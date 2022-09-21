ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashburn, VA

mocoshow.com

Charleys Cheesesteaks & Wings Now Open in Gaithersburg

Charleys Cheesesteaks & Wings is now open at 405 N Frederick Ave, in the location that was recently home to Teriyaki Express. The new Charleys restaurant is located in the shopping center anchored by Megamart and FedEx Office. We’re told there are no plans at this time to close the nearby Lakeforest location.
GAITHERSBURG, MD
mymcmedia.org

Rare Hickory Horned Devil Caterpillar Spotted in Gaithersburg

A Hickory Horned Devil was sighted during a soccer match in Gaithersburg this weekend by nature lover Carol Lightfoot, according to the Audubon Naturalist Society in Chevy Chase, which called it a “rare sighting!”. According to the web page of Michael Raupp, professor of entomology at the University of...
GAITHERSBURG, MD
247Sports

TV assignments announced for Maryland basketball games this season

The Big Ten announces its basketball TV assignments on Thursday, including a long list of Maryland games on national TV this season. Nine Terps games will be aired on ESPN channels along with. Via a Maryland press release:. "The Kevin Willard era will officially begin on Nov. 7 as Maryland...
COLLEGE PARK, MD
titantime.org

Is The Fair Safe?

2020 is remembered for a lot of distinct things, but the Frederick Fair and Mount Airy remember it because of the death of a 59 man year old who was beaten to death by two teenagers at the Frederick fair. On Sept. 20, 2019 John Marvin Weed Jr. was beaten to death by two 15 and 16 year old brothers. He received multiple punches to the head from the brothers over a dollar. The brothers asked weed for a dollar and when weed declined words were exchanged and they proceeded to follow weed around until weed was prepared to fight them. At that point the 15 year old came running and hit Weed with enough force that he was unconscious almost immediately. Weed never woke up and died the next day at Shock Trauma in Baltimore.
FREDERICK, MD
Fairfax Times

Mold invades local home

When Anailys Allones returned home from her two-week vacation to visit family, she did not expect to arrive home to a nightmare. It was the culmination of a months-long struggle to get the attention of the management at Residences at Government Center. The nightmare was mold, covering her couches, drawers, clothing, and children’s bedding.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
Fairfax Times

Professional bull riders head to Fairfax

The thrills and excitement of bull riding comes to Fairfax when EagleBank Arena hosts the Challenger Series’ Professional Bull Riders Autolite FRAM Invitational on Sept. 24 and 25. Over those two nights, some of the best bull riders in the world will battle the sport’s rankest bovine athletes in...
FAIRFAX, VA
Inside Nova

For sale: Historic mansion in Hagerstown for $200,000

We spotted this one on the Facebook page "For The Love of Old Houses." Built in 1855 and once the summer home of Gov. William Thomas Hamilton, the 11-bedroom, 8,000-square foot home in Hagerston, Md., is priced at just $200,000. Take a look.
HAGERSTOWN, MD
Fairfax Times

Public Safety - week of September 23, 2022

Fairfax County Police detectives arrested a man on second-degree murder charges after a 19-year-old man was shot outside in an apartment complex in the Woodlawn section of Alexandria. Detectives from the Fugitive Track and Apprehension Unit arrested Kevin Alexander Lemus, 18, of Alexandria Sept. 20. Detectives determined Lemus got into...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
Axios DC

Coming soon to D.C.: The Wharf's phase 2

The $3.6 billion Wharf development will be complete next month with the opening of phase two, which features restaurants by celebrity chefs, a luxury condo building with a $12 million penthouse, The Atlantic’s new headquarters, and 20 additional shops and restaurants.Upon completion, you'll be able to walk the mile-long waterfront from the fish market to Ft. McNair.Why it matters: The Wharf’s second phase completes the massive project that radically changed D.C’s Southwest waterfront, turning the once sleepy area mainly known for its fish market into a bustling hub. Here’s some of what’s coming: Hell’s Kitchen, Gordon Ramsay’s TV-inspired restaurant serving steak and...
WASHINGTON, DC
WTNH

Maryland men charged for trafficking “rainbow” fentanyl in Skittles, Nerds containers to Conn.

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Two men from Maryland were charged with trafficking thousands of fentanyl pills into Connecticut, the Department of Justice said. The U.S. Attorney for the District of Connecticut announced that a grand jury found 34-year-old Oscar Flores of Mount Rainer, Maryland, and 25-year-old Severo Alelar of Hyattsville, Maryland, with fentanyl trafficking offenses. […]
HYATTSVILLE, MD
WUSA9

Elementary school assistant charged with assault on student with special needs

RESTON, Va. — A 60-year-old assistant has been charged after allegedly assaulting a student with special needs at an elementary school in Reston on Friday, according to police. The Fairfax County Police Department said that two teachers at Dogwood Elementary School walked into their classroom Friday and witnessed Mark...
CBS Baltimore

WJZ Anchor Denise Koch does the Park Heights Strut in viral video

BALTIMORE -- A performance at a fundraiser for Camp Opportunity in 2019 led to the creation of a viral video that captured WJZ's Denise Koch dancing with a Baltimore dance crew.Terry, Shaggy, and Spazz performed at a Baltimore Ravens venue on Ostend Street in November 2019.Following their performance, the trio, who specializes in Baltimore club dancing, taught Koch a few moves.She learned from them how to dance the Park Heights Strut.The dance crew thought it would be a great thing for the city to see Koch embrace a few street moves.Koch said she learned to step over, slide back, then step over again.Years later, her efforts garnered a spike in attention and 129,000 views on Facebook.
BALTIMORE, MD
sungazette.news

In Great Falls, dark skies at night not everyone’s delight

Great Falls residents are of two camps when it comes to the dark-skies-preserve ordinance now being drafted by Fairfax County government officials. One group sees tougher lighting rules as a boon for astronomers, scientific education and public health. If approved, the new regulations would continue the Great Falls community’s long-standing...
GREAT FALLS, VA
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore rapper 'LonnieDaGoat' killed in Cherry Hill shooting

BALTIMORE -- A popular Baltimore rapper who went by LonnieDaGoat was killed in a shooting earlier this week in Cherry Hill, WJZ has learned.Police said officers responded Tuesday at 9 a.m. to the 2800 block of Bookert Drive for the report of an unresponsive man. There, they found Baltimore City medics on the scene who'd already pronounced the victim dead. Police did not immediately release the victim's name, but his mother identified him as Delon Bushrod Jr. "My family is not good at the moment. We are not good," said his mother Kia Bushrod. "It's my only son. They just...
BALTIMORE, MD

