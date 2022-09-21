Read full article on original website
Catfish Derby benefit concert set for Saturday in downtown Savannah
A special benefit concert will be held in downtown Savannah this weekend. The first Catfish Derby benefit concert series was created by the Hardin County Leadership Class of 2021 and it features Chelsea Rhodes, Chandler Stephens and Mighty Swell. The show’s headliners are Deana Carter and Hardin County’s country star Darryl Worley and Friends.
Event Calendar
District 3 Community Center; 491 Hinton Road; Counce. Card games for seniors only every Friday. Topics include situational awareness, basic self defense, and basic restraint escape. Light refreshments will be served. Registration not require but requested by calling 731-645-7907.
