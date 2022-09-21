Read full article on original website
Related
Umatilla County board approves expanding Scheuning quarry and grant to Helix for city hall
PENDLETON — The Scheuning aggregate quarry near Westgate in Pendleton could get bigger. And Umatilla County is having difficulties buying new vehicles. The Umatilla County Board of Commissioners at its meeting Wednesday, Sept. 21, approved expanding quarry by 25.8 acres.
Local officials see big benefits to coming multi-purpose facility in Pendleton
PENDLETON — A new rodeo and equine practice arena, veterinary tech facilities and even a hotel are closer to becoming realities west of the Pendleton Round-Up Grounds. Blue Mountain Community College Board of Education at its meeting Sept. 7 approved the Bouten Construction Co. of Richland, Washington, as the contractor to begin the construction phase of FARM II, the new $13 million multi-purpose facility that will operate just west of 18th Street near the Pendleton Convention Center.
ODFW approves purchase of Pendleton property for new John Day Watershed District Office
PENDLETON — The Oregon Fish and Wildlife Commission has approved purchasing 9.25 acres on Southwest 37th Street, Pendleton to build a new John Day Watershed District Office. Gale Marshall of Pendleton owns the parcel, which has an appraised value of more than $1 million. He is selling it to the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife for $550,000. Marshall stated in the purchase agreement that he intends for the discount to be treated as a charitable contribution.
Addiction treatment providers in Umatilla, Morrow counties receive more than $4.9M in 2020 from Measure 110
PENDLETON — Two Umatilla County addiction treatment providers received more than $4.9 million in 2022 to expand their services. Eastern Oregon Recovery Center received the most — more than $3.9 million — and Eastern Oregon Center for Independent Living received an allocation of almost $980,000. And Community Counseling Solutions received $924,517 to provide services in Umatilla and Morrow counties.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pendleton Parks and Recreation Department’s new payment system nears full operation
PENDLETON — New software the Pendleton Parks and Recreation Department is using is using an accounting information and management system to make it easier to make it easier for people to get quotes about cemetery services and products. “We have taken a step forward with getting our integrated payment...
WATER WORRIES: Farmers, regulators struggle to address nitrate contamination
BOARDMAN — It started last January with a multimillion-dollar fine levied by the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality against the Port of Morrow. The port, situated along the Columbia River in northeastern Oregon, has for years collected nitrogen-rich wastewater from food processors and other businesses at its industrial park near Boardman and used it to irrigate neighboring farmland under a permit from DEQ.
Grande Ronde Model Watershed, Wallowa-Whitman National Forest teaming up to celebrate National Public Lands Day
LA GRANDE — The U.S. Department of Agriculture Forest Service National Public Lands Day, the nation’s largest single-day volunteer event for public lands, will be celebrated in national forests across the country on Saturday, Sept. 24, including in Union County. The Grande Ronde Model Watershed and Wallowa-Whitman National...
Pendleton pool tops 700 enrollments for swim lessons
PENDLETON — The Pendleton Aquatic Center topped 700 enrollments in swimming lessons for the first time. The Pendleton Parks and Recreation Department in its staff activity report for the city council meeting Tuesday, Sept. 20, reported the season’s finale, the annual Doggie Dip Day, drew approximately 100 dogs and 200 people. The department expects to issue a full pool report around December.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Pendleton City Council considers contractor for bus barn
PENDLETON — The Pendleton City Council at its meeting Tuesday, Sept. 20, could decide on a firm to oversee the design and build of the $3 million bus barn. McCormack Construction and Kirby Nagelhout Construction are the two companies that submitted construction proposals by the Aug. 25 deadline to create the facility that will house city vehicles near the Eastern Oregon Regional Airport, Pendleton.
InterMountain ESD names Stanfield’s Travis Reeser as Regional Teacher of the Year
STANFIELD — Stanfield School District teacher Travis Reeser is the InterMountain Education Service District’s 2023 Regional Teacher of the Year.
Pendleton Uber drivers racked up hours and trips during Round-Up
PENDLETON — Uber drivers were busy during Pendleton Round-Up week, Nathan Koplin of Pendleton reported Monday, Sept. 19. Koplin surveyed the 18 most active members of the group of drivers to which he belongs, Let’er Uber Pendleton Oregon, as to hours worked and number of trips during nine days and nights.
Chance to host gubernatorial event on EOU campus fizzles out
LA GRANDE — An effort to host an on-campus event at Eastern Oregon University for rural residents appears to have fizzled out, according to the organization who was behind the effort. Jennifer Groth, director of policy and partnerships for Rural Development Initiatives, said in an email that a lack...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Pendleton after-school program suffers staff shortage
PENDLETON — The nationwide staffing shortage has hit the city of Pendleton’s after-school program hard. The Parks and Recreation Department has had a tough time securing sufficient numbers of qualified applicants to fill positions. It also noticed an increase in employees taking time off without having anyone to cover shifts, or just quitting unexpectedly and leaving the program short staffed.
Stanfield City Council wants to include more Hispanic community
STANFIELD — Stanfield City Council is considering ways to involve more of the town’s Hispanic community. Mayor Susan Whelan said the represent 50% of Stanfield’s population. “We have identified the problem, but we haven’t found the solution yet,” she said. “We are open to suggestions and want...
Pendleton Psilocybin Cooperative promotes medicinal use of mushroom-derived psychedelic drug
PENDLETON — A local operation is working to persuade voters to expand their minds when it comes to the benefits of small doses of psilocybin, the mushroom-derived substance that is psychoactive in larger amounts. Brandon Krenzler, co-founder of the cannabis dispensary Kind Leaf Pendleton, is the local face behind...
Round-Up Volunteer of the Year Kristin Schmidtgall loves Pendleton
PENDLETON — Physician assistant Kristin Schmidtgall is Round-Up Volunteer of the Year for 2022. “I came to Pendleton on a rotation from (Oregon Health & Science University) and loved it,” she said. “I fell in love with the town. In three days I met friends. I love small towns, but Pendleton also has so much history and vibrancy. It’s special.”
Residents in Morrow County demand urgent aid from state for contaminated water
BOARDMAN — More than 100 Boardman residents attended a meeting Thursday evening, Sept. 15, to demand the state guarantee access to safe drinking water in Morrow County. The meeting, hosted by the nonprofit environmental and social justice advocacy group Oregon Rural Action, was the largest public meeting regarding drinking water issues since the county declared an emergency over groundwater nitrate contamination in June. It took place over two hours at Sam Boardman Elementary.
Tribes confirm identification of man police killed in shooting
MISSION — The Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation confirmed Jeremiah James Johnson is the man police shot and killed Sunday, Sept. 18, on the reservation. He was 39 and an enrolled member of the CTUIR. According to a press release Sept. 21, Umatilla Tribal Police Department officials...
Defense makes motion for new trial for a murder case in October
LA GRANDE — The attorney for Ronald Lee, who was convicted of murder and sentenced to life in prison in August, wants his client to have a new trial. Attorney Dean Gushwa, who represented Lee during the trial this summer in Union County Circuit Court, and Union County District Attorney Kelsie McDaniel were in court Wednesday, Sept. 21, to argue Gushwa’s motion for a new trial. The defense attorney contends Lee did not receive a fair trial.
Ben Carson to speak in Pendleton at Standing United Banquet
PENDLETON — The Hope With Options Pregnancy Care Center is hosting the Standing United 2022 Fall Fundraising Banquet at the Pendleton Convention Center on Tuesday, Sept. 27. Former U.S. Secretary of Housing and Development Dr. Ben Carson will be speaking at and attending the banquet. The Hope With Options...
EDNPub
Eugene, OR
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
231K+
Views
ABOUT
Eugene Daily News is a hyper-local aggregator and content creator for Lane County Oregon.http://eugenedailynews.com
Comments / 0