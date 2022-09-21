PENDLETON — The Oregon Fish and Wildlife Commission has approved purchasing 9.25 acres on Southwest 37th Street, Pendleton to build a new John Day Watershed District Office. Gale Marshall of Pendleton owns the parcel, which has an appraised value of more than $1 million. He is selling it to the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife for $550,000. Marshall stated in the purchase agreement that he intends for the discount to be treated as a charitable contribution.

PENDLETON, OR ・ 3 DAYS AGO