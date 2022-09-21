ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Helix, OR

Local officials see big benefits to coming multi-purpose facility in Pendleton

PENDLETON — A new rodeo and equine practice arena, veterinary tech facilities and even a hotel are closer to becoming realities west of the Pendleton Round-Up Grounds. Blue Mountain Community College Board of Education at its meeting Sept. 7 approved the Bouten Construction Co. of Richland, Washington, as the contractor to begin the construction phase of FARM II, the new $13 million multi-purpose facility that will operate just west of 18th Street near the Pendleton Convention Center.
PENDLETON, OR
EDNPub

ODFW approves purchase of Pendleton property for new John Day Watershed District Office

PENDLETON — The Oregon Fish and Wildlife Commission has approved purchasing 9.25 acres on Southwest 37th Street, Pendleton to build a new John Day Watershed District Office. Gale Marshall of Pendleton owns the parcel, which has an appraised value of more than $1 million. He is selling it to the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife for $550,000. Marshall stated in the purchase agreement that he intends for the discount to be treated as a charitable contribution.
PENDLETON, OR
EDNPub

Addiction treatment providers in Umatilla, Morrow counties receive more than $4.9M in 2020 from Measure 110

PENDLETON — Two Umatilla County addiction treatment providers received more than $4.9 million in 2022 to expand their services. Eastern Oregon Recovery Center received the most — more than $3.9 million — and Eastern Oregon Center for Independent Living received an allocation of almost $980,000. And Community Counseling Solutions received $924,517 to provide services in Umatilla and Morrow counties.
UMATILLA COUNTY, OR
EDNPub

WATER WORRIES: Farmers, regulators struggle to address nitrate contamination

BOARDMAN — It started last January with a multimillion-dollar fine levied by the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality against the Port of Morrow. The port, situated along the Columbia River in northeastern Oregon, has for years collected nitrogen-rich wastewater from food processors and other businesses at its industrial park near Boardman and used it to irrigate neighboring farmland under a permit from DEQ.
BOARDMAN, OR
EDNPub

Pendleton pool tops 700 enrollments for swim lessons

PENDLETON — The Pendleton Aquatic Center topped 700 enrollments in swimming lessons for the first time. The Pendleton Parks and Recreation Department in its staff activity report for the city council meeting Tuesday, Sept. 20, reported the season’s finale, the annual Doggie Dip Day, drew approximately 100 dogs and 200 people. The department expects to issue a full pool report around December.
PENDLETON, OR
EDNPub

Pendleton City Council considers contractor for bus barn

PENDLETON — The Pendleton City Council at its meeting Tuesday, Sept. 20, could decide on a firm to oversee the design and build of the $3 million bus barn. McCormack Construction and Kirby Nagelhout Construction are the two companies that submitted construction proposals by the Aug. 25 deadline to create the facility that will house city vehicles near the Eastern Oregon Regional Airport, Pendleton.
PENDLETON, OR
EDNPub

Chance to host gubernatorial event on EOU campus fizzles out

LA GRANDE — An effort to host an on-campus event at Eastern Oregon University for rural residents appears to have fizzled out, according to the organization who was behind the effort. Jennifer Groth, director of policy and partnerships for Rural Development Initiatives, said in an email that a lack...
LA GRANDE, OR
EDNPub

Pendleton after-school program suffers staff shortage

PENDLETON — The nationwide staffing shortage has hit the city of Pendleton’s after-school program hard. The Parks and Recreation Department has had a tough time securing sufficient numbers of qualified applicants to fill positions. It also noticed an increase in employees taking time off without having anyone to cover shifts, or just quitting unexpectedly and leaving the program short staffed.
PENDLETON, OR
EDNPub

Stanfield City Council wants to include more Hispanic community

STANFIELD — Stanfield City Council is considering ways to involve more of the town’s Hispanic community. Mayor Susan Whelan said the represent 50% of Stanfield’s population. “We have identified the problem, but we haven’t found the solution yet,” she said. “We are open to suggestions and want...
STANFIELD, OR
EDNPub

Round-Up Volunteer of the Year Kristin Schmidtgall loves Pendleton

PENDLETON — Physician assistant Kristin Schmidtgall is Round-Up Volunteer of the Year for 2022. “I came to Pendleton on a rotation from (Oregon Health & Science University) and loved it,” she said. “I fell in love with the town. In three days I met friends. I love small towns, but Pendleton also has so much history and vibrancy. It’s special.”
PENDLETON, OR
EDNPub

Residents in Morrow County demand urgent aid from state for contaminated water

BOARDMAN — More than 100 Boardman residents attended a meeting Thursday evening, Sept. 15, to demand the state guarantee access to safe drinking water in Morrow County. The meeting, hosted by the nonprofit environmental and social justice advocacy group Oregon Rural Action, was the largest public meeting regarding drinking water issues since the county declared an emergency over groundwater nitrate contamination in June. It took place over two hours at Sam Boardman Elementary.
MORROW COUNTY, OR
EDNPub

Defense makes motion for new trial for a murder case in October

LA GRANDE — The attorney for Ronald Lee, who was convicted of murder and sentenced to life in prison in August, wants his client to have a new trial. Attorney Dean Gushwa, who represented Lee during the trial this summer in Union County Circuit Court, and Union County District Attorney Kelsie McDaniel were in court Wednesday, Sept. 21, to argue Gushwa’s motion for a new trial. The defense attorney contends Lee did not receive a fair trial.
UNION COUNTY, OR
EDNPub

Ben Carson to speak in Pendleton at Standing United Banquet

PENDLETON — The Hope With Options Pregnancy Care Center is hosting the Standing United 2022 Fall Fundraising Banquet at the Pendleton Convention Center on Tuesday, Sept. 27. Former U.S. Secretary of Housing and Development Dr. Ben Carson will be speaking at and attending the banquet. The Hope With Options...
PENDLETON, OR
EDNPub

EDNPub

