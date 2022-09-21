ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

Comments / 0

Related
WKMI

What Do You Call A Person From Kalamazoo?

This question has hounded me since I've moved here. Every town or city I've lived in, it's been relatively easy to identify ourselves - Wichitan, Oklahoman (or Okie), Duncanite, Ardmoron, etc. But Kalamazoo is a different animal, and a mouthful at times. So, what do people who live here actually...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WKMI

Barrios Tacos Tequila & Whiskey Opening in Downtown Kalamazoo

Tacos and Tequila go hand in hand, as someone who gets together on a weekly basis with friends for Taco Tuesday, I can tell you that statement is absolutely true. Whether you like chorizo, steak, chicken, ground beef, or any other kind of taco, a margarita or a few for that matter can always make the occasion better. If you're feeling bold you can always take tequila shots straight, with a dash of salt, and a bite of lime.
KALAMAZOO, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Business
Kalamazoo, MI
Government
Kalamazoo, MI
Business
Local
Michigan Government
City
Kalamazoo, MI
swmichigandining.com

Scotts Country Store and Deli

Scotts is on the way to Vicksburg from Kalamazoo….right?. I had an assignment in Vicksburg last Friday night but I also had some time when I was done in Kalamazoo and when I needed to get to Vicksburg. I’ve pretty much tapped out all of the restaurants in Vicksburg that would be open at that time so I widened the search looking for a place to eat that I haven’t been to yet.
SCOTTS, MI
WKMI

Fido Motors Café Is A Kalamazoo Hole In The Wall Coffee Shop

Driving to work every day can be one of the most calming, important, and insightful times in your day. I know I love to take this time to be happy for another day, prepare myself for the day ahead, and to take in everything around me. In the past few months due to all the construction, I have decided to start taking one route to work and another route home to avoid traffic.
KALAMAZOO, MI
swmichigandining.com

Zoo City Beastro

We’ve been really lazy on weekends lately. We’ve spent a big part of our summer not doing anything on Saturday’s because L has wanted to go to open skate at Wings West. The Saturday night open skate is $8 for two hours and during the summer, there’s hardly anyone there.
PORTAGE, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#According To You#Natural Health Center
grmag.com

Things to do in Grand Rapids this weekend

“Boblo Boats: A Detroit Ferry Tale” explores the rich history of the Boblo Island amusement park and its iconic ferries. The film opens on Friday, Sept. 23 at Celebration Cinema North. The documentary is narrated from the perspective of the beloved steamboat SS Columbia. The documentary follows the efforts...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
kzookids.com

Best New Restaurants in Kalamazoo: Your Fave New Dining Spots

We are lucky to live in Kalamazoo with so many culinary masterpieces nearby. While we LOVE our restaurants (6600+ votes for the best restaurants in Kalamazoo support that notion), we never settle for good enough when it comes to our food. And neither do our local restaurant owners: even during...
KALAMAZOO, MI
grmag.com

Cheers to 25 years

Brett VanderKamp is steadfast in his push to make New Holland Brewing Company one that lasts for the ages. It’s already fair to say few Michigan breweries have impacted the brewing world like New Holland has in its first 25 years. The brewery’s Dragon’s Milk Bourbon Barrel Aged Stout helped define a category as the first to hit shelves year-round.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
WKMI

Bad News K-Zoo: National Beer Shortage Incoming

Kalamazoo and beer are like peanut butter and chocolate. Great on their own, but together it just makes too much sense. However, one side of the illustrious duo may take a bit of a siesta, or at the very least, become a very expensive date. According to Axios, a supply...
KALAMAZOO, MI
MLive

48-unit condo development could be coming to west side of Kalamazoo County

KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI — A 48-unit condo development northeast of the Stadium Drive/9th Street intersection could be on the way to the west side of Kalamazoo County. If approved, Sunset Pointe Condominiums would consist of a total of 48 units, with two units each inside two dozen, separate 4,250-square-foot duplex condominium buildings. In addition to the residences — each of which would have its own attached two-car garage and driveway space for a third vehicle — there would be a clubhouse, community pool, associated parking lot and a pedestrian trail system.
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
WKMI

RV/Trailer Capital Of The World Is In Michigan’s Backyard

There is no doubt that the Midwest is known for rural roads with miles of woods between towns and even neighbors. Elkhart, Indiana would appear to the passers-by eye as just another of these rural towns. After all, with bustling Amish and Mennonite communities the covered horse and buggies wouldn’t give the impression that for every two RV’s seen on the road, one of them was built in Elkhart County.
ELKHART, IN
WKMI

WKMI

Kalamazoo, MI
6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WKMI has the best news coverage for Kalamazoo, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy