CBS 58
58 Hometowns: We're taking the tour to Pleasant Prairie and Milwaukee's Bronzeville neighborhood!
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- CBS 58 is heading to Pleasant Prairie on Tuesday, Sept. 27 and the Bronzeville neighborhood on Thursday, Sept. 29 as part of our CBS 58 Hometowns tour. Where do we need to stop while we're there? Send your recommendations to Hometowns@cbs58.com, or comment on our posts on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
wnanews.com
Longtime Milwaukee business manager Bonnie Porter dies at 69
Bonnie Rae Porter, longtime business manager for The (Milwaukee) Daily Reporter, died on Aug. 4, at the Northwest Community Hospital in Arlington Heights, Ill. She was 69. Porter was born on Sept. 3, 1952, in Chicago to Charles B. and Marie M. Niemiec Gundlach. In December 2007, she joined The Daily Reporter, where she worked as the business manager until her retirement in 2020.
CBS 58
Questions soon being accepted for new Twin Cities - Milwaukee - Chicago rail project
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The trek between the Twin Cities, Milwaukee and Chicago is set to become a bit more flexible with a new round-trip passenger rail service being added by 2025, and those who are interested will have the opportunity to offer direct input during public involvement meetings later this year.
CBS 58
Take to the lanes to bowl for a cure this Sunday
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The village of Richfield in Washington County is hosting a fundraiser this weekend where folks can bowl to benefit a worthy cause. The first annual National Ataxia Foundation Bowl for a Cure is taking place this Sunday. We were joined Thursday, Sept. 22 by several special guests to discuss the importance of the fundraiser, as well as why it is so important to battle ataxia:
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee's Festa Italiana; new location, same food and fun
MILWAUKEE - Get ready for a weekend of Italian food, culture and fun as Festa Italiana returns in a new location in Milwaukee. Brian Kramp is at the Italian Community Center (631 E. Chicago Street, Milwaukee) with a preview of this year’s event that plans to have the intimacy and charm of a traditional ethnic street festival.
CBS 58
Talks in progress for Port Washington Lighthouse preservation plans
PORT WASHINGTON, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Talks continue about a historic landmark that's been part of the Port Washington landscape for nearly 100 years. City officials want to clean up the lighthouse. But other changes being considered could really revise the lakefront's look. The lighthouse is on both the national...
CBS 58
Milwaukee Rep Theater gets major sponsorship deal for facility renovations
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The largest Wisconsin-based bank has just committed to helping the state's largest performing arts center get closer to its dream home. Associated Bank signed up for a $10 million, 20-year sponsorship for the Milwaukee Rep. Theatre. It's a full audience tonight for Titanic. Theatre-goers are already...
CBS 58
Coldest Morning For Most on This First Full Day of Fall
Even though the official start to the Fall Equinox came in at 8:03pm yesterday, today is our first FULL day of Autumn. Mother Nature spared no time in delivering that fall feel. Check out these morning lows:. This was the first morning in the 40s for Milwaukee since June 9th...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Glendale retail thefts, Milwaukee man arrested, officer honored
GLENDALE, Wis. - A Glendale police officer was recognized for apprehending a Milwaukee man wanted in connection with numerous retail thefts at Glendale businesses. According to police, Bobby Grady, 50, of Milwaukee, has racked up 11 cases in Milwaukee County and had warrants out of Waukesha County. Grady was arrested with two others on Aug. 7.
wuwm.com
Exploring the history of Milwaukee's 'Hooverville'
The 1930s were a volatile time for the nation, and Milwaukee was no exception. After a prosperous period during the Roaring '20s, the Great Depression gripped the city as massive unemployment, hunger and homelessness ran rampant under President Herbert Hoover. Bubbler Talk explores question asker Elizabeth Harrington's curiosity about Milwaukee...
Did You Know Wisconsin Was Once Home to an Egyptian Pyramid Experience?
I was today years old when I learned that an Egyptian-style pyramid exists in Beaver Dam, Wisconsin and that it once was a place where people dined, lived, and even attended church!. The Pyramid Supper Club in Beaver Dam, Wisconsin. I know several people who gave lake houses in the...
CBS 58
1 killed, 1 seriously injured in double shooting near 8th and Atkinson
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are investigating a double shooting that killed one man and seriously injured another Friday, Sept. 23. It happened around 12:23 p.m. near 8th and Atkinson. Police say the first victim, a 25-year-old Milwaukee man, was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries. The...
CBS 58
Cheese curd fanatics will have their own festival this weekend
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee's Walker's Point neighborhood will play host to a festival this weekend, one truly made for Wisconsinites. The event is called Squeak Fest, a celebration taking place in honor of Clock Shadow Creamery's 10th anniversary. To learn more about Squeak Fest, we were joined by Kristin Hueneke, executive chef for Lakefront Brewery, to discuss what to expect.
milwaukeerecord.com
In case you blinked, here are all the new and wonderful things they’re building in Milwaukee (September 4-17)
Depending on which news sources you follow, Milwaukee is going through either a “renaissance” or a “reinvention.” Or maybe it’s a “reboot” or a “reimagining,” like that crappy Tim Burton version of Planet Of The Apes. However you want to define it, it’s safe to say that Milwaukee is currently building a lot of new and wonderful things.
Milwaukee Tattoo Arts Festival 2022: Events, tickets and ink-galore
Hundreds of tattoo artists and tattoo enthusiasts will be gathering at the Wisconsin Center at the end of September for the 12th Annual Milwaukee Tattoo Arts Festival.
kenosha.com
Kenosha Eats: Monkey Fries
With a proven track record in marketing and operations in the local restaurant industry, Tagliapietra shares his love of Kenosha and all of its tasty offerings through his weekly food column. The Restaurant:. Siebert’s Pub, 8403 Antioch Road, is well known as a gathering place in Salem for its unique...
wuwm.com
Asian-Latino restaurants find a home in Milwaukee
In the kitchen of AsianRican Foods, a cook fires up some carne frita, big hunks of fried pork. It reminds me of a Chinese dish: roast pork belly. While pork sizzles in the fryer, she makes mofongo to go with it, pounding fried plantains with chicharron, spices, and lots of garlic.
Festa Italiana 2022: What to know about this year's festival in Milwaukee
Against all odds, Milwaukee's Festa Italiana is returning in 2022, though not at the usual time and place.
Milwaukee Brewers fans honor retired K-9 battling terminal illness
Thousands of fans and the Milwaukee Brewers honored the retired St. Francis Police K-9 named Bane during the national anthem before Wednesday's home game.
CBS 58
Kenosha begins 3-year $100 million fiberoptic infrastructure project; promises faster internet
KENOSHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Friday, Sept. 23, the city of Kenosha geared up for faster internet after partnering with outside help, starting a $100 million project over the span of three years. The city partnered with SiFi networks, a privately-owned telecommunications company. "It's two things -- its equity, for...
