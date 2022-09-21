ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brother Bludgeoned Younger Sister To Death For Visiting Neighbor

A 17-year-old boy in India's westernmost Gujarat state clubbed his younger sister to death with a wooden stick after the victim visited their neighbor, according to police. The boy reprimanded his 14-year-old sibling Wednesday because the latter left their home in the city of Gandhidham earlier that day, the newspaper the Times of India reported.
