Read full article on original website
Related
Jobs and internships at ABC7 Los Angeles
See the latest career opportunities and job postings for ABC7 in Los Angeles.
Ice-T Explains Why Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre and Other Los Angeles Rappers Don’t Wear Much Jewelry
Since the tragic shooting death of PnB Rock in Los Angeles, Ice-T has been inundated with questions about L.A. gang culture. Although Ice said he's done with explaining L.A. gangs he's still getting hit up with questions. On Wednesday (Sept. 14), Ice-T jumped on Twitter to put a stop to...
Kodak Black Trends on Twitter After Reacting to PnB Rock’s Death, Appears to Blame Rock’s Girlfriend
Kodak Black is trending on Twitter after making a controversial statement regarding PnB Rock's death. Earlier tonight (Sept. 12), Kodak Black posted to his Instagram Stories his reaction to PnB Rock's passing. The Philadelphia rapper died earlier today after being shot in Los Angeles during a robbery. Kodak posted a...
Police Alert Pawn Shops to Be on Lookout for PnB Rock’s Stolen Jewelry
The investigation into the murder of PnB Rock is still ongoing as detectives are reportedly alerting pawn shops in the Los Angeles area to keep a lookout for the late rapper's stolen jewelry. According to a TMZ report, published on Wednesday (Sept. 14), detectives from the LAPD are working tirelessly...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
PnB Rock Dead at 30 After Being Shot in Los Angeles
UPDATE (Sept. 13):. The Los Angeles Police Department has provided XXL with a statement as it pertains to the current investigation regarding the murder of PnB Rock. "On September 12, 2022, Southeast officers responded to a robbery just occurred radio call in the 100 block of Manchester Avenue," said a spokesperson for the LAPD. "The victim was eating at a table when he was approached by at least one suspect. The suspect brandished a firearm and demanded items from the victim. There was a verbal exchange, and the suspect shot the victim multiple times. The suspect appears to remove some items and fled the location. The suspect entered a vehicle waiting in the parking lot that fled in an unknown direction."
107 JAMZ
Lake Charles, LA
10K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
107 JAMZ plays the best hip hop and R&B music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lake Charles, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0