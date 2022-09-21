The Canadian Perspectives on Environmental Noise Survey (CPENS), conducted between April 12th, 2021 and May 25th, 2021 coincided with the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. Canadians 18Â years of age and older (n"‰="‰6647) reported the degree to which the pandemic affected their physical health, mental health, stress, annoyance toward environmental and indoor noise, and overall well-being. Depending on the outcome evaluated, between 18 and 67% of respondents reported the measure as "somewhat" or "much worse" due to the pandemic. Stress was most affected, followed by mental health, overall well-being, physical health, annoyance toward environmental noise and annoyance toward indoor noise. Logistic regression models indicated that province, geographic region (rural/remote, suburban, urban), age, gender, poor physical/mental health, heart disease, a history of high sleep disturbance (in general) or diagnosed sleep disorders, anxiety/depression, working/schooling from home, and being retired significantly impacted the odds of reporting a worsening by the pandemic to varying degrees and directions, depending on the outcome. Indigenous status was unrelated to any of the modelled outcomes. Future research could address some of the noted study limitations and provide the data to determine if the observations on the reported measures of health are temporary, or long-lasting.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 8 HOURS AGO