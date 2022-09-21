ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Cruces, NM

Abraham Romero Funeral Procession Planned for Saturday

Las Cruces police and other area law enforcement will help escort Organ Mountain High School student-athlete Abraham Romero and his family on Saturday, Sept. 24, from church services on the East Mesa to his final resting place at St. Joseph’s Cemetery. The funeral procession, from the church to the...
Discover Las Cruces Public Art with a Scavenger Hunt

The Las Cruces Public Art Program introduces “Discover Las Cruces Public Art,” a public art audio stories pilot program, with a scavenger hunt beginning Oct. 3, 2022, through the end of the October. Nine public art pieces from the Las Cruces public art collection were chosen by the...
