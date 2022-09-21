ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Start of Fall Brings Falling Temps

By The Weather Authority
WTVR CBS 6
 3 days ago
RICHMOND, Va. -- Skies will remain mostly clear overnight, with lows in the mid to upper 60s. Thursday will be hot again with highs ranging from the low 80s in far northern VA, to the low/mid 90s across southern VA. A strong cold front will move through with scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly from late morning through around 6 p.m. Isolated storms could have strong gusts. The main timing for the Richmond area will be from 1 PM to 4 PM.

The autumnal equinox occurs at 9:04 p.m. Thursday evening, and much cooler and less humid air will move in for Friday. Morning lows will range from the mid 40s to mid 50s, and highs will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s, and lows Friday night will be in the 40s to around 50. A few isolated upper 30s are possible. This will be the coolest weather since May.

Our next chance of rain will be late Sunday into early Monday. After getting back into the 80s on Sunday, it will turn cooler again for much of next week.

Tropics: Hurricane Fiona is now a category 4 storm, and the center is expected to pass just west of Bermuda Thursday.

Tropical Storm Gaston will remain in the Atlantic near the Azores.

A disturbance is tracking westward towards the Caribbean, and is expected to develop further. The next name on the Atlantic list is Hermine. Computer models take this system through the Caribbean and then into the eastern Gulf Of Mexico. More information can be found in the CBS 6 Hurricane Tracker.

