A Hidden Markov Model reveals magnetoencephalography spectral frequency-specific abnormalities of brain state power and phase-coupling in neuropathic pain

Read full article on original website
Related
Nature.com
‘Papermill alarm’ software flags potentially fake papers
The text-analysis tool could be used to help detect bogus research submitted to journals. You have full access to this article via your institution. A software tool that analyses the titles and abstracts of scientific papers and detects text similar to that found in bogus articles is gaining interest from publishers.
Yogurt company Siggi's will pay one person $50,000 to move to Iceland and follow a 4-day work week as its 'Chief Simplicity Officer'
The person will also suggest new yogurt flavors inspired by Icelandic food and document their trips to see the Northern Lights and nature in Iceland.
Nature.com
Parkinson's disease-associated, sex-specific changes in DNA methylation at PARK7 (DJ-1), SLC17A6 (VGLUT2), PTPRN2 (IA-2Î²), and NR4A2 (NURR1) in cortical neurons
Evidence for epigenetic regulation playing a role in Parkinson's disease (PD) is growing, particularly for DNA methylation. Approximately 90% of PD cases are due to a complex interaction between age, genes, and environmental factors, and epigenetic marks are thought to mediate the relationship between aging, genetics, the environment, and disease risk. To date, there are a small number of published genome-wide studies of DNA methylation in PD, but none accounted for cell type or sex in their analyses. Given the heterogeneity of bulk brain tissue samples and known sex differences in PD risk, progression, and severity, these are critical variables to account for. In this genome-wide analysis of DNA methylation in an enriched neuronal population from PD postmortem parietal cortex, we report sex-specific PD-associated methylation changes in PARK7 (DJ-1), SLC17A6 (VGLUT2), PTPRN2 (IA-2Î²), NR4A2 (NURR1), and other genes involved in developmental pathways, neurotransmitter packaging and release, and axon and neuron projection guidance.
Nature.com
Short-term local predictions of COVID-19 in the United Kingdom using dynamic supervised machine learning algorithms
Short-term prediction of COVID-19 epidemics is crucial to decision making. We aimed to develop supervised machine-learning algorithms on multiple digital metrics including symptom search trends, population mobility, and vaccination coverage to predict local-level COVID-19 growth rates in the UK. Methods. Using dynamic supervised machine-learning algorithms based on log-linear regression, we...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Nature.com
Structural and functional retinal alterations in patients with paranoid schizophrenia
Ophthalmological methods have increasingly raised the interest of neuropsychiatric specialists. While the integrity of the retinal cell functions can be evaluated with the electroretinogram (ERG), optical coherence tomography (OCT) allows a structural investigation of retinal layer thicknesses. Previous studies indicate possible functional and structural retinal alterations in patients with schizophrenia. Twenty-five patients with paranoid schizophrenia and 25 healthy controls (HC) matched for age, sex, and smoking status participated in this study. Both, ERG and OCT were applied to obtain further insights into functional and structural retinal alterations. A significantly reduced a-wave amplitude and thickness of the corresponding para- and perifoveal outer nuclear layer (ONL) was detected in patients with paranoid schizophrenia with a positive correlation between both measurement parameters. Amplitude and peak time of the photopic negative response (PhNR) and thickness of the parafoveal ganglion cell layer (GCL) were decreased in patients with schizophrenia compared to HC. Our results show both structural and functional retinal differences between patients with paranoid schizophrenia and HC. We therefore recommend the comprehensive assessment of the visual system of patients with schizophrenia, especially to further investigate the effect of antipsychotic medication, the duration of illness, or other factors such as inflammatory or neurodegenerative processes. Moreover, longitudinal studies are required to investigate whether the functional alterations precede the structural changes.
Nature.com
Reply to: Relationship of circulating Plasmodium falciparum lifecycle stage to circulating parasitemia and total parasite biomass
Replying to M. F. Duffy et al. Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-022-32996-5 (2022) We have recently reanalysed several P. falciparum transcriptomic datasets with approaches centred on the tight transcriptional pattern governing P. falciparum along its ~48"‰h intraerythrocytic asexual cycle, and we showed a relation between circulation of more developed parasites within each ~48"‰h asexual cycle and lower parasitaemias or milder malaria symptoms1. Previously unpublished data from Duffy and colleagues is not fully aligned with our published conclusions. Here we discuss their comments on our recent study.
Nature.com
Publisher Correction: Evolution of electronic and magnetic properties of SrIrO under strain
In the original version of this Article, all the figures (together with the captions) are inadvertently misplaced. Figures 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6 and 7 were wrongly placed in the positions of Figures 7, 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 and 6, respectively. This has been corrected in both the...
Nature.com
A unified Gaussian copula methodology for spatial regression analysis
Spatially referenced data arise in many fields, including imaging, ecology, public health, and marketing. Although principled smoothing or interpolation is paramount for many practitioners, regression, too, can be an important (or even the only or most important) goal of a spatial analysis. When doing spatial regression it is crucial to accommodate spatial variation in the response variable that cannot be explained by the spatially patterned explanatory variables included in the model. Failure to model both sources of spatial dependence-regression and extra-regression, if you will-can lead to erroneous inference for the regression coefficients. In this article I highlight an under-appreciated spatial regression model, namely, the spatial Gaussian copula regression model (SGCRM), and describe said model's advantages. Then I develop an intuitive, unified, and computationally efficient approach to inference for the SGCRM. I demonstrate the efficacy of the proposed methodology by way of an extensive simulation study along with analyses of a well-known dataset from disease mapping.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Nature.com
Revisiting life history and morphological proxies for early mammaliaform metabolic rates
Arising from E. Newham et al. Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-020-18898-4 (2020) Morganucodon and Kuehneotherium are two Late Triassic-Early Jurassic stem mammals that are often portrayed as possessing key mammalian characteristics such as multi-cusped molars1, respiratory turbinates, and Harderian glands (associated with grooming and maintaining insulatory pelage2). Newham et al.3 recently used synchrotron X-ray tomographic imaging of incremental tooth cementum to reconstruct the longevity of large series of Morganucodon and Kuehneotherium. They conclude that the maximum longevity of these animals was higher than that of similar-sized extant mammals. They infer that these animals must have had low metabolic rates, suggesting ectothermic metabolism, since, they claim, metabolic rates are inversely correlated with longevity. If true, this would mean that mammalian endothermic metabolism evolved tens of millions of years later than currently thought: deep in the Jurassic. We contend that high longevity cannot be taken as a proxy for low metabolic rates. In extant endotherms, theÂ highest metabolic rates characterize birds and bats, two clades that exhibit longer maximum lifespans than terrestrial mammals, which are characterized by lower metabolic rates. Available data likewise suggest that metabolic rates play little role in affecting longevity within and between tetrapod classes once the effects of body size are properly accounted for.
Nature.com
Author Correction: Identification of optimal dosing schedules of dacomitinib and osimertinib for a phase I/II trial in advanced EGFR-mutant non-small cell lung cancer
Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-021-23912-4, published online 17 June 2021. The original version of this Article contained an error in Fig. 1b, in which the mathematics were replaced by random symbols. In addition, the original version of this Article contained an error in Fig. 4, in which the shading representing predictions and interquartile ranges from mathematical modelling predictions was missing. This has been corrected in both the PDF and HTML versions of the Article.
Nature.com
Publisher Correction to: Recommendations on compiling test datasets for evaluating artificial intelligence solutions in pathology
Correction to: Modern Pathology https://doi.org/10.1038/s41379-022-01147-y, published online 10 September 2022. The "Competing interests" section was erroneously not transferred from the manuscript to the originally published version of the article. The "Competing interests" section should read: F.Z. is a shareholder of asgen GmbH. P.S. is a member of the supervisory board of asgen GmbH. All other authors declare that they have no conflict of interest. The original article has been corrected accordingly.
Nature.com
Endometrial polyps-neoplastic lesions or not? Is it time to close the files?
Endometrial polyps (EMPs) are benign lesions with disorganized proliferation of endometrial glands histologically displaying irregularly shaped glands, hypercellular, hypocellular, or fibrous stroma as well as thick-walled blood vessels. In a recent interesting contribution to this journal Sahoo et al. (2022)1 have addressed the question of driver mutations that may give...
Nature.com
Correction to: Integrating artificial intelligence in pathology: a qualitative interview study of users' experiences and expectations
Correction to: Modern Pathology https://doi.org/10.1038/s41379-022-01123-6, published online 04 August 2022. After the publication of the original article the authors came across two important errors in the manuscript: (1) probably an autocorrect has changed the funding agency's name from ''NWO'' to ''NOW'' (so the correct spelling is NWO) and (2) Sally Wyatt and Flora Lysen should be mentioned under ''contributions'' with ''We thank Sally Wyatt and Flora Lysen for their valuable comments on this work.'' The original article has been corrected.
Nature.com
Application of insecticides by soil drenching before seedling transplanting combined with anti-insect nets to control tobacco whitefly in tomato greenhouses
Application of chemical pesticides is currently the main effective method to control tobacco whitefly (Bemisa tabaci) in tomato in China. The B. tabaci control efficacy of three systemic insecticides (thiamethoxam, sulfoxaflor and cyantraniliprole) by pre-transplant soil drenching with anti-insect nets throughout the tomato growth period was evaluated in two tomato greenhouses in the suburbs of Beijing, China, in 2018 and 2019. In two greenhouse trials, thiamethoxam 25% water dispersible granules (WDG) at a field rate of 21Â g a.i./hm2, sulfoxaflor 22% aqueous"‚suspension (AS) at 18Â g a.i./hm2 or cyantraniliprole 10% oil-based suspension concentrate (OD) at 18Â g a.i./hm2 applied via soil drenching before seedling transplanting in combination with white anti-insect nets (50 mesh) all effectively controlled the damage to B. tabaci and resulted in a low density of adults and eggs during the entire growing season, which was significantly lower than application of thiamethoxam, sulfoxaflor or cyantraniliprole via soil drenching before seedling transplanting without anti-insect net treatments or anti-insect nets alone (P"‰<"‰0.05). All of the above treatments provided significantly better results than the untreated control (P"‰<"‰0.05). All chemically treated tomato fruits had acceptable insecticide residuals that were lower than the corresponding maximum residue limits. The results suggest that application of thiamethoxam 25% WDG at a field rate of 21Â g a.i./hm2, sulfoxaflor 22% AS at 18Â g a.i./hm2 or cyantraniliprole 10% OD at 18Â g a.i./hm2 by pre-transplant soil drenching combined with anti-insect nets could be recommended to control B. tabaci throughout the tomato growth period as part of integrated pest management programs in China.
Nature.com
Public opinion towards global distribution of COVID-19 vaccines - Data from Germany and the United States
This study gathered evidence from Germany and the United States on public opinion towards fair distribution of COVID-19 vaccines across the world. Analytical Hierarchy Process and discrete choice experiments were used for this purpose. The sample is nationally representative of adults (aged 18 and above) for both countries using quotas on age, gender, education, state, and COVID-19 vaccination rates at the time of the fieldwork (25 May 2021 to 26 June 2021). Overall 1,003 responses in Germany and 1,000 in the United States were collected.
‘An Impossible Task’: Finland’s Katja Gauriloff on Making ‘Je’vida,’ the First Skolt Sámi-Language Film
Finnish director Katja Gauriloff won the top prize this week at the Finnish Film Affair’s showcase of fiction works in progress for “Je’vida,” an intimate historical drama that is the first film ever shot in the Skolt Sámi language. The film centers on Iida, an elderly Skolt Sámi woman who finds herself in the process of selling her family’s old house and land while keeping her cultural heritage secret from her niece. It’s the story of a woman who has abandoned her past under the pressures of assimilation, weaving across three different historical eras to examine the fate of Finland’s Indigenous...
Nature.com
Collaborations across the globe
Geopolitical tensions are creating challenges for the international collaborations that research thrives on. Collaboration is vital in research, allowing more complex problems to be tackled and more sophisticated technology to be created. Collaboration can also take many forms. It can involve the exchange of ideas and expertise, or the sharing of equipment and materials. And it can connect researchers from different departments and disciplines, and from different countries and continents.
Nature.com
Longitudinal associations between physical activity and other health behaviours during the COVID-19 pandemic: a fixed effects analysis
Government enforced restrictions on movement during the COVID-19 pandemic are likely to have had profound impacts on the daily behaviours of many individuals, including physical activity (PA). Given the associations between PA and other health behaviours, changes in PA during the pandemic may have been detrimental for other health behaviours. This study aimed to evaluate whether changes in PA during and after the first national lockdown in the United Kingdom (UK) were associated with concurrent changes in alcohol consumption, sleep, nutrition quality, diet quantity and sedentary time. Data were derived from the UCL COVID-19 Social Study, in which 52,784 adults were followed weekly across 22Â weeks of the pandemic from 23rd March to 23rd August 2020. Fixed effects regression models showed that greater PA was positively associated with improved sleep and nutrition quality. However, increases in PA also showed modest associations with increased alcohol consumption and sedentary time. Encouraging people to engage in PA may lead to wider changes in other health behaviours in times of adversity. These associations could be a result of increases in available leisure time for many people during COVID-19 restrictions and are of ongoing importance given the emerging long-term changes to lifestyle and working patterns.
Nature.com
Exploring the sequential accumulation of metabolic syndrome components in adults
The metabolic syndrome (MetS) is diagnosed upon the manifestation of"‰â‰¥"‰3 out of 5 specific components, regardless of their combination. The sequence through which these components accumulate may serve to identify underlying pathophysiological mechanisms and improve MetS treatment. We aimed to explore whether there is a more frequent sequence of accumulation of components in adults. The cross-sectional data of the National Health Survey of Chile 2016"“2017 was analyzed. Subjects aged 18 to"‰<"‰65Â years, with body mass index"‰â‰¥"‰18.5Â kg/m2, having all MetS components measured, and not under drug treatment were included (n"‰="‰1944, 60% women). MetS components were operationalized based on harmonized criteria: elevated waist circumference (â‰¥"‰91Â cm for men,"‰â‰¥"‰83Â cm for women), reduced high-density lipoprotein cholesterol (HDL-C;"‰<"‰40Â mg/dL for men,"‰<"‰50Â mg/dL for women), elevated triglycerides (â‰¥"‰150Â mg/dL), elevated blood pressure (â‰¥"‰130Â mmHg for systolic, or"‰â‰¥"‰85Â mmHg for diastolic), and elevated glycemia (â‰¥"‰100Â mg/dL). Subjects were grouped according to the number of components. Then, the prevalence of the observed combinations was determined. In subjects with one component, the most prevalent was waist circumference (56.7%). In subjects with two, the most prevalent combination was waist circumference and HDL-C (50.8%), while in subjects with three components was waist circumference, HDL-C, and triglycerides (54.0%). Finally, in subjects with four, the most prevalent combination was waist circumference, HDL-C, triglycerides, and blood pressure (40.8%). This pattern suggests that the most frequent accumulation sequence starts with abdominal obesity, followed by dyslipidemia, elevated blood pressure, and ultimately, dysglycemia. The factors that determine the sequence remain to be determined.
Nature.com
Variation of volatile organic compound levels within ambient room air and its impact upon the standardisation of breath sampling
The interest around analysis of volatile organic compounds (VOCs) within breath has increased in the last two decades. Uncertainty remains around standardisation of sampling and whether VOCs within room air can influence breath VOC profiles. To assess the abundance of VOCs within room air in common breath sampling locations within a hospital setting and whether this influences the composition of breath. A secondary objective is to investigate diurnal variation in room air VOCs. Room air was collected using a sampling pump and thermal desorption (TD) tubes in the morning and afternoon from five locations. Breath samples were collected in the morning only. TD tubes were analysed using gas chromatography coupled with time-of-flight mass spectrometry (GC-TOF-MS). A total of 113 VOCs were identified from the collected samples. Multivariate analysis demonstrated clear separation between breath and room air. Room air composition changed throughout the day and different locations were characterized by specific VOCs, which were not influencing breath profiles. Breath did not demonstrate separation based on location, suggesting that sampling can be performed across different locations without affecting results.
Comments / 0