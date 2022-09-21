Read full article on original website
Have You Eaten At These Ghost Kitchens In The Kalamazoo Area?
I was scrolling through Uber Eats the other night, and noticed a new place that no one had talked about in Kalamazoo yet - Leo's Italian Kitchen. The food looked good, sounded good, it had pretty positive reviews, so I gave it a shot. It wasn't bad at all, especially...
What Do You Call A Person From Kalamazoo?
This question has hounded me since I've moved here. Every town or city I've lived in, it's been relatively easy to identify ourselves - Wichitan, Oklahoman (or Okie), Duncanite, Ardmoron, etc. But Kalamazoo is a different animal, and a mouthful at times. So, what do people who live here actually...
This Is Michigan's Best Grocery Store
Love Food compiled a list of the best grocery store in every state.
Barrios Tacos Tequila & Whiskey Opening in Downtown Kalamazoo
Tacos and Tequila go hand in hand, as someone who gets together on a weekly basis with friends for Taco Tuesday, I can tell you that statement is absolutely true. Whether you like chorizo, steak, chicken, ground beef, or any other kind of taco, a margarita or a few for that matter can always make the occasion better. If you're feeling bold you can always take tequila shots straight, with a dash of salt, and a bite of lime.
Former J. Gardella's building to be new French-style restaurant, parts of bar sold to movie set
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — One of the oldest storefronts along Ionia Avenue in downtown Grand Rapids is officially getting a new life. Plus part of it's history will be used in a national movie set. The 3-story building at 11 Ionia Avenue SW was built in 1890. In 1996,...
Scotts Country Store and Deli
Scotts is on the way to Vicksburg from Kalamazoo….right?. I had an assignment in Vicksburg last Friday night but I also had some time when I was done in Kalamazoo and when I needed to get to Vicksburg. I’ve pretty much tapped out all of the restaurants in Vicksburg that would be open at that time so I widened the search looking for a place to eat that I haven’t been to yet.
Fido Motors Café Is A Kalamazoo Hole In The Wall Coffee Shop
Driving to work every day can be one of the most calming, important, and insightful times in your day. I know I love to take this time to be happy for another day, prepare myself for the day ahead, and to take in everything around me. In the past few months due to all the construction, I have decided to start taking one route to work and another route home to avoid traffic.
Zoo City Beastro
We’ve been really lazy on weekends lately. We’ve spent a big part of our summer not doing anything on Saturday’s because L has wanted to go to open skate at Wings West. The Saturday night open skate is $8 for two hours and during the summer, there’s hardly anyone there.
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Renzema’s Bakery sells old school doughnuts, breads
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI – Fresh doughnuts, breads and cookies fill the shelves at Renzema’s Bakery. Renzema’s Bakery, 214 Link Lane in Parchment, is a popular stop for people in the morning. They can grab a cup of coffee and a sweet treat to start the day. Doug...
Things to do in Grand Rapids this weekend
“Boblo Boats: A Detroit Ferry Tale” explores the rich history of the Boblo Island amusement park and its iconic ferries. The film opens on Friday, Sept. 23 at Celebration Cinema North. The documentary is narrated from the perspective of the beloved steamboat SS Columbia. The documentary follows the efforts...
Best New Restaurants in Kalamazoo: Your Fave New Dining Spots
We are lucky to live in Kalamazoo with so many culinary masterpieces nearby. While we LOVE our restaurants (6600+ votes for the best restaurants in Kalamazoo support that notion), we never settle for good enough when it comes to our food. And neither do our local restaurant owners: even during...
Cheers to 25 years
Brett VanderKamp is steadfast in his push to make New Holland Brewing Company one that lasts for the ages. It’s already fair to say few Michigan breweries have impacted the brewing world like New Holland has in its first 25 years. The brewery’s Dragon’s Milk Bourbon Barrel Aged Stout helped define a category as the first to hit shelves year-round.
Do You Remember These Popular Bars That Were On Ionia Ave?
I moved to Grand Rapids when I was 21 and after meeting friends through different sports leagues I ended up spending many Friday and Saturday nights downtown at bars on Ionia Ave. Fast forward to the present day, I'm now married to my wife Lindsey for the past seven years...
Things to Do: World's Largest Food Truck Rally rolling into Ionia
The World's Largest Food Truck Rally is coming close to home. This Saturday from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. it will be rolling into the Ionia Free Fair.
West Michigan’s first public stargazing observatory ready to open
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – A grand opening is scheduled for Oct. 8 to celebrate the finished construction of a free, public observatory in West Michigan. The grand opening will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. Oct. 8, at the new Hemlock Crossing Public Observatory, which is located at Ottawa County’s Hemlock Crossing Park at 8115 W. Olive Road in West Olive.
Two Men and a Truck moves into new 17,000-square-foot facility in Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, MI — Less than a year after breaking ground on a new 17,000 square-foot facility, Two Men and a Truck is completely moved into its new digs on the east side of Kalamazoo. The company on Wednesday morning celebrates the opening of the new facility, located at 3521...
Bad News K-Zoo: National Beer Shortage Incoming
Kalamazoo and beer are like peanut butter and chocolate. Great on their own, but together it just makes too much sense. However, one side of the illustrious duo may take a bit of a siesta, or at the very least, become a very expensive date. According to Axios, a supply...
48-unit condo development could be coming to west side of Kalamazoo County
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI — A 48-unit condo development northeast of the Stadium Drive/9th Street intersection could be on the way to the west side of Kalamazoo County. If approved, Sunset Pointe Condominiums would consist of a total of 48 units, with two units each inside two dozen, separate 4,250-square-foot duplex condominium buildings. In addition to the residences — each of which would have its own attached two-car garage and driveway space for a third vehicle — there would be a clubhouse, community pool, associated parking lot and a pedestrian trail system.
RV/Trailer Capital Of The World Is In Michigan’s Backyard
There is no doubt that the Midwest is known for rural roads with miles of woods between towns and even neighbors. Elkhart, Indiana would appear to the passers-by eye as just another of these rural towns. After all, with bustling Amish and Mennonite communities the covered horse and buggies wouldn’t give the impression that for every two RV’s seen on the road, one of them was built in Elkhart County.
Auto supplier to move manufacturing to Mexico, cut 74 jobs near Grand Rapids
Automotive supplier NBHX Trim Group plans to close its plant in Kent County and lay off 74 employees as it moves manufacturing to Mexico. The company will begin the permanent job cuts at the end of October and continue until the plant closes in April, according to a WARN notice filed with the state.
