Read full article on original website
Related
Laver Cup order of play with Novak Djokovic, Andy Murray and Matteo Berrettini in action
The glorious departure from the touring world of tennis of Roger Federer came and went on Friday as he bowed out alongside Rafael Nadal at the Laver Cup, but there’s still another day of on-court action to come.While the Swiss legend hinted at a farewell tour to come, his days aiming to win Grand Slams are over - with others here at the O2 in London now hopeful of taking his place, including the likes of Stefan Tsitsipas and Casper Ruud. Novak Djokovic is also of course very much at the top table still and he was in fine...
Laver Cup schedule: Order of play, results and more from Roger Federer’s final tournament
The Laver Cup has already been the scene of tears, emotion and some superb tennis across the weekend, but the final day of action at the O2 in London will see whether Team Europe or Team World triumph in the 2022 event.While the on-court action is of course all-important, there’s no question that the final appearance, and subsequent retirement, of sporting legend Roger Federer has been the central focus of all involved.On Day 1 both teams claimed two points apiece, with Andy Murray defeated in his singles match and Federer losing his doubles encounter alongside Rafael Nadal, while on...
Denmark vs France live stream: How to watch Nations League fixture online and on TV tonight
France know they need to produce a good performance as they head to Denmark in the Nations League on Sunday, with relegation still a possibility.Didier Deschamps’ side are only a point ahead of Austria heading into the final round of fixtures, following their 2-0 win over them earlier this week.Denmark on the other hand are still aiming to top Group A1; they are one point behind Croatia and have the confidence which comes from having already beaten France earlier in the group.With both these nations set to feature at the World Cup it’s the last meaningful fixture for both before...
Jack Welsby backs Jonny Lomax for England call after Grand Final heroics
Jonny Lomax is preparing to play through the pain barrier to help England’s bid to win the Rugby League World Cup, according to his St Helens team-mate Jack Welsby.Lomax was coy about his chances of making Shaun Wane’s squad after delivering a man-of-the-match performance as Saints beat Leeds 24-12 at Old Trafford to become the first team to win four back-to-back Grand Finals.The 31-year-old half-back has battled through the season despite a ruptured bicep he sustained during Saints’ Super League win over Salford in April, and will consult with the club’s medical staff once the celebrations end.Welsby, who is almost...
Comments / 0