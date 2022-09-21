Read full article on original website
Related
Laver Cup schedule: Order of play, results and more from Roger Federer’s final tournament
The Laver Cup has already been the scene of tears, emotion and some superb tennis across the weekend, but the final day of action at the O2 in London will see whether Team Europe or Team World triumph in the 2022 event.While the on-court action is of course all-important, there’s no question that the final appearance, and subsequent retirement, of sporting legend Roger Federer has been the central focus of all involved.On Day 1 both teams claimed two points apiece, with Andy Murray defeated in his singles match and Federer losing his doubles encounter alongside Rafael Nadal, while on...
Is Denmark vs France on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Nations League fixture
Kylian Mbappe and Co need to produce a performance and a positive result to ensure they do not suffer a shock relegation from the Nations League Group A1 on Sunday.France football travel to Denmark football in the final round of games, with top spot Croatia heading to bottom nation Austria in the other game.Didier Deschamps’ side did beat Austria in midweek, while Croatia just edged out Denmark, but both the top two and bottom two only have a point between them so there’s still much to sort out from an intriguing quartet.Both France and Denmark are off to the Qatar...
