETY HAPPENING NEXT TUESDAY
OTTUMWA — The Ottumwa Public Library is proud to announce the start of another season of Reminisce Society programs. Next Tuesday, September 27th they will welcome speaker Barbara Lounsbery with the program, “Yup…..Nope….& Why Midwesterners Don’t Say Much.” The program will take place at the Knights of Columbus Hall at 10 am and will be hybrid (both in person and online.)
KIMT
Iowa Secretary of State warns citizens about continuing election disinformation
DES MOINES, Iowa - Secretary of State Paul Pate is again sounding the alarm about election misinformation and disinformation. Pate says this wee a vote in Mahaska County who had requested an absentee ballot reported receiving a call from an out-of-state number falsely telling him he could register his ballot over the phone and there is no need to return it to the county auditor’s office. The Mahaska County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident.
ottumwaradio.com
Pedestrian Seriously Injured After Accident in Wapello County
A pedestrian was seriously injured when she was hit by a vehicle early Thursday morning west of Eldon. According to the Wapello County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to Highway 16 at 5:09 AM. A GMC box truck driven by 53-year-old Ronald Lee Carlson of Bloomfield stuck 29-year-old Makayla White of Bloomfield who was walking on the roadway.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KCCI.com
Centerville fire chief on paid administrative leave
CENTERVILLE, Iowa — Centerville fire chief Mike Bogle has been placed on paid administrative leave. The assistant fire chief is filling in for him. KCCI contacted the city to find out more, and we were told the city could not release any more details.
kciiradio.com
Motor Vehicle vs. Horse-Drawn Buggy Collision In Johnson County
Tuesday, a collision was reported to the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office. At approximately 7:06 a.m. 63-year-old John Mast,was driving his vehicle eastbound near the intersection of 540th Street SW and Eagle Avenue SW when he collided with a horse-drawn buggy. The buggy was operated by 75-year-old Simon Borkholder, who was traveling in the same direction. Both individuals are residents of Kalona.
ottumwaradio.com
SE Iowa Man Faces Six Theft Related Charges
Ottumwa police say a Fairfield man with prior theft convictions stole a debit card and used it to withdraw money and buy items. 26-year-old Jedakyah Ponce has been charged with third-degree theft and five counts of unauthorized use of credit card, all aggravated misdemeanors. According to court records, during the...
KBUR
Six Keokuk residents arrested on drug charges
Keokuk, IA- The Lee County Narcotics Task Force has reported the arrests of three Keokuk men and three Keokuk women on felony and misdemeanor drug charges. On Friday, September 16th, the Lee County Narcotics Task Force executed a search warrant in the 1300 block of Cedar Street in Keokuk. As...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KCRG.com
Bloomfield woman injured after being hit by a truck west of Eldon
ELDON, Iowa (KYOU) - A woman was airlifted to the hospital after being hit by a GMC box truck early Thursday morning. The Wapello County Sheriff’s Office said it happened just after 5 a.m. on Highway 16, west of Eldon. Officials said the truck hit Makayla White, 29, of...
KBUR
A policeman in southern Iowa has been fired for conduct unbecoming to an officer
Centerville, IA- A policeman in southern Iowa has been fired for conduct unbecoming to an officer. Radio Iowa reports that Chief Tom Demry of the Centerville Police Department said in press release that Officer Jacob Downs, a member of the department since 2017, was terminated on Thursday following an internal investigation for “violation of department general orders.”
KCRG.com
Arrest made in 2020 unattended death investigation in Montezuma
MONTEZUMA, Iowa (KCRG) - The Poweshiek County Sheriff’s Office said it has made an arrest following an investigation into the 2020 death of a 28-year-old woman in Montezuma. In a press release, the sheriff’s office said the investigation started on January 28, 2020, when deputies were called to 200 East Harrison Street where a woman died.
KCCI.com
Murder charges filed after Iowa man dies from parking lot assault
OTTUMWA, Iowa — Ottumwa police say an assault victim has died, and the person responsible has been charged with murder. According to police, Leon Stewart assaulted Grant Cochran in a Casey's parking lot on Sunday. Cochran was taken to an Iowa City hospital, where he died Wednesday morning. Stewart...
KBOE Radio
CENTRAL COLLEGE MUSIC AND THEATRE PROGRAMS SET FOR OCTOBER
PELLA — Central College’s music and theater programs will showcase five events in October. As a new addition to Homecoming festivities, the musical theatre program welcomes the public to a production of the musical comedy, “Lend Me a Tenor,” 7 p.m. on Oct. 5-8, in Kruidenier Center Theatre. C.D. Adamson, associate professor of theatre, will direct the production.
Comments / 1