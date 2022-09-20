Acciona Sainz set the pace on the opening day of the Copper X Prix in Antofagasta, Chile, with the team of Carlos Sainz and Laia Sanz topping both practice sessions. In the morning session, the team’s four-lap combined time — four laps instead of the usual two owing to the shorter length of the course for this event — was 9m32.925, a mere 0.179s ahead of championship leaders Rosberg X Racing. The advantage could have been bigger, however, were it not for a 10s penalty for the table toppers after they hit a flag at Waypoint 15.

