Saltillo turns 200: City celebrating with River Day event, barbecue contest and music festival
Saltillo is celebrating its 200th birthday this weekend. The birthday celebration Saturday, Sept. 24, is part of Saltillo’s annual River Day event, which is returning after a two year hiatus due to the Covid pandemic. Saltillo’s River Day is an all-day festival honoring the city’s history and river heritage....
Event Calendar
District 3 Community Center; 491 Hinton Road; Counce. Card games for seniors only every Friday. Topics include situational awareness, basic self defense, and basic restraint escape. Light refreshments will be served. Registration not require but requested by calling 731-645-7907.
