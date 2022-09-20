ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Lil Baby Ignores Paparazzo Questions About Canceled Show After Videos Surface of Him Partying

Lil Baby was mum when recently questioned by a paparazzo about missing a recent festival in Vancouver. On Tuesday (Sept. 20), TMZ caught up with Lil Baby and his crew in Beverly Hills, Calif. The celebrity news site's cameraperson proceeded to query the rapper as to why he didn't make his scheduled appearance at the 2022 Breakout Festival despite being filmed partying in Las Vegas the night before.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
