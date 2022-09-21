Read full article on original website
scitechdaily.com
Alzheimer’s Breakthrough: A New Genetic Link Confirmed
The groundbreaking research that established the connection between Alzheimer’s Disease and gut health may enable earlier diagnosis and new treatment options. People who have digestive problems may be at a higher risk of acquiring Alzheimer’s disease (AD). The connection between the two has been verified by a groundbreaking Edith Cowan University (ECU) study, which might also enable early identification and new treatment options.
healio.com
FDA grants orphan drug designation to novel bispecific antibody for pancreatic cancer
The FDA granted orphan drug designation to ATG-101 for the treatment of pancreatic cancer, according to a press release from the agent’s manufacturer. ATG-101 (Antengene), a novel PD-L1/4-1BB bispecific antibody, has been designed to block the binding of immunosuppressive PD-1/PD-L1 and conditionally induce 4-1BB stimulation, causing activation of antitumor immune effectors and conferring enhanced antitumor activity, according to an Antengene press release. The agent has shown significant antitumor activity in animal models of resistant tumors and those that progressed on anti-PD-1/PD-L1 therapy, and it exhibited an excellent safety profile in toxicology studies, the press release stated.
U.S. FDA approves bluebird bio's gene therapy for a rare neurological disorder
Sept 16 - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved Bluebird bio's (BLUE.O) gene therapy for the treatment of a rare neurological disorder, the company said late on Friday.
pharmacytimes.com
Study: Medical Cannabis May Have Far-Reaching Benefits for Neurological Disorders
Research suggests cannabis can improve quality of life for patients who suffer from pain and neurological disorders. Medical cannabis may improve the symptoms of neurological disorders and pain-related ailments, according to research published in Frontiers in Pharmacology. In the large, online study conducted by Realm of Caring and researchers at the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, medical cannabis was found to improve quality of life in patients who did not find relief using traditional treatment.1.
MedicalXpress
Landmark study of biomarker data may enable better treatment for early onset dementia
Frontotemporal dementia (FTD), a common form of early-onset dementia, is marked by impairments in behavior, language, and sometimes motor function. Unlike Alzheimer's Disease (AD), researchers and clinicians have been unable to accurately predict the onset of symptoms for individuals having a familial form of the condition. While there has been...
Study: New Alzheimer's diagnoses more common among seniors who have had COVID
MIAMI - A recent study of more than 6 million people 65 and older found that seniors who had Covid-19 had a substantially higher risk of being diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease within a year. The study does not show that Covid-19 causes Alzheimer's, but it adds to the growing body...
Medical News Today
What is the best medication for dementia?
“Dementia” is a broad term for several conditions that affect a person’s ability to think and reason. Medications that doctors use to treat dementia either help slow disease progression or treat the symptoms. Dementia is not one specific condition. Instead, the term refers to a variety of diseases...
pharmacytimes.com
FDA Approves Eflapegrastism-xnst Injection for Adult Patients with Non-Myeloid Malignancies
Eflapegrastism-xnst injection (Rolvedon, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals) is indicated to lower the incidence of infection, as demonstrated by febrile neutropenia, in adult patients with non-myeloid malignancies. The FDA has approved eflapegrastism-xnst injection (Rolvedon, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals) to reduce the incidence of infection, as demonstrated by febrile neutropenia, in adult patients with non-myeloid malignancies...
sciencealert.com
Alzheimer's Might Not Actually Be a Brain Disease, Expert Says
The pursuit of a cure for Alzheimer's disease is becoming an increasingly competitive and contentious quest with recent years witnessing several important controversies. In July 2022, Science magazine reported that a key 2006 research paper, published in the prestigious journal Nature, which identified a subtype of brain protein called beta-amyloid as the cause of Alzheimer's, may have been based on fabricated data.
Medical News Today
What to know about cognitive tests for dementia
There is no single test for diagnosing disorders causing dementia. Doctors use several tests and assessments to determine the cause of the person’s symptoms and rule out other possible conditions. Dementia is a general term for the loss of a range of mental abilities, including memory, language, reasoning, and...
msn.com
Why Lewy Body Dementia Is Hard To Diagnose
Dementia encompasses a group of diseases marked by symptoms of cognitive impairment, often accompanied by mood and behavioral issues (per Dementia Society). Some of the most common hallmarks of dementia are memory loss, hallucinations, and agitation. Lewy body dementia is hard to diagnose, and until recently, Lewy body was commonly misdiagnosed as Alzheimer's or Parkinson's disease.
MedicalXpress
Lenabasum, a cannabinoid receptor agonist, is an effective and safe treatment for amyopathic dermatomyositis
A recent study in the Journal of Investigative Dermatology describes the success of using lenabasum, a cannabinoid receptor type 2 (CB2) agonist that triggers the resolution of inflammation, to treat amyopathic dermatomyositis. This phase 2 trial, the first double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled research on skin-predominant dermatomyositis, tested the potential benefits of activating the endocannabinoid system to reduce the inflammation causing the symptoms. More than 40% of the patients taking lenabasum demonstrated significant improvements.
Futurity
Exercise hormone stops Parkinson’s symptoms in mice
A hormone secreted into the blood during endurance, or aerobic, exercise reduces levels of a protein linked to Parkinson’s disease and halts movement problems in mice, researchers report. Parkinson’s disease, a neurologic condition that causes people to lose control over their muscles and movements, affects about 1 million people...
cancernetwork.com
FDA Grants Priority Review to Tucatinib Plus Trastuzumab for Previously Treated HER2+ Metastatic CRC
Patients with previously treated, metastatic, HER2-positive colorectal cancer may benefit from treatment with tucatinib and trastuzumab, which was granted priority review by the FDA. Tucatinib (Tukysa) and trastuzumab (Herceptin) was granted priority review by the FDA as a treatment for patients with HER2-positive metastatic colorectal cancer (CRC) who have undergone...
healio.com
Patients with AS receiving TNF inhibitors have lower rates of Alzheimer’s disease
Although ankylosing spondylitis correlates with higher rates of Alzheimer’s disease, patients who receive TNF inhibitors are less likely to develop the neurologic disorder, according to data published in Pharmacological Research. “There is very little knowledge regarding the neurological morbidity in AS patients, although the latter has been reported to...
Experimental drug shows signs of slowing motor neurone disease
An experimental drug for motor neurone disease (MND) has shown signs of slowing the progress of the devastating illness in a landmark trial. The results provide fresh hope after a phase-three trial of the same drug had previously failed to make a meaningful difference to patient outcomes after six months of treatment.
MedicalXpress
Researchers identify potential gene marker for treating pancreatic cancer
Researchers at Mayo Clinic Comprehensive Cancer Center have identified a gene marker that may lead to a more effective, precision treatment for pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC). The researcher's findings are published in Nature Cancer. "Pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma is one of the most lethal cancers," says the paper's senior author Zhenkun...
Study: Waist-to-hip ratio should replace BMI to measure healthy weight
Sept. 21 (UPI) -- New research suggests that waist-to-hip ratio, and not body mass index is a better measure of healthy weight -- and may predict early death better than BMI. The researchers urge using the new method to replace BMI, which the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has called "an inexpensive and easy tool" because that calculation requires only a person's height and weight.
healthpodcastnetwork.com
Ep 4: Treatments for Parkinson’s Disease, and the Role of Clinical Trials
Ep 4: Treatments for Parkinson’s Disease, and the Role of Clinical Trials. There’s no cure for Parkinson’s disease, but there are ways to manage it and treat symptoms. In this episode, we explore how different types of medications can help, and the importance of clinical trials in progressing treatment options.
15 Signs of a Vitamin B12 Deficiency You Should Know
Symptoms of low B12 can vary from person to person but may include fatigue, tremors, confusion and a swollen, red tongue. Here are the common signs to know.
