PnB Rock Dead at 30 After Being Shot in Los Angeles

UPDATE (Sept. 13):. The Los Angeles Police Department has provided XXL with a statement as it pertains to the current investigation regarding the murder of PnB Rock. "On September 12, 2022, Southeast officers responded to a robbery just occurred radio call in the 100 block of Manchester Avenue," said a spokesperson for the LAPD. "The victim was eating at a table when he was approached by at least one suspect. The suspect brandished a firearm and demanded items from the victim. There was a verbal exchange, and the suspect shot the victim multiple times. The suspect appears to remove some items and fled the location. The suspect entered a vehicle waiting in the parking lot that fled in an unknown direction."
