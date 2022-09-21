Read full article on original website
wrrnetwork.com
CWC Trustees Approve new Law Enforcement Certificate Program
The Central Wyoming College Board of Trustees Wednesday night approved the addition of a Law Enforcement Leadership Advanced Certificate to be offered at the college, if approved by the Wyoming Community College Commission at its October meeting in Gillette. According to Dr. Kathy Wells, Vice President for Academic Affairs, “the...
Sheridan Media
Northern WY Community College District Fall 2022 Enrollment Numbers Up Despite National Trend
The fall 2022 semester within the Northern Wyoming Community College District started a little less than 1 month ago, and so far enrollment numbers have been trending upward. Comparing numbers from this semester versus fall of last year, the number of students that are full term enrolled is up about 4% and the headcount is up by a little more than 9%.
Sheridan Media
Bobcat Estates Subdivision Receives Approval
A request to subdivide 125.8 acres into 22 lots and two outlots was recently approved in the form of a resolution by the Sheridan City Council. City Community Development Director Wade Sanner said the property located at 5249 Big Horn Avenue lies outside the Sheridan city limits but within the one-mile requirement for review by the City Council.
Sheridan Media
Big Horn City Part Two: Outlaws, Indians and Polo
The first permanent settler in the Big Horn Area, and in Sheridan County was Oliver P. Hanna. Today, there is a sundial and signage at the site where his cabin once stood. Hanna had a colorful life. He knew the outlaws and Indians in the area. Once he came close to getting killed by the outlaw band that was active there during the 1870s.
Sheridan Media
Sheridan County High School Cross Country Results: September 22-23, 2022
Sheridan raced in Rapid City, South Dakota, while Tongue River and Big horn held a duel at the Brinton Museum. The next scheduled cross country meet for Sheridan and Tongue River is on Saturday, October 1st at Miles City, Montana, while Big Horn will race the same day at Wright.
county17.com
Wyoming high school football schedule: Week 4
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Here’s a look at who and where Wyoming’s high school football teams will play in Week 4 across the state this weekend. Local schools (in Campbell County) are in bold. Games will take place Friday unless otherwise noted. Games featuring non-varsity opponents are not listed.
wyo4news.com
GR Homecoming game time moved/Thursday high school schedule
September 22, 2022 — There has been a change in the start time for this Friday’s Green River High School Homecoming football game against Powell. The kickoff has been moved up to 6:30 p.m. due to homecoming ceremonies during the game. The Wyoming High School Tennis Championships start...
cowboystatedaily.com
Shadowy PACs Draw Concern in Campbell County
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A pair of shadowy political groups may have made a significant difference in Campbell County’s primary election last month. “Wyoming deserves to know who it is,” said former Campbell County Commissioner and state House candidate Micky Shober. “This is something...
greybullstandard.com
Taste testers agree: State’s best beef produced by Flying E
Want to know where to find the best tasting beef in Wyoming?. The answer is Greybull, Wyo., home to Flying E Meats. At least that was the conclusion of the attendees who gathered for a ticketed VIP steak testing dinner that was held Sept. 10 in Riverton during the Rendezvous City Beef Roundup.
Sheridan Media
Sheridan Girls Swimming And Diving Team 4th At 2022 Home Invitational
The Sheridan Lady Broncs won all 3 duel competitions on Friday at Buffalo. Then on Saturday, the girls placed 4th in the Sheridan Invitational. The next scheduled swim meets are on Friday, September 30th at home vs. both Gillette teams, and Saturday, October 1st at Kelly Walsh. Sheridan, Buffalo, Newcastle,...
county17.com
Run, Hide, Fight: Hospital tests active shooter preparedness
GILLETTE, Wyo. — It was all hands on deck at the Campbell County Memorial Hospital Tuesday morning as four police officers, shadowed by hospital security, advanced through the emergency department. They were followed moments later by several loud bangs and incoherent shouting that echoed through the emergency department on...
county17.com
Forest Service may double Hunter Campground overnight fees in 2023
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Overnight camping fees at a popular equestrian campground east of the Cloud Peak Wilderness could more than double next year, according to the U.S. Forest Service. Starting in 2023, the forest service is proposing to increase overnight camping fees at Hunter Campground from $10 per night...
Sheridan Media
Sheridan Girls Tennis Team Finish 2022 Season As State Runners-Up; #1 Doubles Team Wins
For the 3rd time in 4 years, the Sheridan girls tennis team placed in the top 3 scoring-wise at the Wyoming High School State Tennis Tournament. Mia Rabon and Alli Ligocki won the state championship in girls #1 doubles, while Gabby Rabon (#2 singles), and the teams of Madi Katschke and Ella Bilyeu (#2 doubles) as well as May Lawson and Avery Quarteman (#3 doubles) were state runners-up, to help the Lady Broncs win the State Runner-Up trophy.
cowboystatedaily.com
Gate-Crashing Poacher Gets Hefty Fine From Wyoming Authorities
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Putting the pedal to metal and crashing through gates in Johnson County with a mule deer buck strapped to his flatbed may have seemed a good escape plan for a Wyoming poacher. He thought wrong. Instead of getting treats for his...
Sheridan Media
WYO PLAY is searching for Sheridan storytellers
WYO PLAY has announced they are hosting the National Storytelling Network’s event TELLABRATION!™ for the first time ever in Sheridan. According to WYO PLAY, Sheridan will join groups in 40 different states and countries in an evening of storytelling on Saturday, Nov. 19. A worldwide event, TELLABRATION!™ brings together different and diverse stories in a mixture of personal, historical, folk and fairy tales, tall tales, myths/legends and cultural stories in order to highlight the storytellers special talents and styles. WYO PLAY is searching for local storytellers to join the lineup for this inaugural event.
county17.com
Air quality health alert issued for northeastern Wyoming
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Blowing dust Thursday driven by wind gusts as high as 50 mph has prompted an air quality health alert for the Powder River Basin, according to the National Weather Service. The health alert went into effect at 6 a.m. Sept. 22, and will continue until 4...
Sheridan Media
Tongue River And Big Horn Football Teams Prepare For Newcastle And Torrington
The undefeated Tongue River Eagles had to deal with 2 obstacles last week on the road. An Upton-Sundance team that they had yet to beat and the weather. The game didn’t start until around 8:30pm. Head Coach Steve Hanson says that made things interesting for the Eagles, but the...
Sheridan Media
Jury Trial Remains On Schedule for Man Charged With Multiple Crimes
A three-day jury trial remains scheduled for October 24 in Fourth Judicial District Court in Sheridan for a man charged with felony strangulation of a household member and misdemeanor domestic battery. A pretrial conference was held Thursday in District Court for Darren Tipton, who was arrested and charged with the alleged crimes on April 27 for an incident that took place at a residence in Sheridan.
county17.com
Arrests, Arraignments for Wednesday, Sept. 21
Arrests are as provided by the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. Some names have been withheld at the request of law enforcement. All persons cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official filing by the Campbell County Attorney’s Office.
Sheridan Media
Man Charged With Felony DUI Changes Plea in District Court
A change of plea hearing was held Thursday in Fourth Judicial District Court in Sheridan for a man charged with two counts of felony DUI. Sheridan Media’s Ron Richter has the details. Pursuant to the terms of a plea agreement reached with the state, 29-year-old Juan Cardenas pleaded guilty...
