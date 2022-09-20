Read full article on original website
racer.com
RS1, Nolasport, Random Vandals take GT4 America wins at Sebring
Pirelli GT4 America took to Sebring International Raceway for the final race before the series heads to the 2022 season’s conclusion at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in just two short weeks. BimmerWorld has clinched the Am championship, and RS1 now has a massive lead in Silver, but the battle is still on to see how the rest of the championship podiums shake out. Pro-Am is still very much a nail-biter, too.
racer.com
Kurtz sweeps GT America Sebring weekend, Sabo becomes ninth GT4 winner
The GT America powered by AWS crowd took to Sebring’s tarmac for the second time Sunday afternoon, the final race before the two-race showdown at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in just two weeks. After race one’s mostly smooth running that quickly turned dramatic in the end, race two was a chance for several racers to either make up for lost ground, gain a slight upper hand in points, or a little bit of both, especially in the GT4 field. The yellow flag never flew—this was a full-green fight.
racer.com
Hamilton's Extreme E team gets first win in contentious Chile X-Prix
X44 Vida Carbon Racing, the Extreme E team owned by Formula 1 star Lewis Hamilton, scored its first Extreme E victory of 2022 in a wild Copper X Prix final in Chile. The four-lap contest on the 3.05km/1.9-mile course in the Antofagasta desert ended with confusion over the winner, with on-the road victors McLaren Racing subject to penalties for clipping track markers. There was the potential for a similar punishment for X44 too, but with that flag not falling entirely, stewards decided not to take action.
racer.com
Chadwick encouraged after first Indy Lights test
Jamie Chadwick’s first run in an Indy Lights car with Andretti Autosport was met with positive takes by the two-time W Series champion, and Andretti’s 2021 Indy Lights title winner Kyle Kirkwood. The Briton logged 210 miles of learning in the 450hp turbocharged four-cylinder Dallara IL15 chassis around...
racer.com
Radical Cup: One on one with Group-A Racing’s Jonathan Scarallo
Recently, Mike Maurini of RTD Media sat down with Group-A Racing’s Jonathan Scarallo to discuss his participation in the series and the future for Group-A Racing. Radical Cup: Jonathan, can you please provide us with a brief history of Group-A Racing?. Jonathan Scarallo: We started in 1996, as a...
racer.com
Latifi to leave Williams at end of season
Nicholas Latifi will leave Williams at the end of the 2022 season, the team has announced. The Canadian has been with Williams since 2020 and scored seven points in his second season with the team, including a memorable seventh place in the chaotic Hungarian Grand Prix. However, the 27-year-old has failed to score this year while teammate Alex Albon three top-10 finishes and Nyck de Vries finished ninth as a late stand-in at Monza.
racer.com
INSIGHT: Chilean short course dials Extreme E up another level
The feeling in the Extreme E paddock ahead of a race weekend is always a positive one, yet in Antofagasta, Chile, where the series is making its first trip to South America, that positivity has very much been turned up a gear. It could be because of the warm welcome...
racer.com
Sainz/Sanz lead Extreme E practice pace in Chile
Acciona Sainz set the pace on the opening day of the Copper X Prix in Antofagasta, Chile, with the team of Carlos Sainz and Laia Sanz topping both practice sessions. In the morning session, the team’s four-lap combined time — four laps instead of the usual two owing to the shorter length of the course for this event — was 9m32.925, a mere 0.179s ahead of championship leaders Rosberg X Racing. The advantage could have been bigger, however, were it not for a 10s penalty for the table toppers after they hit a flag at Waypoint 15.
racer.com
Van der Mark trying to stay patient amid Superbike comeback
BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team racer Michael van der Mark is looking to this weekend’s eighth round of the year’s FIM Superbike World Championship in Barcelona as another step on a long road, having suffered a serious injury back in May that led to a long layoff. “I am...
racer.com
Kurtz, Uretsky take championship-critical GT America wins at Sebring
Race one of GT America powered by AWS at Sebring International Raceway kicked off on Saturday afternoon with little drama and plenty of action. Late in the race, after some exciting GT4 change-ups in position, drama unfolded that will have immense season points complications—it truly isn’t over until it’s over in this action-packed sprint racing series. This was a flat-out all-green race that clinched one championship and made another one even more wide open.
racer.com
Penske appealing Blaney’s Bristol penalty
Team Penske is appealing the four-race suspension to Ryan Blaney’s No. 12 team members for the wheel that came off at Bristol Motor Speedway. Until the appeal is settled, the suspensions have been deferred. As such, Blaney’s crew chief Jonathan Hassler, jackman Graham Stoddard, and rear tire changer Zachary Price will be allowed to participate in this weekend’s race at Texas Motor Speedway.
racer.com
BMW names its IMSA GTP drivers, reveals livery
A brace of factory BMW drivers will drive the two BMW M Hybrid V8s campaigned by BMW M Team RLL in 2023. Connor De Phillippi, Nick Yelloly, Augusto Farfus and Phillipp Eng will make up the core driver roster for the Nos. 24 and 25 LMDh machines in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship. American De Phillippi and Brit Yelloly will pair in one, with Austrian Eng and Brazilian Farfus campaigning the other.
